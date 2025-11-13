Live score updates: Edina vs. Minnetonka in Minnesota high school football Class 6A semifinal - November 13, 2025
MINNEAPOLIS -- The No. 2-seed Minnetonka Skippers (7-2) play the No. 4-seed Edina Hornets (7-4) in the 2025 MSHSL Class 6A semifinals on Thursday at U.S. Bank Stadium.
The game is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.
The Hornets defeated the Skippers 27-20 on October 10. Minnetonka took a 13-0 lead in the first quarter, but Edina scored 20 points in the second quarter, including a half-ending Hail Mary, and had the game-winning touchdown in the fourth quarter. Hornets running back Chase Bjorgaard finished with 42 rushes for 187 yards and three touchdowns.
The winner will play either Moorhead or Lakeville South in the Class 6A Prep Bowl on Friday, November 21 at U.S. Bank Stadium.
Players to Watch
Edina
- Mason West, Sr., QB -- Michigan State men's hockey commit, selected by the Chicago Blackhawks in the 2025 NHL entry draft.
- Chase Bjorgaard, Sr., RB -- Averaging five yards per carry with 19 touchdowns
- Jabari Strader, Sr., WR -- 47 receptions and eight touchdowns
- Evan Gilder, Sr., LB -- Leads team with 107 total tackles
Minnetonka
- Caleb Francois, Sr., RB/QB -- 3-star prospect committed to Iowa State. Has 1,800 rushing yards and 28 touchdowns.
- Caden Gutzmer, Jr., QB -- Completing 64 percent of his passes for 942 yards and eight touchdowns
- Myles Augustyn, Jr., LB -- 113 total tackles
- Riley Battani, Jr., LB -- 4 sacks
Pick 'EM
Updates will be here when the game begins. Refresh for the latest update.
