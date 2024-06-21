Minnesota (MSHSL) 2024 high school baseball championships: Live updates, schedule, scores, recaps (6/21/2024)
The 2024 Minnesota (MSHSL) high school baseball state championships begin on Friday, June 21. Class 1A and Class 2A will conclude on Friday after multiple rain delays.
All games will be played at Target Field in Minneapolis.
This page will update with scores, roundups and live updates from each game. Refresh the page for the latest update.
MINNESOTA HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL BRACKETS
Class 1A
Game scheduled for 11 a.m.
No. 4 Springfield 5, No. 2 Parkers Prairie 1
RECAP:
Springfield senior Jakob Nachreiner threw a one-run shutout to defeat Parkers Prairie 5-1 in the Class 1A championship game.
Parkers Prairie had the bases loaded in the first and fourth inning, but Nachreiner and the Tigers' were able to keep the Panthers from scoring.
Nachreiner also scored two runs in the game while Russell Beers had two RBIs, and Jackson Ludewig, Aiden Moriarty and Kaden Nachreiner each had an RBI.
It's Springfield's second state baseball title in school history.
QUOTES
Jakob Nachreiner: "I can trust every single one of my pitches. [Ludewig] has had an incredible year behind the plate helping me out in every situation. The defense was behind me making plays."
Aiden Moriarty: "I think that we knew that we could do this with the guys that we have. We’re pretty solid through the order. We’re good in the field. I think that this was definitely the goal of getting here. We’ve seen a couple of silver medals in football the last couple of years, so I think it’s been a lot to try to get to this point to be the champions."
Parkers Prairie head coach Derek Denny: "These guys rose to the challenge. We had high expectations for ourselves, but I think our fans and our community did too. These kids rose to the challenge. They battled through what we consider one of the toughest sections in the state to get here.
"We got here at Target Field and we battled. We'd like to have blue around our neck, but we're not going to be disappointed with anything about our season."
Class 2A
Game scheduled for 45 after the conclusion of the Class 1A game
No. 2 Rockford 6, No. 4 Foley 0
RECAP
Rockford junior pitcher Will Haas pitched a one-hit shutout for a 6-0 win over the Foley Falcons in the Class 2A championship game. He had a perfect game through 5.2 innings before Foley's Alex Jennison hit an infield single. Hass finished with 13 strikeouts.
Rockford scored three runs in the third inning with a two-RBI triple to center field from Aiden Smith. Harrison Edwards followed with an RBI single to give the Rockets a 3-0 lead.
In the fourth inning, Edwards and Smith combined to drive in more runs. Edwards hit a two-RBI single and Smith added two more with a triple.
It's the first baseball state title in Rockford history.
QUOTES
Will Haas: "With a program historically that hasn’t had a lot of success, just being able to change the culture and bring a title back to Rockford means the world to me."
Rockford head coach Cody Hallahan: "When [Haas is] mixing it up like he was and he’s grooving and has his velocity, we know he’s going to put us in every game. Today, when we got those first couple runs, it made him relax. … He did his job like has all year."
Hallahan: "Once we got a few hits and started breaking threw, it relaxed the whole dugout, and we started having fun again."
Harrison Edwards: "We just play for each other. We just believe that everybody is going to do their job. That one through nine they're going to work their hardest just to go out and compete and go win games. That’s the biggest thing for us even if we don’t have experience playing in a field like this."
Foley's Josiah Peterson: "It’s awesome that we made it. Didn’t end how we wanted it to, but it was definitely a fun ride this season."
