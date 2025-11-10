Minnesota High School Football 2025 State Tournament: Ranking the Top Teams in the Semifinal
The 2025 Minnesota (MSHSL) high school football season has two weeks remaining, and throughout the season, High School On SI has ranked the top 25 teams regardless of classification.
This week, with only 28 teams remaining in the state, we are ranking the top teams by classification.
9-PLAYER
No. 1 Hills-Beaver Creek (11-0)
Semifinals: 1 p.m. Nov. 13 vs. No. 4 Fertile-Beltrami (8-3)
Ranking rationale: The Hills are alive in the 9-Player class. There’s South No. 1 seed Hills-Beaver Creek as the favorite and South No. 2 seed Hillcrest Lutheran Academy as another semifinalist. H-BC is the favorite to take home the title after finishing runner up to Fertile-Beltrami in 2024.
The Patriots average a state-best 51.5 points per game and nearly matched that in their 44-14 quarterfinals win vs. Red Rock Central (10-1). Quarterback Jamin Metzger led with a 12-for-15 passing day for 153 yards, a touchdown and interception to go with two rushing touchdowns.
H-BC’s closest game all season was its 40-14 Section 3 championship game win vs. Edgerton (8-2). The Patriots are holding opponents to a state-low 9.1 points per game.
No. 2 Kittson County Central (11-0)
Semifinals: 4 p.m. Nov. 13 vs. No. 3 Hillcrest Lutheran Academy (11-0)
Ranking rationale: Kittson County Central is looking like a 1B to Hills-Beaver Creek’s 1A. The Bearcats are the top-ranked team in the QRF and the tournament’s top seed from the North. KCC is the Section 8 champion after holding on 22-14 vs. legendary program Stephen-Argyle (8-2) in one of the few close games it’s played all year.
The Bearcats are averaging 31.6 points per game and allowing 13.7. They’re seeking their first Prep Bowl appearance since 1994 when they were 9-Player champions. KCC was unchallenged in its 49-0 quarterfinals win vs. Cook County (9-1).
All points were scored in the first half. Quarterback Eli Peterson threw for two touchdowns and ran for one. Ashton Knutson rushed for two touchdowns combining for 94 yards in the first 2:23 of the game. Eli Muir also rushed for two scores.
No. 3 Hillcrest Lutheran Academy (11-0)
Semifinals: 4 p.m. Nov. 13 vs. No. 2 Kittson County Central (11-0)
Ranking rationale: Hillcrest Lutheran Academy is making its 13th state tournament appearance, but it’s been awhile since the Comets have made some noise. They’re here for the first time since 2016. Before that, it had been since 2004.
HLA is No. 9 in the QRF and Section 4 champion. It averages 46.3 points per game and allows 14.6. The Comets survived their only one-score game of the season in the quarterfinals, winning 40-38 vs. Mabel-Canton (11-1).
After M-C got out to an 8-0 lead, HLA scored 32 of the next 40 points. M-C kept battling, scoring a touchdown with four seconds left in regulation before failing to convert the game-tying 2-point conversion. Quarterback Ethan Swedberg led with three passing touchdowns, including a 58-yarder, and two rushing touchdowns, including a 66-yarder in the fourth quarter.
No. 4 Fertile-Beltrami (8-3)
Semifinals: 1 p.m. Nov. 13 vs. No. 1 Hills-Beaver Creek (11-0)
Ranking rationale: It doesn’t feel quite right having the defending champ as the last-ranked team, but when it has three losses and the other three semifinalists combine to have zero, that’s just the way the cookie crumbles. The Falcons have been mainstays at the state tournament with five straight appearances.
After losing a lot of talent from 2024, they struggled to an 0-2 and 3-3 start to this season before rattling off five straight wins. Fertile-Beltrami outscored its Section 6 opponents 119-0 before ousting Section 5 champ Cromwell-Wright Area (9-2) in the state quarterfinals, 40-14.
Quarterback Gavin Aakhus passed for two touchdowns and ran for another. The two scoring passes combined for 101 yards and both went to Bryer Strem.
CLASS 1A
No. 1 Minneota (11-0)
Semifinals: 9 a.m. Nov. 15 vs. No. 3 Mahnomen/Waubun (11-0)
Ranking rationale: There are three undefeated teams left in the class, but there’s no doubt that Minneota is the top dog. The three-time defending Class 1A champion is riding a 44-game win streak dating back to 2022.
