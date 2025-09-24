Minnesota High School Football Computer Rankings: September 22, 2025
Another week of the 2025 Minnesota high school football season has come and gone, and High School On SI has all of the latest rankings for each classification as of September 22.
High School On SI's formula was created using its own linear algebra-based ranking algorithm inspired by the Colley Bias-Free Ranking Method. Colley’s Method was created by Wes Colley, Ph.D., an astrophysicist at the University of Alabama at Huntsville. He devised his algorithm in order to help address the subjectivity and controversy regarding BCS college football selections in the 1990s and early 2000s, using a method that used no subjective variables.
Our computer rankings run parallel to High School On SI's expert power rankings — the statewide Top 25 — released early each week.
Which teams took the top spot in each division? Here are High School On SI's latest Minnesota high school football computer rankings, as of September 22.
Minnesota High School Football Class 6A Rankings
1. Maple Grove (4-0)
2. Minnetonka (4-0)
3. Centennial (3-1)
4. Champlin Park (3-1)
5. Forest Lake (4-0)
6. Eden Prairie (3-1)
7. Rosemount (3-1)
8. Shakopee (3-1)
9. Andover (3-1)
10. Lakeville South (3-1)
11. Moorhead (3-1)
12. Farmington (3-1)
13. East Ridge (3-1)
14. Osseo (3-1)
15. Blaine (3-1)
16. Stillwater (2-2)
17. Edina (2-2)
18. Woodbury (2-2)
19. White Bear Lake (2-2)
20. Lakeville North (1-3)
21. Prior Lake (1-3)
22. Rogers (1-3)
23. St. Michael-Albertville (1-3)
24. Hopkins (1-3)
25. Mounds View (1-3)
Minnesota High School Football Class 5A Rankings
1. St. Thomas Academy (4-0)
2. Chaska (4-0)
3. Chanhassen (3-1)
4. Alexandria (3-1)
5. Cretin-Derham Hall (3-1)
6. Monticello (3-1)
7. Buffalo (3-1)
8. Waconia (3-1)
9. Cambridge-Isanti (3-1)
10. Elk River (3-1)
11. Spring Lake Park (3-1)
12. St. Louis Park (3-1)
13. Brainerd (3-1)
14. Robbinsdale Armstrong (3-1)
15. Sartell-St. Stephen (2-2)
16. Mankato East (3-1)
17. Mayo (2-2)
18. Bemidji (2-2)
19. Mahtomedi (2-1)
20. Apple Valley (2-2)
21. Two Rivers (2-2)
22. Tartan (3-1)
23. Washburn (2-2)
24. Burnsville (1-3)
25. Irondale (2-2)
Minnesota High School Football Class 4A Rankings
1. Byron (4-0)
2. Marshall (4-0)
3. Fergus Falls (4-0)
4. North Branch (4-0)
5. Kasson-Mantorville (4-0)
6. South St. Paul (4-0)
7. Orono (3-1)
8. Hermantown (4-0)
9. Academy of Holy Angels (3-1)
10. Stewartville (3-1)
11. Hill-Murray (2-1)
12. Rocori (3-1)
13. St. Peter (3-1)
14. Delano (3-1)
15. Zimmerman (3-1)
16. Grand Rapids (3-1)
17. Minneapolis South (1-1)
18. Benilde-St. Margaret's (2-2)
19. Richfield (2-2)
20. Johnson (2-2)
21. St. Cloud Tech (2-2)
22. Becker (2-2)
23. Totino-Grace (2-2)
24. Big Lake (2-2)
25. Willmar (1-3)
Minnesota High School Football Class 3A Rankings
1. Waseca (4-0)
2. Holy Family Catholic (4-0)
3. Pierz (4-0)
4. Pine Island (4-0)
5. Luverne (4-0)
6. Minneapolis North (4-0)
7. Pequot Lakes (4-0)
8. Foley (3-1)
9. Albert Lea (4-0)
10. Breck (4-0)
11. St. Croix Lutheran (3‑0)
12. Fairmont (2‑0)
13. Litchfield (3‑1)
14. Albany (3‑1)
15. Esko (3‑1)
16. Dilworth‑Glyndon‑Felton (3‑1)
17. Annandale (3‑1)
18. Concordia Academy (3‑1)
19. Spectrum (3‑1)
20. Zumbrota‑Mazeppa (3‑1)
21. New London‑Spicer (2‑2)
22. Two Harbors (3‑1)
23. Cotter/Hope Lutheran (2‑1)
24. Howard Lake‑Waverly‑Winsted (2‑2)
25. East Grand Forks (2‑2)
Minnesota High School Football Class 2A Rankings
1. Holdingford (4-0)
2. Moose Lake/Willow River (4-0)
3. Pillager (4-0)
4. Jackson County Central (4-0)
5. Lourdes (4-0)
6. Goodhue (4-0)
7. Waterville-Elysian-Morristown (4-0)
8. Staples-Motley (4-0)
9. Rush City (3-1)
10. Chatfield (3-1)
11. Maple River (3-1)
12. Osakis (3-1)
13. Mesabi East (3-1)
14. St. Cloud Cathedral (3-1)
15. Frazee (3-1)
16. Aitkin (3-1)
17. Royalton (3-1)
18. Redwood Valley (3-1)
19. Eden Valley-Watkins (2-2)
20. Le Sueur-Henderson (2-1)
21. Barnesville (3-1)
22. Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial (2-2)
23. Maple Lake (3-1)
24. Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton (2-2)
25. Triton (2-2)
Minnesota High School Football Class 1A Rankings
1. Springfield (4-0)
2. Breckenridge (4-0)
3. Mountain Iron-Buhl (3-0)
4. Minneota (4-0)
5. Cleveland (4-0)
6. Mahnomen/Waubun (4-0)
7. Otter Tail Central co-op (Battle Lake/Henning) (5-0)
8. Fillmore Central (4-0)
9. Walker-Hackensack-Akeley (3-1)
10. Parkers Prairie (3-1)
11. Barnum (3-1)
12. Park Christian (3-1)
13. St. James (3-1)
14. Canby (2-2)
15. Russell-Tyler-Ruthton (3-1)
16. Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa (3-1)
17. Tracy-Milroy-Balaton (2-2)
18. Deer River (3-1)
19. Lake Park-Audubon (3-1)
20. Dawson-Boyd (3-1)
21. Braham (3-1)
22. Pine River-Backus (2-2)
23. Mayer Lutheran (3-1)
24. United South Central (2-2)
25. Murray County Central (2-2)
Minnesota High School Football 9-Man Rankings
1. Bertha-Hewitt (4-0)
2. Kittson Central (4-0)
3. Hillcrest Lutheran Academy (4-0)
4. Hills-Beaver Creek (4-0)
5. Edgerton (4-0)
6. Mille Lacs Co-op (4-0)
7. Mabel-Canton (4-0)
8. Red Rock Central (4-0)
9. Kingsland (4-0)
10. Wabasso (4-0)
11. Cromwell (3-1)
12. Cook County (3-0)
13. Houston (3-1)
14. Stephen-Argyle Central (2-1)
15. Goodridge/Grygla (2-1)
16. Ogilvie (3-1)
17. Littlefork-Big Falls (3-1)
18. Spring Grove (3-1)
19. Clearbrook-Gonvick (3-1)
20. Cedar Mountain (2-2)
21. Fosston (3-1)
22. Fertile-Beltrami (2-1)
23. Renville County West (2-2)
24. Northern Freeze co-op (Marshall County Central/Tri-County) (2-1)
25. Border West (2-2)
