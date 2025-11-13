High School

Minnesota (MSHSL) High School Football 2025 State Tournament Semifinals Schedule, Scores, Recaps - November 13

Follow the action from the first day of the 2025 MSHSL football playoff semifinals

Edina quarterback Mason West throws a pass in the 2023 Class 6A Prep Bowl
The 2025 Minnesota high school football state tournament semifinals begin on Thursday, November 13 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. The first day features the 9-Player semifinals and one game of the Class 4A and Class 6A semifinals.

High School On SI will have final scores, recaps and live updates on this page throughout the day.

Class 4A Semifinal

Orono (8-3) vs. Marshall (11-0) - 10:30 a.m.

9-Player Semifinals

Fertile-Beltrami (8-3) vs. Hills-Beaver Creek (11-0) - 1 p.m.

Hillcrest Lutheran Academy (11-0) vs. Kittson County Central (11-0) - 4 p.m.

Class 6A Semifinal

No. 4 Edina (7-4) vs. No. 2 Minnetonka (9-2) - 7 p.m.