The only time the Vikings have been challenged all season is when they won 37-30 in Week 2 against Eden Valley-Watkins (9-2), which is in the Class 2A semifinals. Minneota’s next closest game was a 42-16 win in the Section 4 championship vs. Dawson-Boyd (8-3).
The South No. 1 seed Vikings rolled 42-6 in the state quarterfinals vs. South No. 4 Lester Prairie (7-5). Kellen Bradley’s 19 rushes for 216 yards and a touchdown led a ground game that surpassed 300 yards and found the end zone four times.
No. 2 Breckenridge (12-0)
Semifinals: 11:30 a.m. Nov. 15 vs. No. 4 Murray County Central (9-2)
Ranking rationale: Breckenridge is back at state for the first time since 2022 and is a win away from its first Prep Bowl appearance since 1995. The Cowboys are riding high as the top-ranked team in the QRF. They average 44.2 points per game and allow 10.9. Breckenridge has played just one single-digit game all season, a 21-12 regular season win vs. Parkers Prairie (9-2), the team it beat by 14 in the Section 6 championship.
Breckenridge picked up three wins over Class 2A teams, as well. As the top seed from the North, it rolled 57-14 vs. North No. 4 Barnum (10-2) in the state quarterfinals. David Erlandson led with nine rushes for 111 yards. His three touchdowns helped the Cowboys to a 21-0 first quarter lead. Riley Kappes completed 8 of 10 passes for 92 yards, a touchdown and no picks.
No. 3 Mahnomen/Waubun (11-0)
Semifinals: 9 a.m. Nov. 15 vs. No. 1 Minneota (11-0)
Ranking rationale: Mahnomen/Waubun is back at state for the fifth straight year. The Thunderbirds haven’t been able to get over the hump and get to the Prep Bowl, though, since 2018 when they were champions. M/W is ranked No. 3 in the QRF. It’s averaging 38.7 points per game and allowing a state-low 2.6.
The Thunderbirds have allowed just four touchdowns all season and have six shutouts. Their closest game of the season came in the state quarterfinals with a 17-8 win as the North No. 2 seed vs. North No. 3 Upsala/Swanville (9-2). They led 17-0 before U/SA got on the scoreboard in the fourth quarter. USA was held to 53 rushing yards at 2.2 yards a carry.
M/W averaged 5.7 a pop on the way to 344 yards. Brody Ihotka ran 25 times for 116 yards and Blake McMullen added 21 carries for 112 yards. M/W and Breckenridge are a coin flip for the Nos. 2 and 3 positions in this ranking.
No. 4 Murray County Central (9-2)
Semifinals: 11:30 a.m. Nov. 15 vs. No. 2 Breckenridge (12-0)
Ranking rationale: Murray County Central is ranked last among the semifinalists, but no one has a better pair of wins than the Rebels.
They’ve won nine straight after an 0-2 start to the season. The streak includes a 31-20 revenge win in the Section 3 championship vs. defending state runner up Springfield (9-1) and a 29-26 state quarterfinals win as the South No. 3 seed vs. South No. 2 Fillmore Central (10-1).
Those two opponents ended the season ranked second and third in the state polls. MCC led by 17 in the fourth quarter before a couple touchdowns by the Falcons. Teague Meyer led with 22 carries for 200 yards and three touchdowns. The team piled up 385 yards. MCC is a win away from its first Prep Bowl appearance. It’s at state for the first time since 2021.
CLASS 2A
No. 1 Jackson County Central (11-0)
Semifinals: 9 a.m. Nov. 14 vs. No. 4 Eden Valley-Watkins (9-2)
Ranking rationale: Jackson County Central doesn’t have a 44-game win streak like Minneota, but 24 straight ain’t bad. The Huskies are the clear favorite to repeat as Class 2A champions. No one’s hung closer than 24 points with JCC all season.
That was a 30-6 win in the Section 3 championship against Le Sueuer-Henderson (8-3). The South No. 1 seed Huskies rolled in the state quarterfinals 42-15 vs. South No. 4 Caledonia (9-3). Minnesota commit Roman Voss passed for a 40-yard touchdown and ran for three more, including a 25-yarder.
Caledonia cut it to 14-7 in the second quarter before JCC scored 28 straight. The Huskies average a state-high 53.1 points per game.
