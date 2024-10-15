Richfield's Spencer Lewis voted top defensive lineman in Minnesota high school football in 2024
After a week of fan voting, Richfield's Spencer Lewis was voted the top linebacker in Minnesota high school football in 2024.
Spencer Lewis, Sr., Richfield
Lewis had 33 tackles and eight tackles for a loss last season. He has offers from University of Minnesota, Duluth, Winona State and Minnesota State University, Moorhead.
“He should have a great year,” head coach Kristian Pulford said.
