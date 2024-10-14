St. Paul Johnson's Justice Moody voted top wide receiver in Minnesota high school football in 2024
After a week of fan voting, St. Paul Johnson's Justice Moody was voted the top wide receiver in Minnesota high school football in 2024.
Justice Moody. Jr., St. Paul Johnson
Moody worked out of the slot for St. Paul Johnson, but he can line up at any position. He had 34 receptions for 693 yards and 10 touchdowns in 2023.
“He is an explosive returner who took multiple returns back to the house and takes full advantage of any space a defense gives him, and he can find and create that space himself as well,” St. Paul Johnson head coach Richard Magembe said. “Justice has good speed that can take the top off the defense, burn man in zone coverage alike, and finish for a touchdown.”
