Top defensive lineman in Minnesota high school football in 2024
After weeks of looking at the top players on offense, High School on SI is now looking at the top players on defense in Minnesota high school football.
We're now highlighting some of the top defensive lineman in the 2024 season. There were many noteworthy athletes to consider, and many athletes who do not appear on this list will have strong seasons in 2024.
The following athletes will be included in a poll for fans to vote on who they think is the top defensive lineman in Minnesota high school football in 2024. The poll will be posted on Saturday.
Top Defensive Lineman in Minnesota High School Football in 2024
Colin Hansen, Sr., Byron
Hansen is an athlete who caught the attention of the University of Minnesota. He received an offer one day after he attempted a camp this summer, and he committed on that day. Hansen can be in the backfield in an instant.
“He has lots of qualities that will translate well at the next level, including all the physical traits to be a Big Ten player as well as exceptional leadership skills, outstanding student, and a great teammate,” Byron head coach Ben Halder said. “Colin is super coachable and will be able to transition really quickly into the college game. He is a kid who isn't afraid to get his hands dirty in the weight room and will do the extra stuff that will make him a trusted teammate.”
Michael Bruggers, Sr., Champlin Park
Bruggers had 59 tackles, 15 tackles for a loss and 5.5 sacks in 2023. Bruggers is committed to Northern Illinois.
“He’s a great kid and dedicated to getting better,” Champlin Park head coach Nick Keenan said.
Spencer Lewis, Sr., Richfield
Lewis had 33 tackles and eight tackles for a loss last season. He has offers from University of Minnesota, Duluth, Winona State and Minnesota State University, Moorhead.
“He should have a great year,” head coach Kristian Pulford said.
Troy Hansen, Sr., Sauk Centre
At 6-foot-6, 230 pounds, Hansen has range on the football field.
“He loves to get after it and work hard,” Sauk Centre head coach Curtis Krump said. “He wants to compete every single play and will not shy away from anybody. A great tackle on the O-line, using his size and strength to lead the way on run plays and to protect the quarterback on pass plays. On the D-line, he has a high motor, making plays and tackles all over the field.”
Howie Johnson, Jr., Forest Lake
Johnson is one of the top juniors in the state regardless of position. Through five games in 2024, Johnson had 40 tackles and 12 tackles for a loss with one sack.
“Howie is an incredible person and leader and truly a culture building kid for us here at Forest Lake,” head coach Brad Beeskow said. “He does everything you could ask out of a student athlete and brings his teammates along with him in always doing the right thing. He is committed to the Gophers for football.”
Brodie Miller, Sr., Washburn
Miller was an All-District lineman in 2023. He has offers from Minot State and Bemidji State.
“He is tough as nails, and loves to play football,” Washburn head coach Ryan Galindo said. “He is a football kid to the core, and will do anything for his teammates and coaches.He’s a two-way starter and on every special team, never comes off the field. Multiple sacks last year and aggressive as they come.”
Sawyer Jezierski, Jr., Edina
Jezierski is a huge 6-foot-4, 265 pounds, and it shows in his play. As a sophomore, he had 41 total tackles, three sacks and two forced fumbles.
“Sawyer started every game last season in spite of playing the entire season with a
cast on his hand,” Edina head coach Jason Potts said. “By season’s end, he consistently was a dominating force inside and commanded double teams from the state’s best offensive lines.”
Aiden Moriarty, So., Springfield
Moriarty broke onto the scene during his freshman year. He had 62 tackles, eight tackles for loss and three sacks.
“As a defender, he improved greatly throughout the year and was an impact player for our defense in the section playoffs and state tournament,” Springfield head coach Adam Meyer said. “Aiden has a ton of potential and has big goals moving forward.”
Abu Tarawallie, Sr., Providence Academy
Tarawallie is a 3-star recruit committed to Minnesota. He’s 6-foot-3, 275 pounds and moves incredibly well for his size. He’s also played right tackle for the Lions.
Theo Thomas, Sr., Totino-Grace
Thomas is a star edge for the undefeated Eagles. He is a great athlete who is committed to Northern Iowa after he received offers from Iowa State and Montana State.
Graysen Schneider, Sr., Stewartville
Schneider had 8.5 sacks in 2023, and he is committed to Montana State. At 6-foot-2, 255 pounds, Schneider has lots of speed off the edge to disrupt an offense.
Josh Wedel, Sr., Chaska
Wedel is a standout tight end as well, but he leads Chaska in sacks in 2024 with four through five games. He is committed to South Dakota State after receiving offers from Army, North Dakota State and Washington State, among others.
Max Coles, Sr., Shakopee
Coles is everywhere for the Sabers. He is second on the team in total tackles in 2024. Coles is committed to South Dakota.
Aidan Adamski, Sr., Hermantown
Adamski is committed to St. Thomas, and it’s easy to see why when watching his highlights. He’s an edge with speed, and he had 54 tackles, 21 tackles for loss and four sacks in 2023.
Jack Morrissette, Jr., Alexandria
Morrissette is one of the top interior lineman in Minnesota. He was great as a sophomore with 72 tackles, two sacks and five tackles for loss.
Hans Pederson, Jr., Buffalo
Pederson sets the edge for the Buffalo defense. Pederson leads the Bison with six tackles for loss through five games in 2024. He also has 20 total tackles and one forced fumble.
Gavin Walden, Jr., Eden Prairie
Walden is built from the mold of physical Eden Prairie players. At 6-foot-2, 255 pounds, he is an extremely active defensive lineman, and he moves offensive lineman from their spots. As a sophomore, Walden had 55 tackles, four sacks and one forced fumble.
Parker Johnson, Sr., Kingsland
Johnson has the most sacks in the state (9) through five games, according to MNfootballhub. He also has 12 tackles for loss and 37 total tackles.
Kaleb Ngwendson, Sr., Eastview
Ngwendson has had a fantastic start to his senior season. He has 8.5 sacks in five games, including three in a win against Burnsville to start the season. He also has 22 total tackles. He has offers from Bemidji State, Minot State, University of Wisconsin, River Falls and University of Minnesota, Duluth.
Anaise Dotson, Sr., Minneapolis North
Dotson fills the state sheet with the best of them. Through five games in 2024, Dotson has 4.5 sacks and 13 tackles for loss. In 2023, he had a fantastic 17 sacks in 11 games, according to stats submitted to MNfootballhub.
Chris King, Sr., Mountain Iron-Buhl
King is one of the top players in 9-man football. He is 6-foot-2, 250 pounds and committed to University of Minnesota, Duluth. Through five games, King is tied for the lead in Minnesota in tackles for loss with 13, according to MNfootballhub.
