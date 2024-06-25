High School

Minnesota natives and high school hockey alumni eligible for the 2024 NHL Draft

These Minnesotans are ranked by NHL Central Scouting for the upcoming 2024 NHL Draft

Jack Butler, SBLive Sports

Minnetonka boys hockey celebrates a goal in 2023
Minnetonka boys hockey celebrates a goal in 2023 / Earl Ebensteiner

The 2024 NHL Draft begins on Friday, June 28, and many Minnesota high school hockey alumni and natives are eligible to be drafted.

The draft will take place in Las Vegas. The first round will be on Friday, and rounds 2-7 will be on Saturday, June 29.

Earlier this year, SBLive Minnesota took a look at some of the top Minnesota high school boys hockey forwards in 2024.

NHL Central Scouting ranked the top North American prospects. Twenty-three athletes with ties to Minnesota made the list.

FORWARDS & DEFENDERS

32. Colin Ralph, Shattuck-St. Mary's, St. Cloud State — D

34. Adam Kleber, Chaska, Lincoln (USHL), Minnesota Duluth — D

43. Max Plante, Hermantown, U.S. National Team Development Program, University of Minnesota—Duluth — F

47. Javon Moore, Minnetonka HS, University of Minnesota — F

Minnetonka forward Javon Moore
Minnetonka forward Javon Moore / Earl Ebensteiner

54. Will Zellers, Shattuck-St. Mary's, North Dakota — F

56. Will Skahan, Woodbury, USNTDP, Boston College — D

59. Brodie Ziemer, Carver, USNTDP, Minnesota — F

68. Hagen Burrows, Minnetonka HS, Denver — F

Minnetonka forward Hagen Burrows
Minnetonka forward Hagen Burrows / Earl Ebensteiner

95. Jimmy Dodig, Cretin-Derham Hall HS, Merrimack — D

97. Jake Fisher, Woodbury, Fargo (USHL), Denver — F

113. Austin Burnevik, Ham Lake, Madison (USHL), St. Cloud State — F

121. Nolan Roed, White Bear Lake HS, St. Cloud State — F

White Bear Lake forward Nolan Roed
White Bear Lake forward Nolan Roed / Jon Namyst

147. Brendan McMorrow, F, Lakeville, USNTDP, Denver — F

148. Sam Laurila, Moorhead, USNTDP, North Dakota — D

158. Jackson Smithknecht, Rogers HS, Colorado College — D

159. Carson Pilgrim, Warroad HS, North Dakota — F

165. John Stout, Minnetonka, Minnetonka HS, Minnesota Duluth — D

Minnetonka defenseman John Stout
Minnetonka defenseman John Stout / Jeff Lawler

173. Jake Sondreal, Woodbury, Dubuque USHL, Boston College — F

193. Hawke Huff, Wayzata HS, St. Cloud State — D

196. Alex Lunski, Minnetonka HS, St. Thomas — F

Minnetonka boys hockey defenseman Alex Lunksi
Minnetonka boys hockey defenseman Alex Lunksi / Jeff Lawler

GOALIES

23. Caleb Heil, Victoria, Sioux Falls (USHL), North Dakota

28. AJ Reyelts, Proctor HS, Lindenwood

32. Kam Hendrickson, Chanhassen HS, uncommitted