No. 2 Holdingford (12-0)
Semifinals: 11:30 a.m. Nov. 14 vs. No. 3 Goodhue (11-0)
Ranking rationale: Holdingford appears to be the best bet to end Jackson County Central’s stranglehold on the class. The Huskers are the top-ranked team in the QRF thanks to four blowout wins over Class 3A foes and a 12-8 regular season win over fellow 2A semifinalist, Eden Valley-Watkins (9-2). North No. 1 seed Holdingford’s been unchallenged in the postseason with its closest victory coming in a 40-24 state quarterfinals victory vs. North No. 4 Barnesville (8-4).
A 27-8 run midway through the game sealed it for the Huskers. St. Thomas defensive end commit and high school quarterback Jaxon Bartkowicz led with three touchdown passes and two touchdown runs, including an 81-yarder that gave his team a 10-point halftime lead. The Huskers are state for the first time since winning the 2A title in 2014.
No. 3 Goodhue (11-0)
Semifinals: 11:30 a.m. Nov. 14 vs. No. 2 Holdingford (12-0)
Ranking rationale: The Wildcats advanced to the semifinals by a whisker. The South No. 2 seed edged South No. 3 Waterville-Elysian-Morristown (10-1) 29-28 in overtime. WEM went up 28-22 in OT but was stuffed on its 2-point conversion run.
Luke Roschen found Owen Roschen for a 9-yard score and Cristian Monjaraz-Mendez booted the game-winning extra point through the uprights. Goodhue is No. 6 in the QRF with three wins over Class 3A squads. It also beat Triton (7-3), which features Penn State tight end commit Pierce Petersohn, in Week 1.
Goodhue is holding opponents to 7.5 points per game and did not allow a point in its two Section 4 games.
No. 4 Eden Valley-Watkins (9-2)
Semifinals: 9 a.m. Nov. 14 vs. No. 1 Jackson County Central (11-0)
Ranking rationale: Eden Valley-Watkins is dangerous despite carrying two losses. The first blemish was 37-20 at Class 1A juggernaut Minneota (11-0), which is on a 44-game win streak. The next came a week later in a 12-8 nailbiter vs. fellow 2A semifinalist Holdingford (12-0) early in the season.
The Eagles have since rattled off eight straight wins with seven coming by double digits. EV-W has a championship pedigree with a 2023 2A title and four state appearances in the last five years. The Eagles are No. 10 in the QRF, scoring 32.5 points per game and allowing 12.5.
They advanced as the North No. 2 seed with a 30-14 quarterfinals win vs. North No. 3 Moose Lake/Willow River (10-1). It was 30-0 before ML/WR scored two fourth-quarter touchdowns. Blake Glenz accounted for all four EV-W touchdowns with two through the air and two with his legs.
CLASS 3A
No. 1 Annandale (11-0)
Semifinals: 4:30 p.m. Nov. 15 vs. No. 2 Minneapolis North (11-0)
Ranking rationale: Any of the three undefeated teams could get the nod for the top spot. The three-sided coin flip goes to the Cardinals, who were ranked highest in the recent weeks’ Power 25. No one has yet to hang within single digits against Annandale, which is hungry for the program’s first state title after finishing runner up in 2023 and making state again in ‘24.
The Cardinals boast a regular season 30-10 win at Section 2-3A champ Holy Family (8-3) and slowed down a vaunted Litchfield (8-4) rushing attack in a 19-7 win in the state quarterfinals. Three different players for the North No. 1 seed Cardinals found the end zone against the North No. 4 Dragons. The defense is holding opponents to a state-best 5.2 points per game.
Annandale is led by wide receiver Gabe Westman, who will represent the North team at the Vikings state all-star game.
No. 2 Minneapolis North (11-0)
Semifinals: 4:30 p.m. Nov. 15 vs. No. 1 Annandale (11-0)
Ranking rationale: Minneapolis North has definitely earned its spot in the state semifinals. They dusted a proud program Breck (6-4) 58-7 in the Section 4 semifinals before coming back late to beat fellow unbeaten St. Croix Lutheran (10-1) in the championship game.
The South No. 2 seed Polars laid waste to another unbeaten team in the state quarterfinals, rolling 50-21 vs. South No. 3 Pine Island (10-1).
