Top quarterbacks in Minnesota high school football in 2024
Minnesota high school football is full of talent entering the 2024 season, and two junior quarterbacks highlight an impressive group of quarterbacks.
Edina's Mason West and Stillwater's Nick Kinsey are two of the most talented players in the state, regardless of position.
SBLive/High School on SI has highlighted some of the top quarterbacks in Minnesota high school football in the 2024 season. There were many noteworthy athletes to consider, and many athletes who do not appear on this list will have strong seasons in 2024.
Camden Hungerholt, Sr., LeRoy-Ostrander
Hungerholt had a stellar junior season with 1,600 passing yards, 16 passing touchdowns, 2,600 rushing yards and 36 rushing touchdowns. He’s been an All-District player each of the past two seasons. He is committed to Mankato State.
“[Hungerholt is] a committed player that wins on the field, in the classroom, and in the weight room,” LeRoy-Ostrander head coach Trevor Carrier said. “Rare ability to be a true run/pass quarterback. Has tremendous frontline speed and is a gifted athlete that can play anywhere on the field.”
Jackson Reeves, Sr., Hill-Murray
Reeves completed 68 percent of his passes for 1,301 and 24 touchdowns in 2023 for an 8-3 Hill-Murray team.
“Extremely accurate passer - see's the field well,” Hill-Murray head coach Robert Reeves said. “[He] understands coverages. [He’s] a good runner but did not use him to run as he is the only QB in school. [He] can escape and throw on the run.”
Christian Hooge, Sr, Pillager
Hooge ran for 985 yards and 14 touchdowns in 2023.
“He only threw for 390 yards, but that was more because of our offense than a reflection on his throwing abilities,” Pillager head coach Paul Clark said. “This year, we expect him to make a big impact on defense as well, playing safety and defensive and at times.”
According to Clark, Hooge has drawn college interest from some high level teams, including Iowa St, South Dakota St and South Dakota.
Damian Ahrens, Sr., Sauk Centre
Ahrens had 1,584 passing yards, 18 passing touchdowns, 105 carries for 586 yards, five rushing touchdowns.
“He leads the offense and is the point guard for us,” Sauk Centre head coach Curtis Krump said. “He gets the ball out to our backs and receivers so they can make plays. He has a rocket arm and can make all the throws. He works hard and isn’t satisfied with good; he wants to be great. Also, a great runner as a quarterback that runs hard and can cut, making you miss.”
Gaven Dean, Sr., Lakeville South
Dean had 688 passing yards and six touchdowns in 2023. He also ran for 326 yards and seven touchdowns.
“[Dean is] poised for a breakout senior year,” Lakeville south head coach Ben Burk said. “[Can] make every throw. Athletic runner as well. Will open up the playbook for this type of talent.”
Roman Voss, Jr., Jackson County Central
Voss is a dual-threat who ran for 791 yards and 11 touchdowns in 2023 despite missing four games due to injury. He also threw for 437 yards and five touchdowns.
He has scholarship offers from the University of Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin, Kansas State, Iowa State, Northern Illinois, and the University of Illinois. The offers are mostly as an athlete, with the position to be determined, according to head coach Jason Schuller.
Allan Lankford, Sr., St. Paul Central
Lankford had 1,300 rushing yards and 1,100 yards passing and 12 touchdowns in 2023. He’s a two-year captain for St. Paul Central, and he was an All-District Player of the Year.
Riley Grossman, Sr., Lakeville North
Grossman is a four-year starter and team captain. He threw 20 touchdowns in 2023, and through two games in 2024, Grossman has 252 passing yards and two touchdowns and no turnovers. He is committed to the University of Minnesota, Duluth.
Mason West, Jr., Edina
At 6-foot-6, West looks the part of a top quarterback. He plays like one, too. He completed 65 percent of his passes in 2023, totaling 2,625 passing yards and 28 touchdowns.
