PREP BOWL ROUNDUP: Top five performances from Prep Bowl XLII
The 42nd playing of the Prep Bowl is in the books and it was once again a weekend filled with some big-time performances. There were seven new champions crowned as Fertile-Beltrami, Minneota, Jackson County Central, Stewartville, Becker, Elk River, and Maple Grove came away with state championships.
The following is a look at the top five performances from this year’s playing of the Prep Bowl.
Minneota’s Meagher sets Prep Bowl record
It didn’t take long for the fireworks to get going. In the very first game of this year’s Prep Bowl, we saw a new record take place. It nearly took place even before halftime as Minneota’s Ryan Meagher turned in a monster performance for the Vikings in the Class A title game.
He tied the Prep Bowl record for touchdowns in the first half and in the third quarter broke the record scoring his sixth touchdown of the game. Meagher finished with 290 yards on the ground, and the Vikings won their third-straight state title.
Big games in the Prep Bowl are nothing new for Meagher. In last year’s state championship game, he finished with 199 yards rushing and five touchdowns.
Langama leads Maple Grove to a state title and a perfect season
One of the top players in the state regardless of class, Maple Grove’s Charlies Langama came through for his team in the biggest game of the season. Taking on Minnetonka in the 6A title game, he turned in another signature performance once again.
Langama carried the load offensively for the Crimson. He rushed 26 times for 143 yards and two touchdowns. His big performance helped Maple Grove win their second title in three seasons. The Crimson also finished as runner-up in 2021.
Becker’s Brown does it all for the Bulldogs
The bright lights of US Bank Stadium shined bright for Becker’s Sawyer Brown. He did a little bit of everything for the Bulldogs helping them capture the Class 4A title with a 24-8 win over Totino-Grace.
Brown was a huge part of the win for the Bulldogs coming through in big spots. A big part of the offense, he helped seal the victory with a huge pick-six to get the second half going for Becker to put the Eagles in a big hole they were unable to get out of.
Wright turns in another big game for Fertile-Beltrami
Fresh off a monster game in the semifinals a week ago, Fertile-Beltrami’s Isaiah Wright turned in another big game for the Falcons to lead his team to the Nine-Player state title.
He helped carry the load offensively for the Falcons rushing for 185 yards and one touchdown. He also had one catch for 39 yards as well. If that wasn’t enough, he also had two tackles and an interception as Fertile-Beltrami secured their first state championship in program history,
Feckering continues hot streak to lead JCC to Class AA title
The Jackson County Central Huskies came into the season as a team that could win it all. A big part of that was knowing the player they had in Roman Voss.
Well, the Huskies did win the Class AA state title and they did it without Voss who is a Division I recruit. Enter Grant Freking.
Freking over the starting quarterback position for JCC in the Class AA state quarterfinals and the Huskies haven’t missed a beat. In the Prep Bowl matchup with Staples-Motley, all Freking did was complete 8 of 12 passes for 212 yards and three touchdowns to lead his team to a state title.