Minnesota natives and high school hockey alumni eligible for the 2024 NHL Draft
The 2024 NHL Draft begins on Friday, June 28, and many Minnesota high school hockey alumni and natives are eligible to be drafted.
The draft will take place in Las Vegas. The first round will be on Friday, and rounds 2-7 will be on Saturday, June 29.
Earlier this year, SBLive Minnesota took a look at some of the top Minnesota high school boys hockey forwards in 2024.
NHL Central Scouting ranked the top North American prospects. Twenty-three athletes with ties to Minnesota made the list.
FORWARDS & DEFENDERS
32. Colin Ralph, Shattuck-St. Mary's, St. Cloud State — D
34. Adam Kleber, Chaska, Lincoln (USHL), Minnesota Duluth — D
43. Max Plante, Hermantown, U.S. National Team Development Program, University of Minnesota—Duluth — F
47. Javon Moore, Minnetonka HS, University of Minnesota — F
54. Will Zellers, Shattuck-St. Mary's, North Dakota — F
56. Will Skahan, Woodbury, USNTDP, Boston College — D
59. Brodie Ziemer, Carver, USNTDP, Minnesota — F
68. Hagen Burrows, Minnetonka HS, Denver — F
95. Jimmy Dodig, Cretin-Derham Hall HS, Merrimack — D
97. Jake Fisher, Woodbury, Fargo (USHL), Denver — F
113. Austin Burnevik, Ham Lake, Madison (USHL), St. Cloud State — F
121. Nolan Roed, White Bear Lake HS, St. Cloud State — F
147. Brendan McMorrow, F, Lakeville, USNTDP, Denver — F
148. Sam Laurila, Moorhead, USNTDP, North Dakota — D
158. Jackson Smithknecht, Rogers HS, Colorado College — D
159. Carson Pilgrim, Warroad HS, North Dakota — F
165. John Stout, Minnetonka, Minnetonka HS, Minnesota Duluth — D
173. Jake Sondreal, Woodbury, Dubuque USHL, Boston College — F
193. Hawke Huff, Wayzata HS, St. Cloud State — D
196. Alex Lunski, Minnetonka HS, St. Thomas — F
GOALIES
23. Caleb Heil, Victoria, Sioux Falls (USHL), North Dakota
28. AJ Reyelts, Proctor HS, Lindenwood
32. Kam Hendrickson, Chanhassen HS, uncommitted
- Jack Butler | butler@scorebooklive.com | @Butler917 on X