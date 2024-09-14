Top 20 running backs in Minnesota high school football
High school football is a run-heavy game, and having a good running back can turn small gains into explosive plays. Minnesota high school football is full of running backs who can do just that.
Eden Prairie's Elijah Rumph and Maple Grove's Charles Langama are two talented running backs who have college scholarship offers.
SBLive/High School on SI has highlighted 20 of the top running backs in Minnesota high school football in the 2024 season. There were many noteworthy athletes to consider, and many athletes who do not appear on this list will have strong seasons in 2024.
The following athletes will be included in a poll for fans to vote on who they think is the top quarterback in Minnesota high school football in 2024. The poll will be posted on Monday.
Top Running Backs in Minnesota High School Football in 2024
Xavier Daniels, Sr., Hill-Murray
Daniels ran for 940 yards and nine touchdowns as a junior while splitting time in the backfield.
“He started both ways as a junior,” Hill-Murray head coach Robert Reeves said. “[He] rushed for 930 yards and split time with a senior running back. [He] has played varsity football since freshman year. He’s a strong, powerful runner; and good top end speed for a big back.”
Hudson Vosika, senior, B O L D
In his five-year career, Voskia has 4,085 yards and 54 rushing touchdowns for 9.6 yards per carry. He also has 941 receiving yards and 10 receiving touchdowns.
“Hudson is one of the best athletes I have coached in my 21 years,” B O L D head coach Derek Flann said. “At 5-foot-10, 195 pounds, he is big enough and physical enough to take the pounding at tailback, but also smooth enough to run routes and separate on the outside.”
Connor Cade, Sr., Lakeville South
Cade had 1,327 rushing yards and 21 touchdowns in 2023. He averaged 9.2 yards per carry for 110 yards per game.
“He’s an elite level running back in the state,” Lakeville South head coach Ben Burk said. “Only gets about 10 touches a game and is a state leader in touchdowns and rushing yards. Plays running back and slot receiver. Will be a mismatch all over the field.”
Tate Nelson, Sr., Two Harbors
Nelson is a great athlete who won the 2023 Class 1A 100-meter dash championship and the long jump championship. On the football field, Nelson ran for over nine yards per carry for over 800 yards.
“He is a very explosive player with a high ceiling,” Two Harbors head coach Tom Nelson said. “He rarely comes off the field for us.”
Preston Schoenfelder, Sr., Cannon Falls
Schoenfelder had 10.1 yards per carry in 2023. He finished the season with 872 rushing yards.
“Preston is an explosive runner with big play ability, “ Cannon Falls head coach Dan Meyers said. “He will be the centerpiece of the Cannon Falls run game that racked up 5,400 yards and 71 touchdowns last season.”
Cooper Crandall, Sr., International Falls
Crandall has over 400 carries in his career for 2,485 rushing yards as well as 625 receiving yards for 28 total touchdowns. He’s been a team captain two seasons in a row.
“He has outstanding dedication,” International Falls head coach Seth Ettestad said. He’s a multisport captain (football, hockey). Great offseason mindset - in the gym everyday and gets other kids in there with him. … He makes people miss and is very slippery to tackle. His disciplined, under pressure performances in the final seconds has won us multiple come from behind games.”
Elijah Rumph, Sr., Eden Prairie
Rumph is one of the top athletes in the backfield in Minnesota. In 2023, Rumph ran for 794 yards on 137 carries. He had four touchdowns as well. Rumph has offers from Central Michigan, Georgia Southern, USF and Western Kentucky, according to 247sports.com.
Charles Langama, Sr., Maple Grove
Langama had his junior season cut short due to injuries, but he opened the first two games of 2024 with 241 rushing yards on 7.3 yards per rush. He’s had five touchdowns in two games. Langama is committed to North Dakota.
Ayomide Ogundeji, Sr., Nevis
Ogundeji was a star for Nevis, the 2023 9-man football MSHSL state champion. He finished with 1,277 rushing yards on 9.7 yards per carry. He had 17 touchdowns. In two games in 2024, he has 402 rushing yards on 40 attempts.
Elijah Johnson, Sr., Fairmont
Johnson is the main ball carrier for the Cardinals. He’s had 32 rushing attempts in two games, and he’s rushed for 262 yards and five touchdowns. In 2023, Johnson had 21 rushing touchdowns and 1,487 rushing yards.
Kalvin Eull, Sr., Rogers
Eull is an every-down running back for Rogers. In 2023, he had 284 rushing attempts for 1,635 and 22 touchdowns.
Kevon Johnson, Sr., Robbinsdale Armstrong
Johnson can make defenders miss while between the tackles, and he’s started this season with 17.8 yards per carry through two games. He also has seven touchdowns. In 2023, Johnson had 1,562 rushing yards and 16 touchdowns.
Noah Asuma, Jr., Cherry
Asuma is one of the top multi-sport athletes in the state. In the opening win against Blackduck, Asuma had 17 rushes for 205 yards and two touchdowns.
TJ Clark, Sr., Shakopee
Clark has started 2024 with a fantastic 7.9 yards per rush through two games. He has four touchdowns.
Ryan Meagher, Sr., Minneota
Meagher is a yards machine for Minneota. He’s averaging 13.5 yards per carry in two games with two touchdowns. He’s looking to match a stellar 2023 season where he ran for 40 touchdowns and 2,224 rushing yards.
Nathan Thode, Sr., Hutchinson
Thode shares a backfield in Hutchinson, but the Tigers’ offense took off in 2023 when Thode had 20-plus carries in the playoffs. He averaged 7.1 yards per carry in 2023, and he finished with 15 touchdowns.
Gavin Schmidt, Sr., Elk River
Schmidt is the spearhead of a potent Elk River rushing attack. In 2023, Schmidt led the Elks with 1,128 yards and 14 touchdowns. Schmidt is committed to the University of Minnesota, Duluth.
Emilio Rosario Matias, Jr., Stillwater
Rosario Matias had a strong sophomore season with 11 touchdowns and 707 rushing yards. He was also a prolific pass catcher with 256 receiving yards. In 2024, he opened the season with 136 rushing yards against Lakeville North.
Brecken Keoraj, Sr., Elk River
Keoraj has forced his way onto this list. Through two games in 2024, he has 449 yards on 14 carries for a 32.1 yards per attempt and five touchdowns. While Elk River has been mauling opponents so far, his impressive stats have been against Class 5A defending champion Chanhassen and a good Brainerd team.
Ray Beiningen, Sr., Mound Westonka
Beiningen had 1,577 yards on 261 attempts in 2023. He was always good at finishing a drive, and he had 27 rushing touchdowns. In 2024, through two games he’s averaging 10.8 yards per carry.
— Jack Butler