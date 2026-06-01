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Minnesota High School Softball 2026 State Tournament Brackets

See brackets and matchups for all four classifications
Jack Butler|
Sartell softball senior Marni Koosmann
Sartell softball senior Marni Koosmann | Reid Glenn / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The 2026 Minnesota high school softball state tournament begins this week, and High School On SI has brackets for all four classifications.

Follow throughout the playoffs for updated brackets and matchups. Select the bracket to view the full details.

Class A Bracket

No. 1 United South Central vs. No. 8 Sebeka - 06/02

No. 4 Southland vs. No. 5 B O L D - 06/02

No. 2 Red Lake Falls vs. No. 7 New York Mills - 06/02

No. 3 Barnum vs. No. 6 West Lutheran - 06/02

Class AA Bracket

No. 1 Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial vs. No. 8 Esko - 06/02

No. 4 Rockford vs. No. 5 St. Cloud Cathedral - 06/02

No. 2 Jackson County Central vs. No. 7 Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton - 06/02

No. 3 Caledonia vs. No. 6 Visitation - 06/02

Class AAA Bracket

No. 1 Sartell-St. Stephen vs. No. 8 Orono - 06/02

No. 4 Rock Ridge vs. No. 5 St. Francis - 06/02

No. 2 Byron vs. No. 7 Simley - 06/02

No. 3 Mankato East vs. No. 6 Cretin-Derham Hall - 06/02

Class AAAA Bracket

No. 1 Forest Lake vs. No. 8 Brainerd - 06/02

No. 4 Park vs. No. 5 Stillwater - 06/02

No. 2 Farmington vs. No. 7 Champlin Park - 06/02

No. 3 Jefferson vs. No. 6 Edina - 06/02

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Jack Butler
JACK BUTLER

Jack Butler is the Regional Editor of the Midwest for SBLive/High School on SI. Jack has covered high school sports in Oregon, Arizona and Minnesota.

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