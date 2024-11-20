Minnesota (MSHSL) high school football 2024 Prep Bowl schedule, brackets, matchups
The 2024 Minnesota high school football Prep Bowl begins on Friday, November 22, and High School on SI has matchups and game times for every game.
The Class 1A, Class 2A, Class 4A and Class 6A will be played on Friday. The 9-Player, Class 3A and Class 5A games will be on Saturday. All games are at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.
>>Minnesota high school football state championship brackets<<
CLASS 6A
Maple Grove (12-0) vs. Minnetonka (10-2) -- Nov. 22 at 7 p.m.
CLASS 5A
Alexandria (11-2) vs. Elk River (11-1) -- Nov. 23 at 4 p.m.
CLASS 4A
Totino-Grace (12-0) vs. Becker (12-0) -- Nov. 22 at 1 p.m.
CLASS 3A
Stewartville (14-0) vs. Dassel-Cokato (11-1) -- Nov. 23 at 1 p.m.
CLASS 2A
Staples-Motley (11-0) vs. Jackson County Central (12-0) -- Nov. 22 at 4 p.m.
CLASS 1A
Minneota (12-0) vs. Springfield (12-0) -- Nov. 22 at 10 a.m.
9-PLAYER
Hills-Beaver Creek (12-0) vs. Fertile-Beltrami (12-0) -- Nov. 23 at 10 a.m.
