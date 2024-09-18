Top 20 receivers and tight ends in Minnesota high school football (9/18/2024)
While high school football is a run-focused game, these wide receivers and tight ends force opposing coaches to defend the pass.
Over the past week, High School on SI has highlighted some of the top wide receivers and tight ends in Minnesota high school football in the 2024 season. There were many noteworthy athletes to consider, and many athletes who do not appear on this list will have strong seasons in 2024.
The following athletes will be included in a poll for fans to vote on who they think is the top quarterback in Minnesota high school football in 2024. The poll will be posted on Saturday.
Top Wide Receivers and Tight Ends in Minnesota High School Football
Brayden Sturm, Sr., Springfield
Sturm had a stellar junior year for Springfield. He had 64 catches for 1,066 receiving yards and 20 touchdown receptions.
“Brayden is a two year, two-way starter for our team,” Springfield head coach Adam Meyer said. “Both seasons he has played a significant role. We have advanced to the state tournament, finishing as the Class A Runner-Up. He breaks games open at receiver with his ability to win both near the line of scrimmage and down the field. He is also an outstanding blocker.”
Seth Staloch, Sr., Osakis
Staloch is a touchdown threat with the ball. He is committed to the University of North Dakota. In the second week of the season, Staloch had four catches for 90 yards and a receiving touchdown.
Jack Drange, Sr., Hill-Murray
“Jack had a very good junior season,” Hill-Murray head coach Robert Reeves said. “He has great ball skills and is a very good blocker — sound technique and very good feet. Uses his hands well. […] He is continuing to grow and put on weight. Great work ethic. Great kid.”
Justice Moody. Jr., St. Paul Johnson
Moody worked out of the slot for St. Paul Johnson, but he can line up at any position. He had 34 receptions for 693 yards and 10 touchdowns in 2023.
“He is an explosive returner who took multiple returns back to the house and takes full advantage of any space a defense gives him, and he can find and create that space himself as well,” St. Paul Johnson head coach Richard Magembe said. “Justice has good speed that can take the top off the defense, burn man in zone coverage alike, and finish for a touchdown.”
Jeric Schloegl, Sr., Sauk Centre
Schloegl played both receiver and safety for Sauk Centre in 2023. As a receiver, he had 53 catches for 651 yards and nine receiving touchdowns.
“He is a tireless worker that always wants more from himself and a great teammate,” Sauk Centre head coach Curtis Krump said. “He wants to play his best for his teammates and team. Once he gets the ball in his hands, look out, because he will either run by you or over you.”
Henry Hague, Jr., Lakeville South
At 6-foot-5, Hauge could be poised for a breakout season in 2024. He split time between JV and varsity in 2023. Lakeville South’s offense is very run-heavy, but Hauge is vital to it as a tight end.
“He has really developed his blocking and catching ability,” Lakeville South head coach Ben Burk said. “Henry is a [Power 5] prospect. Watch the offers roll in the first half of the 2024 season.”
Wyatt Moehrle, Sr., Eden Valley-Watkins
Moehrle had a strong 2023 season with 51 receptions for 1,311 yards and 24 touchdowns.
“Wyatt is a big, athletic target with great ball skills,” Eden Valley-Watkins head coach Adam Tri said. “He also plays on all special teams and is a great blocker.”
Meyer Swinney, Sr., Edina
Swinney is a 6-foot-3, 210 pound receiver with speed. In 2023, he had 59 receptions for 889 yards and 10 touchdowns. He is committed to the University of California at Berkeley, where he will play alongside his brother and fellow Edina alum, Bastian.
“Meyer is a tireless worker and technician with his routes but what will make him particularly dangerous this season will be his ability to take short screens and turn them into explosive plays with yards-after the catch,” Edina head coach Jason Potts said. “Simply put, the defensive backs that he can’t run will have to tackle a big, strong, 210 pound target moving with malicious intent.”
Cameron Begalle, Sr., Andover
Begalle is a University of Minnesota commit. Through three games this season, Beagle has 12 catches for 140 yards and two touchdowns. In 2023, Begalle had 74 receptions for 1,252 yards and 12 touchdowns.
Luke Emmerich, Sr., Monticello
Emmerich missed the 2023 season due to injury, but he’s one of the top athletes in the state. Through two games in 2024, Emmerich has eight receptions for 86 yards and two touchdowns. Emmerich is committed to the University of Wisconsin.
Kyle Frendt, Sr., East Ridge
Frendt is one of the top tight ends in the state. As a junior, Frendt had 804 receiving yards and 47 receptions. Frendt is committed to the University of Wyoming.
Khalif Brown, Sr., Benilde-St. Margaret’s
Brown had 70 receptions in 11 games for the Red Knights last season. He finished with 1,047 receiving yards and eight touchdowns. Brown is committed to North Dakota State.
Afy Ibekwe, Sr., Anoka
Ibekwe is the receptions leader for Anoka through three games. He has 13 receptions for 149 yards and two touchdowns. Ibekwe has overs from Bemidji State, Northern State and St. Thomas.
Dylan Vokal, Sr., Maple Grove
Vokal is the center point of the Crimsons’ pass game. He has 12 receptions in three games for 256 yards and three touchdowns.
Nolan Ginskey, Sr., Owatonna
Ginskey has picked up where he left off in 2023. He has 22 receptions in three games for 388 yards and four touchdowns. Ginskey has an offer from St. Thomas.
TyJohn Brooks, Sr., Park Center
Brooks is committed to South Dakota State. In 2023, Brooks had 33 receptions for 579 yards and five touchdowns. In the opening game of 2024 against Robbinsdale Cooper, he had five receptions for 55 yards.
Tony Ley, Sr., Wayzata
Ley was the center of the Trojans’ pass game in 2023. He had 33 receptions for 594 and four touchdowns in 2023. Ley is committed to South Dakota State.
Monteff Dixon, Sr., Cretin-Derham Hall
At 6-foot-5, 210 pounds, Dixon can play both wide receiver and tight end. Through three games, Dixon has 16 receptions for 189 yards and two touchdowns.
Parker Wangen, Sr., Stewartville
Wangen was a touchdown machine for Class 3A champion Stewartville in 2023. He had 16 touchdowns in 13 games. He also had 42 receptions for 619 yards in 2023.
Jake Schultz, Sr., Delano
Schultz is a reception machine. He has 19 receptions in three games so far in 2024. He has 223 yards and two touchdowns. In 2023, Schultz had 70 receptions for 1,201 yards and 14 touchdowns.
More Minnesota high school football coverage from High School on SI
Top 25 Minnesota high school football rankings (9/16/2024)
MINNESOTA PRESEASON ALL-STATE OFFENSE | DEFENSE
Minnesota high school football: Predicted order of finish for each section in Class 5A
Minnesota high school football: Predicted order of finish for each section in Class 6A
SBLIVE SPORTS LAUNCHES HIGH SCHOOL ON SI
High School On SI will serve as the premier destination for high school sports fans, delivering unparalleled coverage of high school athletics nationwide through in-depth stories, recruiting coverage, rankings, highlights and much more. The launch of a dedicated high school experience expands Sports Illustrated’s reach to even more local communities as fans can now truly follow athletes from “preps to the pros” on a single platform, bringing them closer to the action than ever before.
For more information, visit si.com/high-school.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App
— Jack Butler | butler@scorebooklive.com | @Butler917 on X