“Mason West is the best high school quarterback in the state of Minnesota and one of the best athletes in our school’s history,” Edina head coach Jason Potts said. “[…] He has all the tools to be a generational quarterback – mobility, athleticism, a strong and accurate arm, and command of the huddle. What sets him apart, however, is his ability to maintain his focus downfield while avoiding rushers in the pocket – a quality that was on display several times during the semi-finals and finals as he extended plays and then threw touchdowns.”
Nick Kinsey, Jr., Stillwater
Kinsey steps in as another prolific quarterback from Stillwater. He has the arm to make any throw and the field, and colleges have taken notice. He has offers from Miami (FL), Georgia Tech, Ole Miss, and Central Michigan, among others.
Kinsey finished the 2023 season with 2,268 passing yards and 24 touchdown passes to four interceptions.
Chase Thompson, Sr., Alexandria
Thompson, a 3-star basketball prospect, is one of the top quarterbacks in Class 5A. At 6-foot-7, Thompson is tall for a quarterback, but he was able to finish the 2023 season with 1,290 passing yards and eight touchdown passes.
Peyton Podany, Sr., Anoka
Anoka is poised for a strong season in 2024, and Podany is a reason why. Podany threw for 2,194 yards and 20 touchdowns in 2023, and he hoped to lead the Tornadoes to U.S. Bank Stadium in 2024.
Ethen Stendel, Sr., Caledonia
Stendel is one of the best athletes in Minnesota high school football regardless of position. His athleticism earned him an offer from the University of Minnesota after Stendel impressed at a camp on June 5. The Gophers offered him that day, and he committed day-of as well.
Stendel threw for 1,482 yards and 12 touchdowns while rushing for 382 yards and ten touchdowns in 2023.
Ali Farfan, Jr., St. Paul Johnson
Farfan threw for 1,325 yards and 11 touchdowns in 2023.
“He has a strong arm and has shown progress in his ability to read defensive coverages,” St. Paul Johnson head coach Ali Farfan said. “He is a team leader and has put a lot of work in this off-season to elevate his game.”
Noah Nelson, Sr., Hawley
Nelson is entering his third season as the starting quarterback for Hawley. In 2023, he threw for 1,232 yards and 13 touchdowns. He is a preferred walk-on commit to North Dakota State, where his 6-foot-5, 225-pound frame will allow him to compete at tight end.
Brady Kittelson, Sr., Blooming Prairie
Kittelson can make plays with his arm and his legs. He led the Awesome Blossoms as both the quarterback and a cornerback. Kittelson is committed to the University of Sioux Falls.
Kaden Harney, Jr., Maple Grove
Harney is a standout baseball player, and it shows on the football field. Harney can make throws while on the run, and he led Maple Grove as a sophomore with 1,184 yards and 19 touchdowns.
Jett Feeney, So., Moorhead
Feeney stepped into the starting quarterback role as a freshman and threw for 2,385 yards and 29 touchdowns. He started the first game of 2024 with 271 passing yards and five touchdowns. He is one of the top sophomore’s in the state regardless of position.
Bryce Peterson, Sr., Delano
Peterson carried a pass-heavy offense, not something every high school quarterback can do. He had 330 pass attempts in 11 games, and he finished the 2023 season with 2,517 yards and 27 passing touchdowns.
Trevor Smith, Sr., Tracy-Milroy-Balaton
Smith was a standout for Tracy-Milroy-Balaton with 2,229 passing yards on 220 attempts. He completed 61.4 percent of his passes, and he had 28 touchdowns to seven interceptions in 10 games.
Thomas McEachern, Jr., Zimmerman
McEachern was a true dual-threat as a sophomore. In 2023, he ran for 763 yards and threw for 744 yards. He had 14 total touchdowns as well. In Week 1 of 2024, he threw for 60 yards and ran for 127 yards against Orono.
— Jack Butler | butler@scorebooklive.com | @Butler917 on X