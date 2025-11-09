Minnesota Prep RB Breaks Records, Dethrones Defending State Champions
It was a night he will never forget, and neither will any of his teammates at Lakeville South High School.
Griffen Dean broke school records in both rushing yards and rushing touchdowns, leading the Cougars to a thrilling 49-31 victory in the Class 6A Minnesota high school football playoff quarterfinals over Maple Grove.
The win for Lakeville South ended the reign of Maple Grove, who won its second 6A state football championship in three years last season. The other title for Maple Grove came in 2021.
But this night belonged to Dean and the Cougars, as the junior had 292 yards and scored six touchdowns, accoridng to the Twin Cities Pioneer Press.
Lakeville South led by two at halftime, but Dean put his team on his shoulders, scoring three times, including on a 73-yard jaunt to the end zone. The Cougars scored 28 consecutive points in the half.
Up Next Will Be Semifinal Round Encounter With Moorhead
Up next for Lakeville South will be a meeting with Moorhead in the state semifinals from U.S. Bank Stadium on Friday, November 14. Moorhead advanced with a 35-21 victory vs. Centennial.
Dean, who has rushed for over 1,500 yards this season, and the Cougars have won three straight since a 20-15 loss to Rosemount in mid-October. They also own narrow wins over Edina and Prior Lake around a four-point setback to Shakopee in early September.
According to the report, Lakeville South scored on its first seven possessions of the game and did not attempt a pass all game long. Nic Swanson, who has over 1,200 yards rushing this year, added 167 on the ground, highlighted by a 72-yard run.
Lakeville South Owns Pair of Minnesota State High School Football Championships
The Cougars went 6-4 last season after an 11-2 mark in 2023. They have not had a losing record since 2017.
In 2020 and 2021, Lakeville South won 21 consecutive games, going back-to-back as state champions. They made the semifinals in 2022, along with trips to the final four in both 2019 and 2018.
Maple Grove had won 23 consecutive games before the loss, going 13-0 last year to win the 6A state championship. They finished 2023 with a record of 7-3 overall and also went a perfect 13-0 in 2022.
Since the start of the 2021 season, Maple Grove has posted a record of 55-9 overall.