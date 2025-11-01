Minnesota high school football final scores, results - October 31, 2025
The 2025 Minnesota high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final playoff scores.
Minnesota (MSHSL) High School Football Schedules & Scores - October 31, 2025
Annandale 37, Foley 14
Academy of Holy Angels 7, Benilde-St. Margaret's 12
Alexandria 36, Bemidji 6
Albany 6, Litchfield 23
Barnesville 26, Hawley 12
Barnum 34, Mountain Iron-Buhl 8
Becker 20, Fergus Falls 19
Breckenridge 29, Parkers Prairie 14
Caledonia 19, Lourdes 3
Chanhassen 14, Chaska 10
Cook County 29, Littlefork-Big Falls 12
Cretin-Derham Hall 7, Mahtomedi 17
Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 7, Thief River Falls 0
Eden Valley-Watkins 28, St. Cloud Cathedral 14
Fertile-Beltrami 56, Fosston 0
Fillmore Central 34, Lewiston-Altura 21
Goodhue 40, Randolph 0
Grand Rapids 41, Hermantown 0
Hill-Murray 31, South St. Paul 18
Hills-Beaver Creek 40, Edgerton 14
Holdingford 49, Osakis 14
Holy Family Catholic 43, Jordan 29
Jackson County Central 30, Le Sueur-Henderson 6
Kasson-Mantorville 31, Byron 28
Lester Prairie 30, Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop 6
Mabel-Canton 16, Spring Grove 0
Marshall 22, Rocori 8
Mayo 17, Northfield 7
Minneota 42, Dawson-Boyd 16
Monticello 23, Elk River 14
Murray County Central 31, Springfield 20
North Community 56, St. Croix Lutheran 44
Orono 28, Zimmerman 0
Pine Island 34, Cotter/Hope Lutheran 0
Red Rock Central 26, Wabasso 21
Spring Lake Park 7, Buffalo 15
St. Thomas Academy 33, Two Rivers 2
Totino-Grace 35, Fridley 7
Upsala/Swanville 54, Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 12
Waseca 31, Luverne 12
Washburn 17, Minneapolis Southwest 0
Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 21, Maple River 16
