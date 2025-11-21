State Championship Minnesota High School Football Coach Resigns
A Minnesota high school football coach with a state championship on his resume has announced he is stepping down from his position.
Lambert Brown, who led Wayzata High School to the Class 6A Minnesota high school state football championship, has resigned following the conclusion of the season Trojans.
Wayzata struggled through a 1-8 campaign this past fall, as they were outscored 263-153 on the year. The lone win came in Week 5 over Park, 45-3.
Lambert Brown Led Wayzata High School To 2019 Minnesota State Football Championship In 6A
During the season, the Trojans suffered two one-point losses while the rest all came by multiple scores, including a season-ending 35-12 defeat at the hands of Lakeville South in the opening round of the Class 6A Minnesota high school football playoffs.
Brown took over the program in 2016 following the decision by Brad Anderson to step down after 18 seasons and three state championships. He had previously coached at Fridley and Chaska while working on the staff at White Bear Lake.
A former Concordia University all-conference football player, Brown had success quickly with Wayzata, highlighted by winning the 6A state championship in 2019 with an undefeated record.
Brown Was Runner-Up For Prestigious NFL Don Shula High School Coach of the Year Award
Brown would be selected the Minnesota nominee for the NFL’s Don Shula High School Coach of the Year Award the next year, according to Wayzata.com. He finished as the runner-up for the award, which is considered one of the sport’s top honors for integrity, character and community influence.
“I didn’t want the announcement to take anything away from the banquet or the seniors,” Brown told the site. “That night was for them. I wanted to keep the focus where it belonged.”
He informed members of his coaching staff the night of the senior banquet, telling the team the following day of his decision.
Coach Calls Decision 'Right' After Informing Coaching Staff, Players Of His Resignation
“I’m completely at peace with (the decision),” he said. “This is the first time in a long time I’ve woken up without that weight on my shoulders. It feels right.”
Wayzata went 5-5 in 2024 and also in 2023 around a 2-7 record. The year after winning the 6A state title with a 13-0 mark they fell to 2-5, but rebounded by going 10-3 in 2021.