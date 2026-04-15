Petition Filed On Behalf Of Iowa High School Boys Basketball Coach

A petition has been filed to address the decision by an Iowa high school to not renew the contract of a successful boys basketball coach.

Jeremey Ainley posted a message on social media earlier this week that related his frustration with several things involved around high school athletics. While he did not state anything in regards to his future at the time, it has come out that the Clear Lake High School boys basketball coach will not have his contract renewed for the coming 2026-27 season.

Ainley has spent the past decade-plus building the Lions into a state contender in Class 3A of Iowa high school boys basketball, winning 228 games with nine North Central Conference championships and three state tournament appearances - including a runner-up finish.

Reports Of Bullying, Harassment Within Program Found To Be Untrue

According to a report by KGLO , the Clear Lake school district initiated a bullying and harassment investigation at the request of a parent into the boys basketball program. It was reported and brought to light that the claim was founded by Clear Lake Schools Superintendent Ian Dye, but later reversed.

Initially, Ainley was told his position as head boys basketball coach would not be affected by the claim. That was also reversed after it was proven untrue when he was told he would not have his contract renewed.

A petition was put together and received 261 signatures to have the item addressed during a May school board meeting. The requirement for that to happen is 206 signatures.

“In the last few days, the community has stepped up with the petition, the signatures, to voice their opinion,” former school board member Jon Loge said in presenting the petition. “Are you willing to listen and represent us and be asked the questions and receive the answers fairly of approved personnel changes?”

Parents Come To Defense Of Iowa Boys High School Basketball Head Coach

Loge stated he is the father of two sons that were part of the program under Ainley, adding that “this just doesn’t align with any of the experiences that my sons had, or I witnessed, during the seven years they we were a part of it.”

Another former parent, Jason Enke, said he feels the decision on Ainley’s future with Clear Lake basketball should be left to the board and not just the superintendent.

“I don’t understand why the board wouldn’t want to hear the facts and consider it yourselves on what should be done,” Enke said.

He also mentioned that the position has already been posted as open for a new hire.

The Lions have had seven seasons with at least 20 wins under Ainley’s guidance, including seven of the last eight. Clear Lake has had 12 all-state players during his run, losing just 54 games overall.