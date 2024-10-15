High School

Richfield's Spencer Lewis voted top defensive lineman in Minnesota high school football in 2024

Lewis won the fan poll for the top player at his position

Jack Butler, SBLive Sports

After a week of fan voting, Richfield's Spencer Lewis was voted the top linebacker in Minnesota high school football in 2024.

Full poll results

Spencer Lewis, Sr., Richfield

Lewis had 33 tackles and eight tackles for a loss last season. He has offers from University of Minnesota, Duluth, Winona State and Minnesota State University, Moorhead.

“He should have a great year,” head coach Kristian Pulford said.

