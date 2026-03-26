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Maple Grove vs. Apple Valley: Live Score Updates of Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Class 4A Semifinal

Follow real-time updates from the 2026 MSHSL state tournament semifinal between the Crimson and the Eagles
Jack Butler|
Apple Valley senior forward Camare Young in the 2026 MSHSL boys basketball state tournament
Apple Valley senior forward Camare Young in the 2026 MSHSL boys basketball state tournament | Jack Butler

MINNEAPOLIS - The No. 2 Maple Grove Crimson (24-6) play the No. 7 Apple Valley Eagles (20-10) in the MSHSL boys basketball Class 4A semifinals at Williams Arena.

The game is scheduled to begin at 8 p.m.

The Eagles upset the No. 2 Wayzata Trojans in the quarterfinal. They shot the ball well from 3-point range, and they'll need to shoot well again to defeat the Crimson.

Maple Grove senior guard Max Iversen scored 41 points in the quarterfinal win against Alexandria.

Maple Grove vs. Apple Valley: Live Score Updates of Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Class 4A Semifinal

Updates will be here when the game begins. Refresh the page for the latest update.

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Jack Butler
JACK BUTLER

Jack Butler is the Regional Editor of the Midwest for SBLive/High School on SI. Jack has covered high school sports in Oregon, Arizona and Minnesota.

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