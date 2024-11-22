High School

Minnesota (MSHSL) high school football Prep Bowl scores, live updates, recaps (11/22/2024)

High School on SI has live Minnesota high school football scores from the 2024 Minnesota high school football state championships

Jack Butler, SBLive Sports

Minneota celebrating a 2022 Class 1A Prep Bowl win
Minneota celebrating a 2022 Class 1A Prep Bowl win / Jeff Lawler

The 2024 Minnesota high school football Prep Bowl is here, and High School on SI has scores and a recap for every game and classification.

There are four games on Friday, November 22, and three games on Friday, November 23. All games are at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.

High School on SI will have scores, schedules and coverage throughout the 2024 MSHSL Prep Bowl. This page will be updated through the week.

Minnesota (MSHSL) High School Football Prep Bowl Scores, Live Updates

CLASS 6A SCOREBOARD

Maple Grove (12-0) vs. Minnetonka (10-2) — Nov. 22 at 7 p.m.

CLASS 5A SCOREBOARD

Alexandria (11-2) vs. Elk River (11-1) — Nov. 23 at 4 p.m.

CLASS 4A SCOREBOARD

Totino-Grace (12-0) vs.Becker (12-0) — Nov. 22 at 1 p.m.

CLASS 3A SCOREBOARD

Stewartville (14-0) vs. Dassel-Cokato (11-1) — Nov. 23 at 1 p.m.

CLASS 2A SCOREBOARD

Staples-Motley (11-0) vs. Jackson County Central (12-0) — Nov. 22 at 4 p.m.

CLASS 1A SCOREBOARD

Minneota (12-0) vs. Springfield (12-0) — Nov. 22 at 10 a.m.

9-PLAYER SCOREBOARD

Hills-Beaver Creek (12-0) vs. Fertile-Beltrami (12-0) — Nov. 23 at 10 a.m.

