Minnesota high school football final scores, results - October 31, 2025

High School

See every final score from the second week of the Minnesota high school football playoffs

Holdingford football sophomore Tatum Manske kicks during the section semifinal versus Staples-Motley on Oct. 25, 2025. The Huskers won the home game 41-0
Holdingford football sophomore Tatum Manske kicks during the section semifinal versus Staples-Motley on Oct. 25, 2025. The Huskers won the home game 41-0 / Reid Glenn / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The 2025 Minnesota high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final playoff scores.

Annandale 37, Foley 14

Academy of Holy Angels 7, Benilde-St. Margaret's 12

Alexandria 36, Bemidji 6

Albany 6, Litchfield 23

Barnesville 26, Hawley 12

Barnum 34, Mountain Iron-Buhl 8

Becker 20, Fergus Falls 19

Breckenridge 29, Parkers Prairie 14

Byron 28, Kasson-Mantorville 7

Caledonia 19, Lourdes 3

Chanhassen 14, Chaska 10

Cook County 29, Littlefork-Big Falls 12

Cretin-Derham Hall 7, Mahtomedi 17

Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 7, Thief River Falls 0

Eden Valley-Watkins 28, St. Cloud Cathedral 14

Elk River 20, Monticello 14

Fertile-Beltrami 56, Fosston 0

Fillmore Central 34, Lewiston-Altura 21

Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop 6, Lester Prairie 30

Goodhue 40, Randolph 0

Grand Rapids 41, Hermantown 0

Hill-Murray 31, South St. Paul 18

Hills-Beaver Creek 40, Edgerton 14

Holdingford 49, Osakis 14

Holy Family Catholic 43, Jordan 29

Jackson County Central 30, Le Sueur-Henderson 6

Mabel-Canton 16, Spring Grove 0

Marshall 22, Rocori 8

Mayo 17, Northfield 7

Minneota 42, Dawson-Boyd 16

Murray County Central 31, Springfield 20

North Community 56, St. Croix Lutheran 44

Orono 28, Zimmerman 0

Pine Island 34, Cotter/Hope Lutheran 0

Red Rock Central 26, Wabasso 21

Spring Lake Park 7, Buffalo 15

St. Thomas Academy 33, Two Rivers 2

Totino-Grace 35, Fridley 7

Upsala/Swanville 54, Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 12

Waseca 31, Luverne 12

Washburn 17, Minneapolis Southwest 0

Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 21, Maple River 16

