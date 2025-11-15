Minnesota (MSHSL) High School Football 2025 State Tournament Semifinals Schedule, Scores, Recaps - November 15
Follow the action from the final day of the 2025 MSHSL football playoff semifinals
The 2025 Minnesota high school football state tournament semifinals begin on Thursday, November 15 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. The final day features the Class 1A semifinals and one game of the Class 3A and Class 5A semifinals.
High School On SI has final scores, recaps and live updates on this page throughout the day.
Minnesota (MSHSL) High School Football 2025 State Tournament Semifinals Schedule, Scores, Recaps - November 15
Class 1A
Mahnomen/Waubun vs. Minneota — 9 a.m.
Murray County Central vs. Breckenridge — 11:30 a.m.
Class 3A
Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton vs. Waseca — 2 p.m.
Minneapolis North vs. Annandale — 4:30 p.m.
Class 5A
Chanhassen vs. Elk River — 7 p.m.
More from High School On SI
Published