North is the top team in the QRF thanks in part to two wins over Class 5A schools and four more against 4A. The Polars have one of the best quarterbacks competing this week at U.S. Bank Stadium, Logan Lachermeier. He went 16-for-22 for 337 yards, four touchdowns and no interceptions against Pine Island. It helped having Tyshone Jenkins in the backfield to open up passing lanes. Jenkins ran 22 times for 180 yards and three scores.
No. 3 Waseca (11-0)
Semifinals: 2 p.m. Nov. 15 vs. No. 4 Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton (9-2)
Ranking rationale: Waseca got the seeding advantage by the MSHSL, but I like North’s resume just a bit better. Regardless, the Bluejays have a phenomenal team that’s as capable as anyone of bringing home the state title. If they do, it’d be their first in school history. Waseca’s yet to make a Prep Bowl in four state tournament trips, the last coming in 2023.
The Bluejays are getting it done with a defense allowing just 7.4 points per game. They’ve pitched two of their three shutouts in the postseason, including a 14-0 state quarterfinals win vs. Holy Family (8-3).
Jordan Johnston rushed for a touchdown and Kellen Klinger connected with Owen Rupe for an 8-yarder for the team’s touchdowns that both came in the first half. Waseca is No. 2 in the QRF with a pair of wins over Class 4A teams.
No. 4 Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton (9-2)
Semifinals: 2 p.m. Nov. 15 vs. No. 3 Waseca (11-0)
Ranking rationale: Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton is playing its best football at the right time. The North No. 3 seed Rebels are coming off a 28-7 upset of North No. 2 Pierz (9-1) in the state quarterfinals. Jacob Luebke and Brady Wadena each ran for two touchdowns.
Pierz had just rolled unbeaten Pequot Lakes (9-1) 35-0 in the Section 7 finals the week prior. D-G-F’s losses this season came in back-to-back weeks to strong Class 2A teams: 27-12 at Pillager (8-1) and 28-18 vs. Staples-Motley (8-2).
All of the Rebels’ nine wins have come by 19 or more points. They’re no strangers to the state tournament with four appearances in the last five years, but they still seek their first state title.
CLASS 4A
1. Marshall, 2. K-M, 3. Grand Rapids, 4. Orono
No. 1 Marshall (11-0)
Semifinals: 10:30 a.m. Nov. 13 vs. No. 4 Orono (8-3)
Ranking rationale: Marshall is the clear-cut choice to be ranked No. 1 in the class, but moving past the semifinals is not a foregone conclusion. The Tigers will be just 41 days removed from their 13-12 regular season win at home against Orono.
The Spartans are the only team that’s hung within a possession of Marshall in 2025. The Tigers have had an illustrious season with two wins each over proud programs like ROCORI (8-2) and Hutchinson (5-5), as well as over Section 8 champion Fergus Falls (8-3). Marshall is No. 1 in the QRF and leads the state in scoring defense at 6.2 points per game.
No. 2 Kasson-Mantorville (10-1)
Semifinals: 1 p.m. Nov. 13 vs. No. 3 Grand Rapids (10-1)
Ranking rationale: Kasson-Mantorville made it to state out of arguably the toughest section. The KoMets had to fend off two-time defending Class 3A champion Stewartville (7-3) 10-7 and reigning section champion Byron (9-1) 31-28 in the playoffs.
That must’ve made their state quarterfinals matchup seem easy by comparison. South No. 2 seed K-M cruised to a 35-21 win over South No. 3 Hill-Murray (9-2) in a game it led by 21 entering the fourth quarter. Jeremiah Peterson led with 13 rushes for 137 yards and two touchdowns.
The KoMets are ranked No. 3 in the QRF and opened the season with a pair of wins over 5A programs.
No. 3 Grand Rapids (10-1)
Semifinals: 1 p.m. Nov. 13 vs. No. 2 Kasson-Mantorville (10-1)
Ranking rationale: It was tempting to pick a more battle-tested Orono third, but Grand Rapids has been utterly dominant against Class 4A competition this season. The Thunderhawks’ only blemish came in a 24-7 loss at Class 5A Bemidji (5-5), which went on to be a section finalist.
Grand Rapids’ next closest game was a 34-20 result at Hermantown (8-2), whose only two losses were to Grand Rapids. Hermantown won the rematch 41-0 in the Section 7 championship. The Thunderhawks have outscored their postseason opponents 155-7. As the North No. 1 seed, they pummeled North No. 4 Benilde-St. Margaret’s (8-4). All 367 yards against the Red Knights came on the ground. Ten Thunderhawks combined for 47 carries and eight touchdowns.
