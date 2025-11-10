Minnesota High School Football 2025 State Tournament Brackets, Schedule (MSHSL) — November 10
The 2025 Minnesota high school football state tournament semifinals are here, and High School On SI has the brackets and schedules for each classification.
Each semifinal will be played at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. The playoffs will culminate with the 2025 MSHSL Prep Bowl at U.S. Bank Stadium on November 21 and 22.
9-PLAYER BRACKET (select to view full bracket details)
Fertile-Beltrami vs. Hills-Beaver Creek - 11/13 at 1 p.m.
Hillcrest Lutheran Academy vs. Kittson County Central - 11/132 at 4 p.m.
CLASS 1A BRACKET
Mahnomen/Waubun vs. Minneota - 11/15 at 9 a.m.
Murray County Central vs. Breckenridge - 11/15 at 11:30 a.m.
CLASS 2A BRACKET
Eden Valley-Watkins vs. Jackson County Central - 11/14 at 9 a.m.
Goodhue vs. Holdingford - 11/14 at 4:30 p.m.
CLASS 3A BRACKET
Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton vs. Waseca - 11/15 at 2 p.m.
Minneapolis North vs. Annandale - 11/15 at 4:30 p.m.
CLASS 4A BRACKET
Orono vs. Marshall - 11/13 at 10:30 a.m.
Kasson-Mantorville vs. Grand Rapids - 11/14 at 11:30 a.m.
CLASS 5A BRACKET
Spring Lake Park vs. St. Thomas Academy - 11/14 at 2 p.m.
Chanhassen vs. Elk River - 11/15 at 7 p.m.
CLASS 6A BRACKET
No. 2 Minnetonka vs. No. 4 Edina - 11/13 at 7 p.m.
No. 2 Lakeville South vs. No. 6 Moorhead - 11/14 at 7:30 p.m.
