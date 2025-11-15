High School

Live score updates: Chanhassen vs. Elk River in Minnesota high school football Class 5A semifinal — November 15

Get game updates from the MSHSL playoff game between the Storm and the Elks

Jack Butler

Elk River plays Chanhassen in the 2025 Class 5A semifinals
Elk River plays Chanhassen in the 2025 Class 5A semifinals / Jeff Lawler

MINNEAPOLIS — The Chanhassen Storm (10-1) play the Elk River Elks (9-2) in the 2025 MSHSL Class 5A semifinals on Saturday at U.S. Bank Stadium.

The game is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.

The winner will play Spring Lake Park (12-0) on Saturday, November 22 in the Class 5A Prep Bowl at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Live score updates: Chanhassen vs. Elk River in Minnesota high school football Class 5A semifinal — November 15

Updates will be here when the game begins. Refresh the page for the latest update.

More from High School On SI

feed

Published
Jack Butler
JACK BUTLER

Jack Butler is the Regional Editor of the Midwest for SBLive/High School on SI. Jack has covered high school sports in Oregon, Arizona and Minnesota.

Home/Minnesota