Minnesota High School Boys Basketball 2026 State Tournament Scores, Recap, Schedule - March 25
Follow the action from the second day of the MSHSL boys basketball state tournament
The 2026 Minnesota high school boys basketball state tournament continues on Wednesday with the Class 3A quarterfinals and final two games of the Class 2A quarterfinals at Williams Arena.
High School On SI will have final scores and recaps of the action throughout the day.
CLASS 3A QUARTERFINALS
No. 1 Totino-Grace (23-3) vs. No. 8 Minneapolis South (21-8)
No. 4 Northfield (25-3) vs. No. 5 Mankato East (21-7)
No. 2 DeLaSalle (24-3) vs. No. 7 Grand Rapids (24-4)
No. 3 Richfield (27-2) vs. No. 6 Sartell (21-8)
CLASS 2A QUARTERFINALS
No. 2 Pequot Lakes (28-1) vs. No. 7 Blake (19-12)
No. 3 Minnehaha Academy (22-5) vs. No. 6 Waseca (23-7)
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JACK BUTLER
Jack Butler is the Regional Editor of the Midwest for SBLive/High School on SI. Jack has covered high school sports in Oregon, Arizona and Minnesota.Follow @Butler917