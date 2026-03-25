Minnesota High School Boys Basketball 2026 State Tournament Scores, Recap, Schedule - March 25

The 2026 Minnesota high school boys basketball state tournament continues on Wednesday with the Class 3A quarterfinals and final two games of the Class 2A quarterfinals at Williams Arena.

High School On SI will have final scores and recaps of the action throughout the day.

CLASS 3A QUARTERFINALS

No. 1 Totino-Grace (23-3) vs. No. 8 Minneapolis South (21-8)

No. 4 Northfield (25-3) vs. No. 5 Mankato East (21-7)

No. 2 DeLaSalle (24-3) vs. No. 7 Grand Rapids (24-4)

No. 3 Richfield (27-2) vs. No. 6 Sartell (21-8)

CLASS 2A QUARTERFINALS

No. 2 Pequot Lakes (28-1) vs. No. 7 Blake (19-12)

No. 3 Minnehaha Academy (22-5) vs. No. 6 Waseca (23-7)

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