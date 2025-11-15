Live score updates: Chanhassen vs. Elk River in Minnesota high school football Class 5A semifinal — November 15
Get game updates from the MSHSL playoff game between the Storm and the Elks
MINNEAPOLIS — The Chanhassen Storm (10-1) play the Elk River Elks (9-2) in the 2025 MSHSL Class 5A semifinals on Saturday at U.S. Bank Stadium.
The game is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.
The winner will play Spring Lake Park (12-0) on Saturday, November 22 in the Class 5A Prep Bowl at U.S. Bank Stadium.
Updates will be here when the game begins. Refresh the page for the latest update.
