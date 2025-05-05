Top 25 Minnesota high school baseball rankings (5/2/2025)
The 2025Minnesota high school baseball season continues, and High School on SI has top 25 rankings every week.
St. Michael-Albertville jumps 10 spots after wins against Buffalo and Eden Prairie.
Top 25 Minnesota high school baseball rankings
1. Cretin-Derham Hall (10-1)
Previous ranking: 2
This week’s games: May 2 vs. Forest Lake (5-6), May 5 vs. Irondale (3-9), May 7 at No. 5 Mounds View (8-3), May 9 vs. East Ridge (6-7), May 10 vs. Eagan (5-7)
Ranking rationale: The Raiders are on top of the Power 25 for the first time this season. They won all three games last week to build an eight-game win streak. Cretin-Derham Hall knocked off Park of Cottage Grove (2-10) 6-3 on the road and 5-4 at home on back-to-back days before prevailing 8-2 vs. Forest Lake. Jeremiah Thom provided the walk-off winner at home against Park. CD-H owns two wins over ranked foes and its only loss came to current No. 5 Mounds View (8-3).
2. Blaine (10-1)
Previous ranking: 1
This week’s games: May 5 at No. 17 Wayzata (7-4), May 6 at Robbinsdale Armstrong (5-5), May 8 vs. Maple Grove (4-7), May 9 vs. Legacy Christian Academy (8-3)
Ranking rationale: There are no more unbeaten teams. The Bengals fell from the ranks after a 4-3 heartbreaker at Totino-Grace (11-3), which climbs three spots to No. 6 this week. Blaine began the season on an eight-game win streak.
The win streak’s final tally came in wire-to-wire fashion in an 8-2 result at Elk River (4-6). Sam Puder and Henry Semans each had two hits and drove in one and four runs, respectively. Semans went yard twice and has emerged as one of the top freshmen in the state. Next was the loss, where T-G came back from a 2-0 deficit with a pair of runs in the fifth and sixth innings. Carson Timm led Blaine with a 3-for-4 day with two doubles.
The Bengals rebounded with a 9-7 win vs. Osseo (2-9) and a 3-1 win at Rochester Century (6-5). Blaine looked in trouble of losing two straight surrendering three runs in the top of the first against Osseo, but they plated all nine runs in the first three innings to take quick control.
Derek Schlomann, Wilson Guse and Myles Clark each had two hits. The first two mentioned each had three RBI. Matthew Smith struck out seven over five innings. Derek Schlomann went 2-for-3 with three stolen bases.
3. St. Michael-Albertville (7-1)
Previous ranking: 13
This week’s games: May 5 at Elk River (4-6), May 7 at Edina (5-5), May 9 vs. No. 4 Minnetonka (10-2), May 10 at Brainerd (2-7), May 10 vs. Moorhead (4-3) in Brainerd
Ranking rationale: St. Michael-Albertville continues to soar up the Power 25 after beginning the season unranked. The Knights went 2-0 last week with an 11-5 win at Buffalo (5-6) and 5-2 at Eden Prairie (1-9). Taylan Siens produced four RBI on three hits against the Bison. Tyler Haring had a two-RBI triple against the Eagles.
STMA’s lone defeat came by two against Wayzata (7-4), which was ranked in the top five at the time. The Knights own a huge resume-boosting win at Minnetonka.
4. Minnetonka (10-2)
Previous ranking: 3
This week’s games: May 5 at No. 19 Chanhassen (7-3), May 7 at Buffalo (5-6), May 9 at No. 3 St. Michael-Albertville (7-1)
Ranking rationale: The Skippers drop a spot this week due to a 2-0 loss at Hopkins (5-5). It was no fault of Mateo Aldecocea, who held the Royals to one earned run on four hits in six innings. Minnetonka bounced back with three straight wins in less than 24 hours: 3-2 at Waconia (2-7) on Friday and 3-0 vs. Grand Rapids (6-4) and 5-2 vs. current No. 6 Totino-Grace (11-3) on Saturday.
