Minnesota High School Football All-Classification Rankings: October 13, 2025
Another week of the 2025 Minnesota high school football season has come and gone, and High School On SI has all of the latest rankings for each classification as of October 13.
High School On SI's formula was created using its own linear algebra-based ranking algorithminspired by the Colley Bias-Free Ranking Method. Colley’s Method was created by Wes Colley, Ph.D., an astrophysicist at the University of Alabama at Huntsville. He devised his algorithm in order to help address the subjectivity and controversy regarding BCS college football selections in the 1990s and early 2000s, using a method that used no subjective variables.
Our computer rankings run parallel to High School On SI's expert power rankings — the statewide Top 25 — released early each week.
Which teams took the top spot in each division? Here are High School On SI's latest Minnesota high school football computer rankings, as of October 6.
Minnesota High School Football 9-Player Rankings
1. Kittson Central — 7-0
2. Hills-Beaver Creek — 7-0
3. Cromwell — 6-1
4. Hillcrest Lutheran Academy — 6-0
5. Bertha-Hewitt — 6-1
6. Mabel-Canton — 7-0
7. Red Rock Central — 7-0
8. Edgerton — 6-1
9. Stephen-Argyle Central — 4-1
10. Goodridge/Grygla — 4-1
11. Border West — 5-2
12. Cook County — 6-0
13. Wabasso — 7-1
14. Mille Lacs Co-op — 6-1
15. Ogilvie — 5-2
16. Littlefork-Big Falls — 6-1
17. Houston — 5-2
18. Adrian — 5-2
19. Spring Grove — 5-2
20. Clearbrook-Gonvick — 5-2
21. Kingsland — 5-2
22. Fertile-Beltrami — 4-2
23. Alden-Conger — 5-2
24. Hancock — 4-3
25. Sebeka — 4-3
Minnesota High School Football Class 1A Rankings
1. Breckenridge — 7-0
2. Springfield — 7-0
3. Mahnomen/Waubun — 7-0
4. Parkers Prairie — 6-1
5. Fillmore Central — 7-0
6. Cleveland — 7-0
7. Minneota — 7-0
8. Walker-Hackensack-Akeley — 6-1
9. Barnum — 6-1
10. Dawson-Boyd — 6-1
11. Otter Tail Central — 6-2
12. Murray County Central — 5-2
13. St. James — 5-2
14. Bagley — 5-2
15. Southland — 4-3
16. Russell-Tyler-Ruthton — 5-2
17. Park Christian — 5-2
18. Deer River — 5-2
19. Mountain Iron-Buhl — 4-2
20. Braham — 5-2
21. Benson — 3-3
22. Lewiston-Altura — 4-3
23. Lake Park-Audubon — 4-3
24. Brandon/Evansville — 4-3
25. Canby — 3-4
Minnesota High School Football Class 2A Rankings
1. Holdingford — 7-0
2. Moose Lake/Willow River — 7-0
3. Pillager — 7-0
4. Jackson County Central — 6-0
5. Goodhue — 7-0
6. Waterville-Elysian-Morristown — 6-0
7. Aitkin — 6-1
8. Osakis — 6-1
9. Redwood Valley — 6-1
10. Triton — 5-2
11. Staples-Motley — 6-1
12. Eden Valley-Watkins — 5-2
13. Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial — 5-2
14. Caledonia — 5-2
15. Lourdes — 5-2
16. Chatfield — 5-2
17. Frazee — 5-2
18. Rush City — 4-3
19. Le Sueur-Henderson — 4-2
20. Pipestone — 4-3
21. Maple River — 5-2
22. Maple Lake — 5-2
23. Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton — 4-3
24. International Falls — 4-3
25. Barnesville — 4-3
Minnesota High School Football Class 3A Rankings
1. Waseca — 7-0
2. Pierz — 7-0
3. Pine Island — 7-0
4. Minneapolis North — 7-0
5. Pequot Lakes — 7-0
6. St. Croix Lutheran — 5-0
7. Annandale — 6-1
8. Cotter/Hope Lutheran — 5-1
9. Albany — 6-1
10. Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted — 5-2
11. Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton — 5-2
12. Spectrum — 6-1
13. Holy Family Catholic — 5-2
14. Minnewaska Area — 4-3
15. Jordan — 5-2
16. Luverne — 5-1
17. Dassel-Cokato — 5-2
18. Esko — 5-2
19. Concordia Academy — 5-2
20. Foley — 5-2
21. Fairmont — 2-0
22. Zumbrota-Mazeppa — 4-2
23. Albert Lea — 5-2
24. Two Harbors — 5-2
25. Melrose — 4-3
Minnesota High School Football Class 4A Rankings
1. Marshall — 7-0
2. Byron — 7-0
3. Rocori — 6-1
4. Grand Rapids — 6-1
5. Academy of Holy Angels — 6-1
6. Hill-Murray — 5-1
7. Kasson-Mantorville — 6-1
8. North Branch — 6-1
9. St. Peter — 6-1
10. Hermantown — 6-1
11. South St. Paul — 6-1
12. Fergus Falls — 5-2
13. Stewartville — 5-2
14. Delano — 5-2
15. Orono — 4-3
16. Willmar — 4-3
17. Benilde-St. Margaret's — 5-2
18. Zimmerman — 4-3
19. Richfield — 4-3
20. Johnson — 4-3
21. Totino-Grace — 4-3
22. Minneapolis South — 2-2
23. Hutchinson — 3-4
24. Cloquet — 3-4
25. Becker — 3-4
Minnesota High School Football Class 5A Rankings
1. St. Thomas Academy — 7-0
2. Chanhassen — 6-1
3. Alexandria — 6-1
4. Monticello — 6-1
5. Spring Lake Park — 7-0
6. Elk River — 5-2
7. Chaska — 5-2
8. Mahtomedi — 5-1
9. Mankato East — 5-2
10. Bemidji — 4-3
11. Cretin-Derham Hall — 5-2
12. Buffalo — 4-3
13. Waconia — 4-3
14. St. Francis — 4-3
15. Hastings — 4-3
16. Minneapolis Southwest — 4-2
17. Robbinsdale Armstrong — 4-3
18. Northfield — 5-2
19. Washburn — 4-3
20. Mayo — 4-3
21. Cambridge-Isanti — 3-4
22. Brainerd — 3-4
23. Tartan — 4-3
24. Sartell-St. Stephen — 3-4
25. Two Rivers — 3-4
Minnesota High School Football Class 6A Rankings
1. Maple Grove — 7-0
2. Rosemount — 6-1
3. Centennial — 5-1
4. Minnetonka — 6-1
5. Lakeville South — 6-1
6. Champlin Park — 6-1
7. Eden Prairie — 5-2
8. Forest Lake — 6-1
9. Edina — 4-3
10. Woodbury — 5-2
11. Shakopee — 4-3
12. Farmington — 4-3
13. East Ridge — 4-3
14. Moorhead — 3-4
15. Mounds View — 3-4
16. Osseo — 4-3
17. Prior Lake — 3-4
18. Andover — 4-3
19. Blaine — 4-3
20. Rogers — 3-3
21. St. Michael-Albertville — 2-5
22. Stillwater — 3-4
23. Hopkins — 3-3
24. Eagan — 2-5
25. Eastview — 2-4
