High School

Minnesota (MSHSL) High School Football 2025 State Tournament Semifinals Schedule, Scores, Recaps - November 15

Follow the action from the final day of the 2025 MSHSL football playoff semifinals

Jack Butler

Minneota celebrating a 2022 Class 1A Prep Bowl win
Minneota celebrating a 2022 Class 1A Prep Bowl win / Jeff Lawler

The 2025 Minnesota high school football state tournament semifinals begin on Thursday, November 15 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. The final day features the Class 1A semifinals and one game of the Class 3A and Class 5A semifinals.

High School On SI has final scores, recaps and live updates on this page throughout the day.

Class 1A

Mahnomen/Waubun vs. Minneota — 9 a.m.

Murray County Central vs. Breckenridge — 11:30 a.m.

Class 3A

Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton vs. Waseca — 2 p.m.

Minneapolis North vs. Annandale — 4:30 p.m.

Class 5A

Chanhassen vs. Elk River — 7 p.m.