A late rally with two runs in the sixth helped secure the road win. Jack Butterworth allowed one earned run over five innings. Daschle Duwe struck out six in five innings against Grand Rapids. In the second half of the double dip, Jacob Musgjerd allowed one earned run in four innings. Carter Storts and August Berger had two hits.
The T-G win is one of the Skippers’ best coming against a team that knocked off then-unbeaten and No. 1 Blaine (10-1) earlier in the week.
5. Mounds View (8-3)
Previous ranking: 4
This week’s games: May 5 at Park of Cottage Grove (2-10), May 7 vs. No. 1 Cretin-Derham Hall (10-1), May 9 at Irondale (3-9)
Ranking rationale: The Mustangs came out on top 5-1 in a top-five matchup hosting previous No. 5 White Bear Lake (8-3). R.J. Madison starred with a 4-for-4 day. It was just the bounce back the Royals needed after falling by one at Woodbury (9-4), which just jumped six spots to No. 16, to end the previous week.
The good vibes wore off quickly, though, in a 5-1 loss vs. another team on the rise, current No. 15 Stillwater (9-4). It was no fault of Ryan Maylone, who allowed just three hits and one earned run in six innings.
6. Totino-Grace (11-3)
Previous ranking: 9
This week’s games: None
Ranking rationale: Totino-Grace should feel pretty good heading into a 10-day break. The Eagles are winners of six of their last seven with the lone loss coming to current No. 4 Minnetonka (10-2). They went 4-1 last week highlighted by a win over previous No. 1 Blaine (10-1).
Three runs in the top of the first inning was all T-G needed in a 4-1 victory at Maple Grove (4-7). The home team was held to five hits. The Eagles next knocked off Blaine 4-3 at home. Evan Schaust’s RBI single in the sixth proved to be the game-winner. Next was a 7-4 win vs. a Centennial (3-7) squad fresh off a win over then-No. 8 Rogers (6-4).
In a doubleheader in Minnetonka, the Eagles won 2-1 in walk-off fashion on a Will Franczak bunt vs. Grand Rapids (6-4) before falling 5-2 against the host Skippers.
7. Shakopee (11-2)
Previous ranking: 6
This week’s games: May 5 vs. Rosemount (5-7), May 7 at Eastview (4-9), May 8 at Burnsville (1-10)
Ranking rationale: Shakopee’s impressive 11-game win streak came to an end after 22 days without an L. Shakopee shut out its third opponent in a 1-0 win vs. Apple Valley (4-8) and prevailed in another nailbiter 4-3 in nine innings vs. current No. 12 Prior Lake (8-4) to keep the streak going.
It was disrupted with a 4-1 loss at a red-hot Lakeville North (6-6) team that nearly cracked this week’s Power 25. The Sabers got back on track with a 6-3 win at a New Prague (4-5) team that just 10-runned previous No. 14 Benilde-St. Margaret’s (7-3).
Ethan Krosch provided the game-winning run against Apple Valley and Keegan Hutson earned his first win on the mound. Against Prior Lake, the lone team to beat Shakopee this season, Nick Johnson threw six shutout innings with nine strikeouts. He helped his cause with two hits. Kaden Olson also had two hits in that one. Hutson led with two hits against New Prague.
8. Andover (10-2)
Previous ranking: 12
This week’s games: May 6 at Centennial (3-7), May 7 at Eden Prairie (1-9), May 8 vs. No. 14 Rogers (6-4)
Ranking rationale: A 3-0 week helps the Huskies scooch up in the rankings.
A seven-run bottom of the third broke open a scoreless game as Andover won 10-0 in five innings vs. Coon Rapids (0-10). Keaton Coe and Drew Law each had two hits. Sanny Scheller had a triple and three RBI. Brett Buettner allowed one hit and struck out 10 in four innings to earn the win.
The fun continued with a 6-1 win at Spring Lake Park (5-6). Four runs in the top of the sixth played a big part. Law led the order with three hits and a RBI. The week concluded with a 9-6 win at Osseo (2-9). Wyatt Myers went 4-for-5 and Law tripled.
