Minnesota high school softball players sue state attorney general, MSHSL director over transgender athlete policy
On Monday, Texas-based nonprofit Female Athletes United filed a lawsuit against Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison and Minnesota State High School League Executive Director Erich Martens, among others, claiming the state allowed an athlete to play softball who was born male.
Female Athletes United represents three Minnesota high school athletes in the suit, and the lawsuit states all three "believe that it is unsafe and unfair to play against a male athlete, particularly in softball." It claims that state officials are in violation of Title IX and undermining the fairness for female athletes.
The MSHSL has allowed the inclusion of transgender athletes in girls sports since 2015 with a vote of 18-1.
President Donald Trump recently signed an executive order banning transgender girls from competing in girls sports, and Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison sued the Trump administration and stated that the inclusion of transgender athletes is upheld by Minnesota's human rights laws.
The plaintiff represents a female athlete from Maple Grove High School and two from Farmington High School.
The lawsuit claims Maple Grove High School played and lost to a male pitcher in the regular season, and that Maple Grove High School will compete in an upcoming playoff sectional tournament against the alleged male athlete.
It also claims that one Farmington High School female athlete had to compete for playing time with the alleged male athlete during club competition. The second Farmington High School female athlete was hit by a pitch from the alleged male athlete during club competition.
Farmington Area Public Schools released a statement, according to CBS News, saying it is "aware of the lawsuit filed on May 19. We take all concerns very seriously. However, as a matter of practice, the district does not comment on pending or active litigation."
