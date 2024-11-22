Minnesota (MSHSL) high school football Prep Bowl scores, live updates, recaps (11/22/2024)
The 2024 Minnesota high school football Prep Bowl is here, and High School on SI has scores and a recap for every game and classification.
There are four games on Friday, November 22, and three games on Friday, November 23. All games are at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.
High School on SI will have scores, schedules and coverage throughout the 2024 MSHSL Prep Bowl. This page will be updated through the week.
Minnesota (MSHSL) High School Football Prep Bowl Scores, Live Updates
Maple Grove (12-0) vs. Minnetonka (10-2) — Nov. 22 at 7 p.m.
Alexandria (11-2) vs. Elk River (11-1) — Nov. 23 at 4 p.m.
Totino-Grace (12-0) vs.Becker (12-0) — Nov. 22 at 1 p.m.
Stewartville (14-0) vs. Dassel-Cokato (11-1) — Nov. 23 at 1 p.m.
Staples-Motley (11-0) vs. Jackson County Central (12-0) — Nov. 22 at 4 p.m.
Minneota (12-0) vs. Springfield (12-0) — Nov. 22 at 10 a.m.
Hills-Beaver Creek (12-0) vs. Fertile-Beltrami (12-0) — Nov. 23 at 10 a.m.