Both of the Huskies’ losses have come in close games against currently ranked foes.
9. White Bear Lake (8-3)
Previous ranking: 5
This week’s games: May 5 at Roseville (2-11), May 7 at No. 16 Woodbury (9-4), May 9 at Forest Lake (5-6)
Ranking rationale: The Bears squandered an opportunity to keep rising up the Power 25 with a 5-1 loss in a top-five matchup at Mounds View (8-3). They’ve yet to have a losing streak this season thanks to a bounce back 8-0 win at previous No. 17 East Ridge (6-7).
Evan Newlander struck out 10, allowed one hit and no runs in a dominant performance against the Raptors. WBL’s resume features top-20 wins against Woodbury and a blowout at Stillwater (9-4).
10. Lakeville South (9-2)
Previous ranking: 15
This week’s games: May 5 vs. Eagan (5-7), May 7 at Apple Valley (4-8), May 8 vs. No. 13 Farmington (9-4) at St. Patrick
Ranking rationale: The Cougars won both their matchups last week to increase their win streak to four. They’ve already shut out four opponents after they won 6-0 at Eastview (4-9). Will Von Eschen threw four innings of one-hit ball to earn the win, followed by three hitless innings from Jonathan Harvey. Gaven Dean went 2-for-4 with a double.
Lakeville South added a 7-5 win vs. Burnsville (1-10) despite being outhit 8-5. Four Blaze errors helped the cause. Coltin Smith provided the game-winning single to plate two in the top of the seventh.
The Cougars have one win over a current Power 25 team and both losses came to current top-15 teams.
11. Two Rivers (11-2)
Previous ranking: 10
This week’s games: May 5 at South St. Paul (5-8), May 9 at Hastings (3-9), May 10 at Burnsville (1-10)
Ranking rationale: Two Rivers scored 10 runs in its first game as the No. 10 team. The Warriors doubled up Tartan (4-8), 10-5 on the road, to complete the season sweep. Drew Altavilla went 3-for-3 with three RBI. Raul Vaz allowed one run over four innings to earn the win.
Next was an 11-3 beatdown of previous No. 19 Mahtomedi (8-5) to complete the season sweep. Patrick Karlen homered. William Denenholz, Mason Boyken, Maize Carpenter and Landon Monsour all had two hits.
The week ended with an 8-1 win vs. North St. Paul (1-11) and a 6-2 loss vs. Woodbury (9-4), which climbed up six spots this week to No. 16. Boyken, Karlen and Denenholz co-led with two hits in the win. Quinn Fraley had half of the Warriors’ six hits in the loss.
12. Prior Lake (8-4)
Previous ranking: 16
This week’s games: May 5 vs. Burnsville (1-10), May 6 vs. Apple Valley (4-8), May 7 at Lakeville North (6-6), May 8 vs. Eastview (4-9)
Ranking rationale: Pitching hasn’t been the problem for the blue and gold. The Lakers shut out their fifth opponent of the season in a 10-0, five-inning win vs. Eagan (5-7). Nikhil Kandi, Ryan Block and Tyler Carlson each had two hits.
Jaeger Solis added a three-RBI double. Mason Golberg pitched a complete game. The Lakers fell shy of notching their second three-game win streak by losing 4-3 at Shakopee (11-2), ranked No. 6 at the time. Colten Gunderson struck out 11 in five innings.
Prior Lake rebounded with an 8-4 win vs. previous No. 7 Farmington (9-4) to make 8-4 its record, too. Tyler Carlson hit a homer and RBI double. Nikhil Kandi had a go-ahead hit late and Dylan Kulper posted a solid start on the mound.
13. Farmington (9-4)
Previous ranking: 7
This week’s games: May 5 vs. Apple Valley (4-8), May 6 at Burnsville (1-10)
Ranking rationale: Eighteen hits equaled 16 runs in a shutout at Apple Valley. The Tigers next lost their third game of 2025 that came by just one run, falling 6-5 at a surging Lakeville North (6-6) squad. Farmington led for most of the day until North plated two in the bottom of the seventh.
