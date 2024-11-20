High School

Minnesota (MSHSL) high school football 2024 Prep Bowl schedule, brackets, matchups

High School on SI has every classifications bracket for the 2024 Minnesota high school football playoffs

Jack Butler, SBLive Sports

Elk River plays Alexandria in the 2024 Class 5A Prep Bowl on Saturday, November 23.
Elk River plays Alexandria in the 2024 Class 5A Prep Bowl on Saturday, November 23. / Jeff Lawler

The 2024 Minnesota high school football Prep Bowl begins on Friday, November 22, and High School on SI has matchups and game times for every game.

The Class 1A, Class 2A, Class 4A and Class 6A will be played on Friday. The 9-Player, Class 3A and Class 5A games will be on Saturday. All games are at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.

>>Minnesota high school football state championship brackets<<

High School on SI will have scores, schedules and coverage throughout the 2024 MSHSL football playoffs.

Click on the classification to view the bracket.

Minnesota high school football Prep Bowl brackets, schedule, matchups

CLASS 6A

Maple Grove (12-0) vs. Minnetonka (10-2) -- Nov. 22 at 7 p.m.

CLASS 5A

Alexandria (11-2) vs. Elk River (11-1) -- Nov. 23 at 4 p.m.

CLASS 4A

Totino-Grace (12-0) vs. Becker (12-0) -- Nov. 22 at 1 p.m.

CLASS 3A

Stewartville (14-0) vs. Dassel-Cokato (11-1) -- Nov. 23 at 1 p.m.

CLASS 2A

Staples-Motley (11-0) vs. Jackson County Central (12-0) -- Nov. 22 at 4 p.m.

CLASS 1A

Minneota (12-0) vs. Springfield (12-0) -- Nov. 22 at 10 a.m.

9-PLAYER

Hills-Beaver Creek (12-0) vs. Fertile-Beltrami (12-0) -- Nov. 23 at 10 a.m.

