Minnesota high school boys hockey 2025 all-state teams
The 2024-25 Minnesota high school boys hockey season is over, and once again, many individuals had a great season worthy of postseason honors. High School on SI has chosen the top players for Class 1A and Class 2A all-state teams.
The Rogers Royals have two players on Class 2A all-state team. The Royals made the MSHSL state tournament for the first time in program history.
St. Cloud Cathedral has three players on Class 1A teams. The Class 1A runners-up had one of the strongest teams in the state.
Class 2A First Team All-State
Forwards
Cooper Simpson, Shakopee
Probably the best pure goal scorer in this state this season, Simpson helped bring home the Sabers first ever section championship since moving to Class 2A. The North Dakota commit scores 49 goals and 34 assists this season.
Mason Kraft, Moorhead
The Mr. Hockey award winner shined bright when it mattered most with a four-goal game to help the Spuds win their first ever state championship. The Minnesota State-Mankato commit totaled 46 goals and 49 assists this season.
Henry Lechner, Academy of Holy Angels
It wasn't against the most dazzling competition, but Lechner replicated Mason Kraft's stats exactly, with 46 goals and 49 assists this season. He’ll play make the short trip north to play his college hockey at the University of St. Thomas.
Defensemen
Nolen Geerdes, Rogers
One of two defensemen to make the Mr. Hockey list, Geerdes led the way for an extremely talented backend for Rogers. The Western Michigan commit put up 10 goals and 36 assists in 30 games.
Josh Toll, Rosemount
Toll led the backend on a solid Rosemount team that won 23 games this season. The senior notched 13 goals alongside 36 assists.
Goaltender
Leo Gabriel, White Bear Lake
There was little drama at the Frank Brimsek award ceremony as Gabriel practically had the trophy won midway through the season. The senior boasted a 1.73 Goals Against Average with 14 wins and five shoutouts to his name.
Class 2A Second Team All-State
Forwards
Mason Jenson, Rogers
Mason West, Edina
Boden Sampair, Hill-Murray
Defensemen
Graham Greeder, Hill-Murray
Finn De St. Hubert, Wayzata
Goaltender
Cody Niesen, St. Thomas Academy
Class 1A First Team All-State
Forwards
John Hirschfeld, St. Cloud Cathedral
Hirschfeld was close to unstoppable since becoming fully healthy midway through the season. The Vermont commit led his team all the way to the state finals, finishing with 25 goals and 55 assists.
Taven James, Warroad
James was the leader of a Warroad school that produces talented forwards each and every season. The senior had 27 goals and 40 assists to help lead the Warriors to a 20 win season.
Jackson Knight, Orono
Knight left his mark on the Spartans this year despite missing the state tournament. The junior scored 33 goals and 29 assists in 28 games of work.
Defensemen
Karson Young, Cloquet/Esko/Carlton
While Young didnt light up the scoreboard like others on this list, he did hold things down on the defensive end for a 20-win Lumberjack team. The senior put up nine goals and 29 assists in 28 games of action this season.
Griffin Sturm, St. Cloud Cathedral
A potential 2026 Mr. Hockey candidate, the junior posted nearly 50 points this season for the Crusaders with 19 goals and 30 assists.
Goaltender
Bryce Francisco, Hermantown
Francisco dazzled this season for a Hermantown team that wasn't as offensively dominant as years past. The senior goaltender boasted a 1.67 GAA with seven shutouts to his name this season.
Class 1A Second Team All-State
Forwards
Drew Paulbeck, Northern Lakes
Joey Gillespie, St. Cloud Cathedral
Tate Swanson, Hibbing/Chisholm
Defensemen
Ben Geiger, Northfield
Henry Peterson, Hermantown
Goaltender
Will Kalis, Little Falls
