Live Score Updates: Maple Grove vs. Minnetonka in MSHSL Class 6A Prep Bowl (11/22/2024)
Get score updates from the Minnesota high school football Class 6A state championship
MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnetonka Skippers (10-2) play the Maple Grove Crimson (12-0) in the 2024 MSHSL Class 6A Prep Bowl on Friday at U.S. Bank Stadium.
The Crimson defeated the Skippers 31-12 on October 17 at Minnetonka High School.
The game is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.
This page will be updated with scoring plays throughout the game. Refresh the page for the latest update.
Maple Grove vs. Minnetonka Class 6A Prep Bowl Live Updates
Updates will be placed here.
More 2024 Minnesota high school football coverage
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App
Published