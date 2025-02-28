High School

Minnesota high school wrestling state tournament: Day 1 results, live updates (2/28/2025)

Get results from the 2025 MSHSL wrestling individual first round quarterfinals

Jack Butler

Day 1 of the 2025 MSHSL individual wrestling tournament being on Friday, February 28 at the Xcel Energy Center.
Day 1 of the 2025 MSHSL individual wrestling tournament being on Friday, February 28 at the Xcel Energy Center. / Jon Namyst

The 2025 Minnesota high school wrestling individual state tournament begins on Friday, February 28 at the Xcel Energy Center.

High School on SI has results and live updates throughout the day. Refresh the page for the latest update.

The first round begins at 9 a.m., and the quarterfinals begin at 4 p.m.

Minnesota high school wrestling state tournament: Day 1 results, live updates (2/28/2025)

CLASS 1A

Final results updates will go here.

CLASS 2A

CLASS 3A

Recommended Articles

feed

Published
Jack Butler
JACK BUTLER

Jack Butler is the Regional Editor of the Midwest for SBLive/High School on SI. Jack has covered high school sports in Oregon, Arizona and Minnesota.

Home/Minnesota