Minnesota (MSHSL) high school football playoff scores, live updates (11/7/2024)

Jack Butler, SBLive Sports

Shakopee takes on Mounds View on Friday, November 8 in the 2024 MSHSL Class 6A quarterfinals
The 2024 Minnesota high school football quarterfinals are this week, and High School on SI has scores for every game.

There are 19 playoff games across all classifications on Thursday, November 7. There are six games on Friday and four games on Saturday.

Here is your guide to 2024 MSHSL playoff scores.

Minnesota (MSHSL) High School Football Playoff Scores

STATEWIDE MINNESOTA HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD

CLASS 6A SCOREBOARD | CLASS 5A SCOREBOARD

CLASS 4A SCOREBOARD | CLASS 3A SCOREBOARD

CLASS 2A SCOREBOARD | CLASS 1A SCOREBOARD

9-MAN SCOREBOARD

JACK BUTLER, SBLIVE SPORTS

Jack Butler is a Regional Editor for SBLive Sports, covering Minnesota and Michigan. 