Mason Johnson led with 11 rushes for 103 yards and four touchdowns to go with nine carries for 114 yards and two scores for Logan McNear.
No. 4 Orono (8-3)
Semifinals: 10:30 a.m. Nov. 13 vs. No. 1 Marshall (11-0)
Ranking rationale: Orono won’t be afraid of any of the semifinalists the way it hung tough with the top dog, or should I say, cat, during the regular season. The Spartans were a point away from pulling off a Week 6 upset at the Marshall Tigers, falling 13-12. Orono’s resume features a 21-0 blanking of defending 4A champ Becker (5-5) in the season opener and a 28-0 win vs. Zimmerman (7-3) in the Section 6 championship game.
The North No. 3 seed Spartans routed North No. 2 Fergus Falls (8-3) 36-14 in the state quarterfinals. It was just a 20-14 game through three quarters before Orono scored a touchdown on the first play of the fourth to put the game away.
Hudson Hirt’s 24 carries for 183 yards and a touchdown led a ground game that exceeded 300 yards and found the end zone five times. Orono’s other losses this season came at Byron (9-1) and in somewhat of a shocker vs. Delano (6-4).
CLASS 5A
No. 1 St. Thomas Academy (11-0)
Semifinals: 2 p.m. Nov. 14 vs. No. 3 Spring Lake Park
Ranking rationale: With a 15-point win over the next best team in the class in its pocket, St. Thomas Academy is the clear-cut No. 1. However, the South No. 1 seed Cadets struggled against South No. 4 Rochester Mayo (6-5) in the state quarterfinals, 21-14.
It’s the second time the Spartans have hung within single digits with them. STA has won every other game by double digits. Dominic Baez rushed for two touchdowns in the third quarter to break a 7-7 halftime tie. The Cadets are No. 1 in the QRF and are knocking on the door of their second state title in program history and first since 1975. They’ve made 26 appearances at state since ‘75 with six runner-up finishes.
No. 2 Chanhassen (10-1)
Semifinals: 7 p.m. Nov. 15 vs. No. 4 Elk River (9-2)
Ranking rationale: Like St. Thomas Academy, Chanhassen also had to survive in the state quarterfinals. The South No. 2 seed Storm edged South No. 3 Cretin-Derham Hall (7-4), 23-19. The Raiders were a failed 2-point conversion attempt away from tying it at 21 with 5:34 to go.
Chanhassen notched a safety thanks to a Bush sack with 19 seconds left. Quarterback Nathan Ramler led the victors with a pair of 1-yard touchdown runs to go with a 5-yard touchdown pass to West Virginia tight end commit Kade Bush.
The Storm’s only loss this season was 28-13 at No. 1 St. Thomas Academy (11-0) in a game that was called off in the fourth quarter due to inclement weather. Chanhassen has otherwise aced a very tough schedule with notable wins over Alexandria (9-2), Mankato East (6-3) and twice over Chaska (7-3).
No. 3 Spring Lake Park (11-0)
Semifinals: 2 p.m. Nov. 14 vs. No. 1 St. Thomas Academy (11-0)
Ranking rationale: Credit to Spring Lake Park for silencing those who doubted its undefeated record compiled against a weak schedule. The North No. 3 seed Panthers clipped North No. 2 and defending 5A runner up Alexandria (9-2), 13-12 in overtime.
SLP mounted a 17-play, 72-yard monster of a drive to tie the game 6-6 in the fourth quarter right after Alexandria went up late in the third quarter. The Panthers struck first in overtime on a 14-yard touchdown pass from Nolan Roach to Calen Truckenbrod.
SLP elected to kick an extra point. Alexandria responded with a 6-yard touchdown run by Talan Witt. Witt couldn’t find the end zone on a decisive 2-point conversion attempt. Lamari Brown led SLP with 24 rushes for 117 yards.
No. 4 Elk River (9-2)
Semifinals: 7 p.m. Nov. 15 vs. No. 2 Chanhassen (11-0)
Ranking rationale: It didn’t seem to make much sense how Elk River got the No. 1 seed in the North (other than perhaps by virtue of being the defending state champ), but the Elks were certainly happy to be spared a difficult quarterfinals matchup against either reigning runner up Alexandria (9-2), a team it lost to in the regular season by 36, or unbeaten Spring Lake Park (11-0).
