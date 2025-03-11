Minnesota high school girls basketball state tournament: Day 1 scores, recaps, live updates (3/12/2025)
Keep track of the first day of the 2025 MSHSL girls basketball state tournament
The 2025 Minnesota (MSHSL) high school girls basketball state tournament begins on Wednesday, March 12 with quarterfinals in three classifications.
The following article will be updated with scores and recaps of each game throughout the day. Refresh the page for the latest update.
CLASS 2A
Quarterfinals - March 12
No. 1 Providence Academy vs. No. 8 New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva - 6 p.m. - Williams Arena
No. 4 Sauk Centre vs. No. 5 Minnewaska Area - 8 p.m. - Williams Arena
No. 2 Crosby-Ironton vs. No. 7 Barnesville - 6 p.m. - Maturi Pavilion
No. 3 Minnehaha Academy vs. No. 6 Caledonia - 8 p.m. - Maturi Pavilion
CLASS 3A
Quarterfinals - March 12 - Maturi Pavilion
No. 1 Benilde-St. Margaret's vs. No. 8 Stewartville - 10 a.m.
No. 4 DeLaSalle vs. No. 4 Alexandria Area - 12 p.m.
No. 2 Monticello vs. No. 7 Cretin-Derham Hall - 2 p.m.
No. 3 Marshall vs. No. 6 Rock Ridge - 4 p.m.
CLASS 4A
Quarterfinals - March 12 - Williams Arena
No. 1 Maple Grove vs. No. 8 White Bear Lake
No. 4 Lakeville North vs. No. 5 Brainerd
No. 2 Eastview vs. No. 7 Anoka
No. 3 Hopkins vs. No. 6 Chaska
