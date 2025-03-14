High School

Minnesota high school boys hockey 2025 all-state teams

See the top players from the 2024-25 Class 1A and Class 2A season

Carter Dooner

St. Cloud Cathedral hockey senior John Hirschfeld chases the puck in the Minnesota state championship versus East Grand Forks on March 8, 2025 at the Excel Energy Center in St. Paul. The Crusaders lost in overtime 2-1.
St. Cloud Cathedral hockey senior John Hirschfeld chases the puck in the Minnesota state championship versus East Grand Forks on March 8, 2025 at the Excel Energy Center in St. Paul. The Crusaders lost in overtime 2-1. / Reid Glenn / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The 2024-25 Minnesota high school boys hockey season is over, and once again, many individuals had a great season worthy of postseason honors. High School on SI has chosen the top players for Class 1A and Class 2A all-state teams.

The Rogers Royals have two players on Class 2A all-state team. The Royals made the MSHSL state tournament for the first time in program history.

St. Cloud Cathedral has three players on Class 1A teams. The Class 1A runners-up had one of the strongest teams in the state.

Minnesota high school boys hockey 2025 all-state teams

Class 2A First Team All-State

Forwards

Cooper Simpson, Shakopee

Probably the best pure goal scorer in this state this season, Simpson helped bring home the Sabers first ever section championship since moving to Class 2A. The North Dakota commit scores 49 goals and 34 assists this season.

Mason Kraft, Moorhead

The Mr. Hockey award winner shined bright when it mattered most with a four-goal game to help the Spuds win their first ever state championship. The Minnesota State-Mankato commit totaled 46 goals and 49 assists this season.

Henry Lechner, Academy of Holy Angels

It wasn't against the most dazzling competition, but Lechner replicated Mason Kraft's stats exactly, with 46 goals and 49 assists this season. He’ll play make the short trip north to play his college hockey at the University of St. Thomas. 

Defensemen

Nolen Geerdes, Rogers

One of two defensemen to make the Mr. Hockey list, Geerdes led the way for an extremely talented backend for Rogers. The Western Michigan commit put up 10 goals and 36 assists in 30 games. 

Josh Toll, Rosemount

Toll led the backend on a solid Rosemount team that won 23 games this season. The senior notched 13 goals alongside 36 assists.

Goaltender 

Leo Gabriel, White Bear Lake

There was little drama at the Frank Brimsek award ceremony as Gabriel practically had the trophy won midway through the season. The senior boasted a 1.73 Goals Against Average with 14 wins and five shoutouts to his name. 

Leo Gabriel was the top goaltender in the 2025 Minnesota high school boys hockey season.
Leo Gabriel was the top goaltender in the 2025 Minnesota high school boys hockey season. / Jon Namyst

Class 2A Second Team All-State

Forwards

Mason Jenson, Rogers

Mason West, Edina

Boden Sampair, Hill-Murray

Defensemen

Graham Greeder, Hill-Murray

Finn De St. Hubert, Wayzata

Goaltender

Cody Niesen, St. Thomas Academy

Class 1A First Team All-State

Forwards

John Hirschfeld, St. Cloud Cathedral

Hirschfeld was close to unstoppable since becoming fully healthy midway through the season. The Vermont commit led his team all the way to the state finals, finishing with 25 goals and 55 assists. 

St. Cloud Cathedral hockey senior John Hirschfeld fights to keep possession of the puck against Warroad's Taven James in the
St. Cloud Cathedral hockey senior John Hirschfeld fights to keep possession of the puck against Warroad's Taven James in the 2024 season opener Nov. 23 at the Municipal Athletic Complex. The Crusaders and Warriors tied 2-2. / Reid Glenn / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Taven James, Warroad

James was the leader of a Warroad school that produces talented forwards each and every season. The senior had 27 goals and 40 assists to help lead the Warriors to a 20 win season.

Jackson Knight, Orono

Knight left his mark on the Spartans this year despite missing the state tournament. The junior scored 33 goals and 29 assists in 28 games of work.

Defensemen

Karson Young, Cloquet/Esko/Carlton

While Young didnt light up the scoreboard like others on this list, he did hold things down on the defensive end for a 20-win Lumberjack team. The senior put up nine goals and 29 assists in 28 games of action this season.

Griffin Sturm, St. Cloud Cathedral

A potential 2026 Mr. Hockey candidate, the junior posted nearly 50 points this season for the Crusaders with 19 goals and 30 assists. 

Goaltender

Bryce Francisco, Hermantown

Francisco dazzled this season for a Hermantown team that wasn't as offensively dominant as years past. The senior goaltender boasted a 1.67 GAA with seven shutouts to his name this season.

Class 1A Second Team All-State

Forwards

 Drew Paulbeck, Northern Lakes

Joey Gillespie, St. Cloud Cathedral

Tate Swanson, Hibbing/Chisholm

Defensemen

Ben Geiger, Northfield

Henry Peterson, Hermantown

Goaltender

Will Kalis, Little Falls

Recommended Articles

feed

Published |Modified
Carter Dooner
CARTER DOONER

Carter is a senior at the University of Minnesota studying journalism. He has been contributing to High School on SI since 2022, covering a variety high school sports throughout the state.

Home/Minnesota