Minnesota high school football final scores, results — September 5, 2025
The 2025 Minnesota high school football season continued Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the opening weekend.
Academy of Holy Angels 14, Benilde-St. Margaret's 6
Ada-Borup/Norman County West 7, Polk County West 6
Adrian 16, Heron Lake-Okabena 14
Aitkin 48, Mora 0
Albany 56, Apollo 6
Albert Lea 65, Austin 0
Alden-Conger 36, Lanesboro 0
Andover 24, Champlin Park 28
Annandale 46, Glencoe-Silver Lake 0
B O L D 18, Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity 16
Barnesville 44, Pelican Rapids 36
Becker 42, Hutchinson 6
Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 14, West Central Area 8
Bemidji 24, Grand Rapids 7
Bertha-Hewitt 26, Ogilvie 14
Big Lake 46, Spectrum 20
Blue Earth Area 22, Blooming Prairie 14
Border West 26, Hancock 0
Braham 20, Pine City 14
Brandon/Evansville 16, Maple Lake 14
Breckenridge 21, Parkers Prairie 12
Breck 63, Edison 0
Brainerd 38, Duluth East 0
Brooklyn Center/Parnassus Prep 48, Camden/FAIR Downtown 14
Browerville 28, Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 0
Buffalo 24, Robbinsdale Cooper 6
Byron 32, Orono 13
Cambridge-Isanti 42, Chisago Lakes Area 13
Canby 10, MACCRAY 6
Centennial 49, Osseo 14
Chanhassen 65, Burnsville 0
Chaska 31, Century 12
Cherry 0, Mesabi East 14
Cleveland 40, Madelia 0
Concordia Academy 43, PACT Charter 12
Cotter 41, Kenyon-Wanamingo 8
Cretin-Derham Hall 69, St. Paul Central 0
Cromwell 37, Sebeka 0
Delano 17, Providence Academy 14
Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 42, Park Rapids 7
East Ridge 34, Hopkins 18
Edina 40, Wayzata 14
Elk River 60, Sauk Rapids-Rice 20
Esko 21, Cloquet 20
Fairmont 43, New Ulm 8
Farmington 7, Lakeville North 3
Fergus Falls 28, Detroit Lakes 14
Fillmore Central 30, Southland 22
Forest Lake 31, Anoka 20
Fosston 38, Warren-Alvarado-Oslo 20
Frazee 44, Menahga 6
Goodridge/Grygla 28, Fertile-Beltrami 26
Hastings 46, Jefferson 19
Hermantown 89, Proctor/Maris Academy 0
Hillcrest Lutheran Academy 36, Rothsay 20
Holdingford 44, Royalton 6
Holy Family Catholic 21, Jordan 6
Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 28, Dassel-Cokato 14
Jackson County Central 53, Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 21
Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 30, St. Clair 29
Kasson-Mantorville 35, Washburn 14
Kimball 44, Paynesville 0
Kingsland 36, Grand Meadow 0
Kittson Central 26, Stephen-Argyle Central 24
Lake City 61, La Crescent-Hokah 28
Lakeview 52, Lac qui Parle Valley 12
Le Sueur-Henderson 26, Minnesota Valley Lutheran 14
Litchfield 28, New London-Spicer 8
Littlefork-Big Falls 40, Kelliher/Northhome High School 6
Little Falls 26, Milaca 14
Lourdes 21, Cannon Falls 0
Luverne 49, Sibley East 8
Mabel-Canton 32, Houston 14
Mahtomedi 47, Highland Park 7
Mankato East 48, John Marshall 26
Mankato West 35, Owatonna 7
Maple Grove 28, Eden Prairie 14
Maple River 43, Medford 19
Marshall 7, Rocori 0
Mayer Lutheran 26, Martin County West 6
Melrose 46, Sauk Centre 40
Mille Lacs Co-op 36, McGregor 6
Minneapolis North 59, St. Agnes 0
Minneota 37, Eden Valley-Watkins 30
Minnetonka 40, St. Michael-Albertville 7
Monticello 0, Alexandria 7
Moorhead 34, Woodbury 27
Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 48, Montevideo 0
Moose Lake/Willow River 21, Barnum 7
Mountain Iron-Buhl 34, Rush City 16
Mounds View 35, Roseville 0
New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva 27, Hayfield 21
New Ulm Cathedral 34, Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart 0
North 41, Como Park 8
North Branch 36, Hibbing 0
North Woods 42, Bigfork 12
Northern Freeze co-op [Marshall County Central/Tri-County] 50, Win-E-Mac 20
Northfield 48, Faribault 8
Norwood-Young America 35, Tri-City United [Montgomery-Lonsdale/Le Center] 21
Osakis 43, Minnewaska Area 15
Otter Tail Central co-op (Battle Lake/Henning) 22, New York Mills 14
Perham 14, East Grand Forks 7
Pequot Lakes 61, Rock Ridge 8
Pierz 24, Foley 0
Pillager 35, Thief River Falls 8
Pine Island 35, Plainview-Elgin-Millville 0
Pine River-Backus 52, Nevis 20
Pipestone 26, Windom 7
Prior Lake 35, Eagan 19
Red Rock Central 77, Nicollet 44
Redwood Valley 45, Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 0
Robbinsdale Armstrong 34, Park Center 7
Rogers 20, Blaine 0
Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 20, Sleepy Eye 6
Sartell-St. Stephen 22, St. Cloud Tech 0
Shakopee 16, Lakeville South 12
South St. Paul 35, Richfield 0
Spring Grove 54, Bethlehem Academy 0
Spring Lake Park 35, Irondale 0
Springfield 33, Murray County Central 15
St. Anthony Village 13, Fridley 10
St Croix Lutheran/Unity/Josephs-Tobias HomeSchool 39, Johnson 20
St. Cloud Cathedral 49, Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 8
St. Francis 28, New Prague 16
St. James 6, Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop 0
St. Peter 50, Worthington 6
St. Thomas Academy 17, Mayo 12
Staples-Motley 59, Roseau 8
Stewartville 20, Totino-Grace 14
Stillwater 50, Park 9
Tartan 56, Harding 12
Triton 21, Rushford-Peterson 6
Two Rivers 35, Simley 20
Underwood 42, Ortonville 6
United South Central 34, Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 0
Upsala 45, Benson 8
Verndale 48, Carlton 0
Wabasso 22, Cedar Mountain 0
Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 13, Park Christian 7
Warroad 17, Hawley 16
Waseca 37, Belle Plaine 6
Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 42, Lewiston-Altura 14
Watertown-Mayer 15, Rockford 14
White Bear Lake 30, Coon Rapids 14
Willmar 45, Mound-Westonka 14
Winona 67, Columbia Heights 12
Zimmerman 34, Princeton 9
Zumbrota-Mazeppa 47, Red Wing 0