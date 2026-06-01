Minnesota High School Softball 2026 State Tournament Brackets

The 2026 Minnesota high school softball state tournament begins this week, and High School On SI has brackets for all four classifications.

Follow throughout the playoffs for updated brackets and matchups. Select the bracket to view the full details.

No. 1 United South Central vs. No. 8 Sebeka - 06/02

No. 4 Southland vs. No. 5 B O L D - 06/02

No. 2 Red Lake Falls vs. No. 7 New York Mills - 06/02

No. 3 Barnum vs. No. 6 West Lutheran - 06/02

No. 1 Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial vs. No. 8 Esko - 06/02

No. 4 Rockford vs. No. 5 St. Cloud Cathedral - 06/02

No. 2 Jackson County Central vs. No. 7 Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton - 06/02

No. 3 Caledonia vs. No. 6 Visitation - 06/02

No. 1 Sartell-St. Stephen vs. No. 8 Orono - 06/02

No. 4 Rock Ridge vs. No. 5 St. Francis - 06/02

No. 2 Byron vs. No. 7 Simley - 06/02

No. 3 Mankato East vs. No. 6 Cretin-Derham Hall - 06/02

No. 1 Forest Lake vs. No. 8 Brainerd - 06/02

No. 4 Park vs. No. 5 Stillwater - 06/02

No. 2 Farmington vs. No. 7 Champlin Park - 06/02

No. 3 Jefferson vs. No. 6 Edina - 06/02