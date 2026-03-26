MINNEAPOLIS - The No. 2 Maple Grove Crimson (24-6) play the No. 7 Apple Valley Eagles (20-10) in the MSHSL boys basketball Class 4A semifinals at Williams Arena.

The game is scheduled to begin at 8 p.m.

The Eagles upset the No. 2 Wayzata Trojans in the quarterfinal. They shot the ball well from 3-point range, and they'll need to shoot well again to defeat the Crimson.

Maple Grove senior guard Max Iversen scored 41 points in the quarterfinal win against Alexandria.

Maple Grove vs. Apple Valley: Live Score Updates of Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Class 4A Semifinal

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