Minnesota high school wrestling state tournament: Day 1 results, live updates (2/28/2025)
Get results from the 2025 MSHSL wrestling individual first round quarterfinals
The 2025 Minnesota high school wrestling individual state tournament begins on Friday, February 28 at the Xcel Energy Center.
High School on SI has results and live updates throughout the day. Refresh the page for the latest update.
The first round begins at 9 a.m., and the quarterfinals begin at 4 p.m.
Minnesota high school wrestling state tournament: Day 1 results, live updates (2/28/2025)
CLASS 1A
Final results updates will go here.
CLASS 2A
CLASS 3A
Recommended Articles
Published