Elk River took advantage of its good fortune by rolling an overmatched North No. 4 Minneapolis Washburn (8-4), 53-20. It was 53-6 at halftime. Quarterback Levi Harris completed his only passing attempt for a 60-yard touchdown and ran two times for 31 yards and a touchdown.
Carsyn Kleffman scored on four of his five rushing attempts that produced 62 yards. Fifteen Elks combined for 38 rushes for 369 yards and six touchdowns. Elk River’s other loss this year came to Monticello (8-2), who it got revenge against in the Section 7 championship.
CLASS 6A
No. 1 Lakeville South (9-2)
Semifinals: 7:30 p.m. Nov. 14 vs. No. 3 Moorhead (7-4)
Ranking rationale: The case could be made for any of the top three teams to get the No. 1 spot, so recency bias gives Lakeville South the nod. The Cougars didn’t just eek out an upset over defending Class 6A champ Maple Grove (10-1); they steamrolled the Crimson.
South picked up the win of the year for any team in Minnesota, prevailing 49-31 in the quarterfinals to halt the Crimson’s 23-game win streak. It wasn’t even that close as Maple Grove scored a pair of touchdowns in the final five minutes to make it look a little more respectable. South had the team performance of the year and Griffen Dean may have had the individual performance of the year. He rushed for school records of 292 yards and six touchdowns, including a 73-yarder late in the third quarter that made it a 16-point game.
South has been on fire in the postseason, winning 35-12 vs. Wayzata (1-8) and 37-0 vs. Mounds View (5-5). South’s two losses this season both came on the road by a combined nine points to teams with a combined 13-7 record.
No. 2 Minnetonka (9-2)
Semifinals: 7 p.m. Nov. 13 vs. No. 4 Edina (7-4)
Ranking rationale: The Skippers have compiled the same record as Lakeville South against a tougher schedule, but they were unable to knock off No. 1 Maple Grove (10-1) when they had the chance in the regular season finale.
Minnetonka has handled business since then in the postseason, going 3-0 with a combined margin of victory of 82-30. Minnetonka is coming off a 34-7 rout of St. Michael-Albertville (5-6), the team that had just upset Rosemount (8-2) the week prior. Caleb Francois led with 19 carries for 148 yards and two touchdowns.
Caden Gutzmer completed 9 of 13 passes for 195 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions. Minnetonka will look to avenge its first loss of the season, which came 27-20 at home to Edina in Week 7.
No. 3 Moorhead (7-4)
Semifinals: 7:30 p.m. Nov. 14 vs. No. 1 Lakeville South (9-2)
Ranking rationale: With Jett Feeney healthy, Moorhead is 6-0. The Spuds are adjusting to the jump to Class 6A swimmingly. They rolled 35-21 in the state quarterfinals against Centennial (9-2). They’ve been lighting it up since he returned in Week 8 with a 51-44 win vs. Edina (7-4), followed by a 38-21 playoff win at Blaine (5-4) and a 64-48 shootout at Woodbury (7-3).
Against 2023 state champ Centennial, the talented junior QB finished 21-for-29 for 247 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions to go with six rushes for 32 yards and two more scores. David Mack led with nine grabs for 90 yards and a touchdown. Taye Reich added 22 rushes for 82 yards as well as three receptions for 38 yards.
No. 4 Edina (7-4)
Semifinals: 7:30 p.m. Nov. 14 vs. No. 2 Minnetonka (9-2)
Ranking rationale: Edina has to be feeling good about avoiding red-hot Lakeville South, as well as Moorhead, who it lost to in Week 8. The Hornets aren’t scared of district rival Minnetonka, who they went to and beat 27-20 in Week 7.
In that one, Edina erased a 13-0 deficit and broke a 20-20 tie midway through the fourth quarter. Chase Bjorgaard toted it 42 times for 187 yards and three touchdowns. That man has also played a big part in the Hornets pulling off playoff upsets at Forest Lake (8-2) 31-30 in overtime and on neutral field in the quarterfinals vs. Eden Prairie (8-3). He ran for two touchdowns and caught another against the Rangers and had 190 rushing yards and two touchdowns against the Eagles.
Edina also has talented quarterback and first-round NHL draft pick Mason West leading his team to U.S. Bank Stadium after coming up a win shy last year.
