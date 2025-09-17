Minnesota High School Football Computer Rankings: September 15, 2025
Another week of the 2025 Minnesota high school football season has come and gone, and High School On SI has all of the latest rankings for each classification as of September 15.
High School On SI's formula was created using its own linear algebra-based ranking algorithm inspired by the Colley Bias-Free Ranking Method. Colley’s Method was created by Wes Colley, Ph.D., an astrophysicist at the University of Alabama at Huntsville. He devised his algorithm in order to help address the subjectivity and controversy regarding BCS college football selections in the 1990s and early 2000s, using a method that used no subjective variables.
Our computer rankings run parallel to High School On SI's expert power rankings — the statewide Top 25 — released early each week.
Which teams took the top spot in each division? Here are High School On SI's latest Minnesota high school football computer rankings, as of September 15.
Minnesota High School Football Class 6A Rankings
1. Centennial (3-0)
2. Minnetonka (3-0)
3. Maple Grove (3-0)
4. Shakopee (3-0)
5. Farmington (3-0)
6. Forest Lake (3-0)
7. Champlin Park (2-1)
8. Moorhead (2-1)
9. Osseo (2-1)
10. Eden Prairie (2-1)
11. Rosemount (2-1)
12. Lakeville South (2-1)
13. East Ridge (2-1)
14. White Bear Lake (2-1)
15. Andover (2-1)
16. Woodbury (2-1)
17. Edina (2-1)
18. Blaine (2-1)
19. Stillwater (1-2)
20. Rogers (1-2)
21. Prior Lake (1-2)
22. St. Michael-Albertville (1-2)
23. Mounds View (1-2)
24. Eagan (1-2)
25. Lakeville North (0-3)
Minnesota High School Football Class 5A Rankings
1. Chanhassen (3-0)
2. Chaska (3-0)
3. St. Louis Park (3-0)
4. Brainerd (3-0)
5. St. Thomas Academy (3-0)
6. Spring Lake Park (3-0)
7. Elk River (3-0)
8. Tartan (3-0)
9. Robbinsdale Armstrong (3-0)
10. Alexandria (2-1)
11. Mankato East (3-0)
12. Waconia (2-1)
13. Two Rivers (2-1)
14. Monticello (2-1)
15. Mahtomedi (2-1)
16. Buffalo (2-1)
17. Cretin-Derham Hall (2-1)
18. Washburn (2-1)
19. Hastings (2-1)
20. St. Francis (2-1)
21. Cambridge-Isanti (2-1)
22. Northfield (2-1)
23. Duluth East (1-2)
24. Bemidji (1-2)
25. Irondale (1-2)
Minnesota High School Football Class 4A Rankings
1. Byron (3-0)
2. Kasson-Mantorville (3-0)
3. Marshall (3-0)
4. Fergus Falls (3-0)
5. South St. Paul (3-0)
6. North Branch (3-0)
7. Hermantown (3-0)
8. Zimmerman (3-0)
9. Orono (2-1)
10. Stewartville (2-1)
11. Rocori (2-1)
12. St. Peter (2-1)
13. Academy of Holy Angels (2-1)
14. Big Lake (2-1)
15. Delano (2-1)
16. Winona (2-1)
17. Hill-Murray (1-1)
18. Grand Rapids (2-1)
19. Willmar (1-2)
20. St. Anthony Village (2-1)
21. Richfield (1-2)
22. Becker (1-2)
23. Totino-Grace (1-2)
24. New Ulm (1-2)
25. Johnson (1-2)
Minnesota High School Football Class 3A Rankings
1. Waseca (3-0)
2. Albany (3-0)
3. Pierz (3-0)
4. Pequot Lakes (3-0)
5. Holy Family Catholic (3-0)
6. St. Croix Lutheran (3-0)
7. Pine Island (3-0)
8. Luverne (3-0)
9. Cotter/Hope Lutheran (2-0)
10. Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton (3-0)
11. Breck (3-0)
12. Albert Lea (3-0)
13. Minneapolis North (3-0)
14. Concordia Academy (3-0)
15. Foley (2-1)
16. Fairmont (1-0)
17. Litchfield (2-1)
18. Lake City (2-1)
19. Esko (2-1)
20. Annandale (2-1)
21. Perham (2-1)
22. Spectrum (2-1)
23. Melrose (2-1)
24. Dassel-Cokato (2-1)
25. Two Harbors (2-1)
Minnesota High School Football Class 2A Rankings
1. Moose Lake/Willow River (3-0)
2. Holdingford (3-0)
3. Lourdes (3-0)
4. Pillager (3-0)
5. Jackson County Central (3-0)
6. Osakis (3-0)
7. Goodhue (3-0)
8. Redwood Valley (3-0)
9. Waterville-Elysian-Morristown (3-0)
10. Le Sueur-Henderson (2-0)
11. Staples-Motley (3-0)
12. Rush City (2-1)
13. Chatfield (2-1)
14. Frazee (2-1)
15. Royalton (2-1)
16. Barnesville (2-1)
17. Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton (2-1)
18. Pipestone (2-1)
19. Triton (2-1)
20. Aitkin (2-1)
21. Maple River (2-1)
22. Greenway (2-1)
23. Mesabi East (2-1)
24. Warroad (2-1)
25. St. Cloud Cathedral (2-1)
Minnesota High School Football Class 1A Rankings
1. Breckenridge (3-0)
2. Springfield (3-0)
3. Mountain Iron-Buhl (2-0)
4. Otter Tail Central co-op (Battle Lake/Henning) (4-0)
5. Fillmore Central (3-0)
6. Russell-Tyler-Ruthton (3-0)
7. Cleveland (3-0)
8. Minneota (3-0)
9. Mahnomen/Waubun (3-0)
10. Deer River (3-0)
11. Dawson-Boyd (3-0)
12. Walker-Hackensack-Akeley (2-1)
13. Lake Park-Audubon (3-0)
14. Parkers Prairie (2-1)
15. Barnum (2-1)
16. United South Central (2-1)
17. Park Christian (2-1)
18. Bagley (2-1)
19. Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop (2-1)
20. St. James (2-1)
21. BOLD (3-1)
22. Mayer Lutheran (2-1)
23. Lakeview (2-1)
24. Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa (2-1)
25. Nevis (2-1)
Minnesota High School Football 9 man Rankings
1. Bertha-Hewitt (3-0)
2. Hills-Beaver Creek (3-0)
3. Kittson Central (3-0)
4. Mille Lacs Co-op (3-0)
5. Hillcrest Lutheran Academy (3-0)
6. Red Rock Central (3-0)
7. Mabel-Canton (3-0)
8. Kingsland (3-0)
9. Edgerton (3-0)
10. Wabasso (3-0)
11. Fosston (3-0)
12. Goodridge/Grygla (2-0)
13. Cromwell (2-1)
14. Cook County (2-0)
15. Houston (2-1)
16. Adrian (2-1)
17. Stephen-Argyle Central (1-1)
18. Alden-Conger (2-1)
19. Border West (2-1)
20. Sebeka (2-1)
21. Verndale (2-1)
22. Blackduck (2-1)
23. Ogilvie (2-1)
24. Northern Freeze co-op [Marshall County Central/Tri-County] (2-1)
25. Spring Grove (2-1)