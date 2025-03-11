High School

Minnesota high school girls basketball state tournament: Day 1 scores, recaps, live updates (3/12/2025)

Keep track of the first day of the 2025 MSHSL girls basketball state tournament

Jack Butler

SBLive

The 2025 Minnesota (MSHSL) high school girls basketball state tournament begins on Wednesday, March 12 with quarterfinals in three classifications.

The following article will be updated with scores and recaps of each game throughout the day. Refresh the page for the latest update.

CLASS 2A

Quarterfinals - March 12

No. 1 Providence Academy vs. No. 8 New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva - 6 p.m. - Williams Arena

No. 4 Sauk Centre vs. No. 5 Minnewaska Area - 8 p.m. - Williams Arena

No. 2 Crosby-Ironton vs. No. 7 Barnesville - 6 p.m. - Maturi Pavilion

No. 3 Minnehaha Academy vs. No. 6 Caledonia - 8 p.m. - Maturi Pavilion

CLASS 3A

Quarterfinals - March 12 - Maturi Pavilion

No. 1 Benilde-St. Margaret's vs. No. 8 Stewartville - 10 a.m.

No. 4 DeLaSalle vs. No. 4 Alexandria Area - 12 p.m.

No. 2 Monticello vs. No. 7 Cretin-Derham Hall - 2 p.m.

No. 3 Marshall vs. No. 6 Rock Ridge - 4 p.m.

CLASS 4A

Quarterfinals - March 12 - Williams Arena

No. 1 Maple Grove vs. No. 8 White Bear Lake

No. 4 Lakeville North vs. No. 5 Brainerd

No. 2 Eastview vs. No. 7 Anoka

No. 3 Hopkins vs. No. 6 Chaska

