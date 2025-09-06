High School

Minnesota high school football final scores, results — September 5, 2025

See every final score from week two of Minnesota high school football

Spencer Swaim

Minneota final scores - Friday, September 5
Minneota final scores - Friday, September 5 / Jeff Lawler

The 2025 Minnesota high school football season continued Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the opening weekend.

Minnesota (MSHSL) High School Football Schedules & Scores - September 5, 2025

Minnesota high school football final scores, results - September 5, 2025

Academy of Holy Angels 14, Benilde-St. Margaret's 6

Ada-Borup/Norman County West 7, Polk County West 6

Adrian 16, Heron Lake-Okabena 14

Aitkin 48, Mora 0

Albany 56, Apollo 6

Albert Lea 65, Austin 0

Alden-Conger 36, Lanesboro 0

Andover 24, Champlin Park 28

Annandale 46, Glencoe-Silver Lake 0

Anoka 20, Forest Lake 31

B O L D 18, Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity 16

Barnesville 44, Pelican Rapids 36

Becker 42, Hutchinson 6

Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 14, West Central Area 8

Bemidji 24, Grand Rapids 7

Bertha-Hewitt 26, Ogilvie 14

Big Lake 46, Spectrum 20

Blue Earth Area 22, Blooming Prairie 14

Border West 26, Hancock 0

Braham 20, Pine City 14

Brandon/Evansville 16, Maple Lake 14

Breckenridge 21, Parkers Prairie 12

Breck 63, Edison 0

Brainerd 38, Duluth East 0

Brooklyn Center/Parnassus Prep 48, Camden/FAIR Downtown 14

Browerville 28, Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 0

Buffalo 24, Robbinsdale Cooper 6

Byron 32, Orono 13

Cambridge-Isanti 42, Chisago Lakes Area 13

Canby 10, MACCRAY 6

Centennial 49, Osseo 14

Chanhassen 65, Burnsville 0

Chaska 31, Century 12

Cherry 0, Mesabi East 14

Cleveland 40, Madelia 0

Cleveland/Immanuel Lutheran 40, Madelia 0

Concordia Academy 43, PACT Charter 12

Cotter 41, Kenyon-Wanamingo 8

Cretin-Derham Hall 69, St. Paul Central 0

Cromwell 37, Sebeka 0

Dassel-Cokato 14, Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 28

Delano 17, Providence Academy 14

Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 42, Park Rapids 7

East Ridge 34, Hopkins 18

Edina 40, Wayzata 14

Elk River 60, Sauk Rapids-Rice 20

Esko 21, Cloquet 20

Fairmont 43, New Ulm 8

Farmington 7, Lakeville North 3

Fergus Falls 28, Detroit Lakes 14

Fillmore Central 30, Southland 22

Forest Lake 31, Anoka 20

Fosston 38, Warren-Alvarado-Oslo 20

Frazee 44, Menahga 6

Goodridge/Grygla 28, Fertile-Beltrami 26

Grand Meadow 0, Kingsland 36

Hastings 46, Jefferson 19

Hawley 16, Warroad 17

Hermantown 89, Proctor/Maris Academy 0

Hillcrest Lutheran Academy 36, Rothsay 20

Holdingford 44, Royalton 6

Holy Family Catholic 21, Jordan 6

Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 28, Dassel-Cokato 14

Jackson County Central 53, Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 21

Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 30, St. Clair 29

Kasson-Mantorville 35, Washburn 14

Kimball 44, Paynesville 0

Kingsland 36, Grand Meadow 0

Kittson Central 26, Stephen-Argyle Central 24

Lake City 61, La Crescent-Hokah 28

Lakeview 52, Lac qui Parle Valley 12

Le Sueur-Henderson 26, Minnesota Valley Lutheran 14

Litchfield 28, New London-Spicer 8

Littlefork-Big Falls 40, Kelliher/Northhome High School 6

Little Falls 26, Milaca 14

Lourdes 21, Cannon Falls 0

Luverne 49, Sibley East 8

Mabel-Canton 32, Houston 14

Mahtomedi 47, Highland Park 7

Mankato East 48, John Marshall 26

Mankato West 35, Owatonna 7

Maple Grove 28, Eden Prairie 14

Maple River 43, Medford 19

Marshall 7, Rocori 0

Mayer Lutheran 26, Martin County West 6

McGregor 6, Mille Lacs Co-op 36

Melrose 46, Sauk Centre 40

Mille Lacs Co-op 36, McGregor 6

Minneapolis North 59, St. Agnes 0

Minneota 37, Eden Valley-Watkins 30

Minnetonka 40, St. Michael-Albertville 7

Minnewaska Area 15, Osakis 43

Monticello 0, Alexandria 7

Moorhead 34, Woodbury 27

Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 48, Montevideo 0

Moose Lake/Willow River 21, Barnum 7

Mountain Iron-Buhl 34, Rush City 16

Mounds View 35, Roseville 0

New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva 27, Hayfield 21

New Ulm Cathedral 34, Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart 0

North 41, Como Park 8

North Branch 36, Hibbing 0

North Woods 42, Bigfork 12

Northern Freeze co-op [Marshall County Central/Tri-County] 50, Win-E-Mac 20

Northfield 48, Faribault 8

Norwood-Young America 35, Tri-City United [Montgomery-Lonsdale/Le Center] 21

Osakis 43, Minnewaska Area 15

Otter Tail Central co-op (Battle Lake/Henning) 22, New York Mills 14

Perham 14, East Grand Forks 7

Pequot Lakes 61, Rock Ridge 8

Pierz 24, Foley 0

Pillager 35, Thief River Falls 8

Pine Island 35, Plainview-Elgin-Millville 0

Pine River-Backus 52, Nevis 20

Pipestone 26, Windom 7

Prior Lake 35, Eagan 19

Red Rock Central 77, Nicollet 44

Redwood Valley 45, Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 0

Robbinsdale Armstrong 34, Park Center 7

Rogers 20, Blaine 0

Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 20, Sleepy Eye 6

Sartell-St. Stephen 22, St. Cloud Tech 0

Shakopee 16, Lakeville South 12

South St. Paul 35, Richfield 0

Spring Grove 54, Bethlehem Academy 0

Spring Lake Park 35, Irondale 0

Springfield 33, Murray County Central 15

St. Anthony Village 13, Fridley 10

St Croix Lutheran/Unity/Josephs-Tobias HomeSchool 39, Johnson 20

St. Cloud Cathedral 49, Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 8

St. Francis 28, New Prague 16

St. James 6, Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop 0

St. Peter 50, Worthington 6

St. Thomas Academy 17, Mayo 12

Staples-Motley 59, Roseau 8

Stewartville 20, Totino-Grace 14

Stillwater 50, Park 9

Tartan 56, Harding 12

Triton 21, Rushford-Peterson 6

Two Rivers 35, Simley 20

Underwood 42, Ortonville 6

United South Central 34, Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 0

Upsala 45, Benson 8

Verndale 48, Carlton 0

Wabasso 22, Cedar Mountain 0

Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 13, Park Christian 7

Warroad 17, Hawley 16

Waseca 37, Belle Plaine 6

Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 42, Lewiston-Altura 14

Watertown-Mayer 15, Rockford 14

White Bear Lake 30, Coon Rapids 14

Willmar 45, Mound-Westonka 14

Winona 67, Columbia Heights 12

Zimmerman 34, Princeton 9

Zumbrota-Mazeppa 47, Red Wing 0

More Football Coverage from High School On SI

feed

Published
Spencer Swaim
SPENCER SWAIM

Spencer Swaim manages data operations at SBLive sports. He joined the SBLive staff upon graduation from Carroll College where he ran Track and Cross Country. He currently serves as an assistant coach for Track and Cross Country at Bishop Kelly high school in Boise, ID.

Home/Minnesota