Minnesota High School Football Computer Rankings: October 6, 2025
Another week of the 2025 Minnesota high school football season has come and gone, and High School On SI has all of the latest rankings for each classification as of October 6.
High School On SI's formula was created using its own linear algebra-based ranking algorithm inspired by the Colley Bias-Free Ranking Method. Colley’s Method was created by Wes Colley, Ph.D., an astrophysicist at the University of Alabama at Huntsville. He devised his algorithm in order to help address the subjectivity and controversy regarding BCS college football selections in the 1990s and early 2000s, using a method that used no subjective variables.
Our computer rankings run parallel to High School On SI's expert power rankings — the statewide Top 25 — released early each week.
Which teams took the top spot in each division? Here are High School On SI's latest Minnesota high school football computer rankings, as of October 6.
Minnesota High School Football 9-Player Rankings
1. Kittson Central — 6-0
2. Hillcrest Lutheran Academy — 5-0
3. Wabasso — 7-0
4. Hills-Beaver Creek — 6-0
5. Cromwell — 5-1
6. Red Rock Central — 6-0
7. Stephen-Argyle Central — 4-1
8. Mille Lacs Co-op — 6-0
9. Mabel-Canton — 6-0
10. Goodridge/Grygla — 3-1
11. Bertha-Hewitt — 5-1
12. Edgerton — 5-1
13. Border West — 4-2
14. Cook County — 5-0
15. Kingsland — 5-1
16. Littlefork-Big Falls — 5-1
17. Houston — 4-2
18. Clearbrook-Gonvick — 4-2
19. Ogilvie — 4-2
20. Spring Grove — 4-2
21. Adrian — 4-2
22. Alden-Conger — 4-2
23. Fosston — 4-2
24. Sebeka — 3-3
25. Hancock — 3-3
Minnesota High School Football Class 1A Rankings
1. Breckenridge — 6-0
2. Minneota — 6-0
3. Mahnomen/Waubun — 6-0
4. Springfield — 6-0
5. Fillmore Central — 6-0
6. Cleveland — 6-0
7. Walker-Hackensack-Akeley — 5-1
8. Parkers Prairie — 5-1
9. Barnum — 5-1
10. Dawson-Boyd — 5-1
11. Park Christian — 5-1
12. Russell-Tyler-Ruthton — 5-1
13. Otter Tail Central co-op (Battle Lake/Henning) — 5-2
14. St. James — 4-2
15. Mountain Iron-Buhl — 4-1
16. Murray County Central — 4-2
17. Lewiston-Altura — 4-2
18. Bagley — 4-2
19. Benson — 3-3
20. Southland — 3-3
21. Brandon/Evansville — 4-2
22. Cherry — 4-2
23. Lakeview — 4-2
24. Braham — 4-2
25. Lake Park-Audubon — 4-2
Minnesota High School Football Class 2A Rankings
1. Holdingford — 6-0
2. Moose Lake/Willow River — 6-0
3. Waterville-Elysian-Morristown — 6-0
4. Jackson County Central — 6-0
5. Pillager — 6-0
6. Staples-Motley — 6-0
7. Goodhue — 6-0
8. Chatfield — 5-1
9. Aitkin — 5-1
10. Lourdes — 5-1
11. Osakis — 5-1
12. Eden Valley-Watkins — 4-2
13. Redwood Valley — 5-1
14. Triton — 4-2
15. Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial — 4-2
16. Maple River — 4-2
17. Caledonia — 4-2
18. Frazee — 4-2
19. Barnesville — 4-2
20. St. Cloud Cathedral — 4-2
21. Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton — 3-3
22. Pipestone — 3-3
23. Le Sueur-Henderson — 3-2
24. Rush City — 3-3
25. International Falls — 3-3
Minnesota High School Football Class 3A Rankings
1. Pierz — 6-0
2. Waseca — 6-0
3. Minneapolis North — 6-0
4. Pine Island — 6-0
5. Holy Family Catholic — 5-1
6. Annandale — 5-1
7. Foley — 5-1
8. Pequot Lakes — 6-0
9. St. Croix Lutheran — 4-0
10. Cotter/Hope Lutheran — 4-1
11. Albany — 5-1
12. Luverne — 5-1
13. Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted — 4-2
14. Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton — 4-2
15. Two Harbors — 5-1
16. Spectrum — 5-1
17. Minnewaska Area — 3-3
18. Jordan — 4-2
19. Dassel-Cokato — 4-2
20. Albert Lea — 5-1
21. Breck — 5-1
22. Fairmont — 2-0
23. Zumbrota-Mazeppa — 4-2
24. Concordia Academy — 4-2
25. Lake City — 3-3
Minnesota High School Football Class 4A Rankings
1. Byron — 6-0
2. Marshall — 6-0
3. Rocori — 5-1
4. Stewartville — 5-1
5. Academy of Holy Angels — 5-1
6. Grand Rapids — 5-1
7. Hill-Murray — 4-1
8. Kasson-Mantorville — 5-1
9. Hermantown — 5-1
10. North Branch — 5-1
11. St. Peter — 5-1
12. South St. Paul — 5-1
13. Orono — 4-2
14. Fergus Falls — 5-1
15. Benilde-St. Margaret's — 4-2
16. Delano — 4-2
17. Willmar — 3-3
18. Totino-Grace — 4-2
19. Johnson — 3-3
20. Richfield — 3-3
21. Zimmerman — 3-3
22. Big Lake — 3-3
23. Minneapolis South — 2-2
24. Becker — 3-3
25. Simley — 2-4
Minnesota High School Football Class 5A Rankings
1. St. Thomas Academy — 6-0
2. Chanhassen — 5-1
3. Spring Lake Park — 6-0
4. Alexandria — 5-1
5. Elk River — 5-1
6. Monticello — 5-1
7. Cretin-Derham Hall — 5-1
8. Buffalo — 4-2
9. Waconia — 4-2
10. Mahtomedi — 4-1
11. Mankato East — 4-2
12. Cambridge-Isanti — 3-3
13. Chaska — 4-2
14. Washburn — 4-2
15. Bemidji — 3-3
16. Mayo — 4-2
17. Two Rivers — 3-3
18. Northfield — 4-2
19. Sartell-St. Stephen — 3-3
20. St. Francis — 3-3
21. Robbinsdale Armstrong — 3-3
22. Brainerd — 3-3
23. Minneapolis Southwest — 3-2
24. Apple Valley — 2-3
25. St. Louis Park — 3-3
Minnesota High School Football Class 6A Rankings
1. Minnetonka — 6-0
2. Maple Grove — 6-0
3. Centennial — 4-1
4. Rosemount — 5-1
5. Forest Lake — 6-0
6. Champlin Park — 5-1
7. Lakeville South — 5-1
8. Eden Prairie — 4-2
9. Shakopee — 4-2
10. Prior Lake — 3-3
11. Moorhead — 3-3
12. Blaine — 4-2
13. Woodbury — 4-2
14. Andover — 4-2
15. Rogers — 2-3
16. Edina — 3-3
17. Stillwater — 3-3
18. Farmington — 3-3
19. Osseo — 3-3
20. East Ridge — 3-3
21. Eagan — 2-4
22. Mounds View — 2-4
23. St. Michael-Albertville — 1-5
24. Eastview — 2-3
25. Lakeville North — 1-5
