High School

Minnesota High School Football 2025 State Tournament Brackets, Schedule (MSHSL) — November 10

See every bracket and matchup in the 2025 Minnesota high school football state playoff semifinals

Jack Butler

The 2025 MSHSL football semifinals begin on Thursday, November 13
The 2025 MSHSL football semifinals begin on Thursday, November 13 / Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

The 2025 Minnesota high school football state tournament semifinals are here, and High School On SI has the brackets and schedules for each classification.

Each semifinal will be played at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. The playoffs will culminate with the 2025 MSHSL Prep Bowl at U.S. Bank Stadium on November 21 and 22.

Minnesota High School Football 2025 State Tournament Brackets, Schedule (MSHSL) — November 3

9-PLAYER BRACKET (select to view full bracket details)

Fertile-Beltrami vs. Hills-Beaver Creek - 11/13 at 1 p.m.

Hillcrest Lutheran Academy vs. Kittson County Central - 11/132 at 4 p.m.

CLASS 1A BRACKET

Mahnomen/Waubun vs. Minneota - 11/15 at 9 a.m.

Murray County Central vs. Breckenridge - 11/15 at 11:30 a.m.

CLASS 2A BRACKET

Eden Valley-Watkins vs. Jackson County Central - 11/14 at 9 a.m.

Goodhue vs. Holdingford - 11/14 at 4:30 p.m.

CLASS 3A BRACKET

Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton vs. Waseca - 11/15 at 2 p.m.

Minneapolis North vs. Annandale - 11/15 at 4:30 p.m.

CLASS 4A BRACKET

Orono vs. Marshall - 11/13 at 10:30 a.m.

Kasson-Mantorville vs. Grand Rapids - 11/14 at 11:30 a.m.

CLASS 5A BRACKET

Spring Lake Park vs. St. Thomas Academy - 11/14 at 2 p.m.

Chanhassen vs. Elk River - 11/15 at 7 p.m.

CLASS 6A BRACKET

No. 2 Minnetonka vs. No. 4 Edina - 11/13 at 7 p.m.

No. 2 Lakeville South vs. No. 6 Moorhead - 11/14 at 7:30 p.m.

More from High School On SI

feed

Published
Jack Butler
JACK BUTLER

Jack Butler is the Regional Editor of the Midwest for SBLive/High School on SI. Jack has covered high school sports in Oregon, Arizona and Minnesota.

Home/Minnesota