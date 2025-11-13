Minnesota (MSHSL) High School Football 2025 State Tournament Semifinals Schedule, Scores, Recaps - November 13
Follow the action from the first day of the 2025 MSHSL football playoff semifinals
The 2025 Minnesota high school football state tournament semifinals begin on Thursday, November 13 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. The first day features the 9-Player semifinals and one game of the Class 4A and Class 6A semifinals.
High School On SI will have final scores, recaps and live updates on this page throughout the day.
Class 4A Semifinal
Orono (8-3) vs. Marshall (11-0) - 10:30 a.m.
9-Player Semifinals
Fertile-Beltrami (8-3) vs. Hills-Beaver Creek (11-0) - 1 p.m.
Hillcrest Lutheran Academy (11-0) vs. Kittson County Central (11-0) - 4 p.m.
Class 6A Semifinal
No. 4 Edina (7-4) vs. No. 2 Minnetonka (9-2) - 7 p.m.