The orange and black regrouped to blank another opponent, winning 8-0 vs. Eastview (4-9). Farmington outhit current No. 12 Prior Lake (8-4) 9-7 but lost 8-4 on the road. Ben Freir and Brody Rasmussen co-led with two hits.
14. Rogers (6-4)
Previous ranking: 8
This week’s games: May 5 at Maple Grove (4-7), May 6 at Coon Rapids (0-10), May 8 at No. 8 Andover (10-2), May 9 vs. Anoka (6-4)
Ranking rationale: The Royals went on the road and handled one of the top unranked teams, Robbinsdale Armstrong (5-5), a 7-2 defeat. Brandon Staff was dominant, striking out 11 and allowing one hit over five scoreless innings.
Rogers’ first three losses of the season all came to Power 25 foes. That wasn’t the case when it dropped a 2-1 shocker vs. Centennial (3-7). The Cougars scored the go-ahead run in the top of the seventh. A six-spot drop might seem steep, but it’s more a result of neighboring teams in the ranking having strong weeks.
15. Stillwater (9-4)
Previous ranking: 20
This week’s games: May 5 vs. East Ridge (6-7), May 7 at Roseville (2-11), May 9 vs. No. 16 Woodbury (9-4)
Ranking rationale: It’s fitting that the Ponies went 3-0 during Kentucky Derby week. Doubly so given that the biggest win came against the Mustangs.
After establishing a six-run lead, Stillwater held on to a 9-7 victory at Irondale (3-9). Getting back to the Ponies’ home confines made things easier as they won a rematch the next day, 12-1, in five innings. Eight runs in the fourth broke it open. The highlight came in a 5-1 win against the previous No. 4 Mounds View Mustangs (8-3) to avenge a 5-0 loss in the season opener. Sullivan Conlin rang up 11 batters to help secure the key victory.
Stillwater’s resume is impressive with all losses coming to winning teams. The Ponies have also beaten current No. 11 Two Rivers (11-2) and Woodbury.
16. Woodbury (9-4)
Previous ranking: 22
This week’s games: May 5 at Forest Lake (5-6), May 7 vs. No. 9 White Bear Lake (8-3), May 9 at No. 15 Stillwater (9-4)
Ranking rationale: Six straight wins have the Royals rocketing up the ranking.
Woodbury blanked former No. 17 East Ridge (6-7), 8-0, in the first of two straight crosstown games held over the span of three days. Four runs in the top of the seventh inning broke it open. Thomas Dittrich led with a 3-for-4 day.
Kai Larsen and William Haugen each added two hits. Gavin Dahl struck out four over 6 ⅓. Woodbury hosted the next one and hung on for a 4-3 victory. Larsen’s run-scoring walk proved to be the game-winner in the sixth.
Next was a 7-1 win at Roseville (2-11) and 6-2 win at previous No. 10 Two Rivers (11-2). Matthew Markfort and Hayden Wagner led with two hits each against Roseville while Kaden Schultz-Kurtti held scoreless over 4 ⅓ innings.
Against the Warriors, who entered on an eight-game win streak, Dittrich, Larsen and Wagner each had two hits. Three pitchers combined to hold down a potent offense to seven hits and just one for extra bases.
17. Wayzata (7-4)
Previous ranking: 23
This week’s games: May 5 vs. No. 2 Blaine (10-1), May 7 vs. Hopkins (5-5), May 8 at Minneapolis Southwest (6-2), May 9 at Eden Prairie (1-9)
Ranking rationale: The Trojans responded from a three-loss week by thumping St. Louis Park (3-7) 10-1 at home. Matthew Berkland led with a 3-for-4 day. The same score applied to a 10-1 win at Buffalo (5-6). Lucas Tolle struck out 10 and allowed just two hits and a run.
Next, Wayzata cooled down a surging Chanhassen (7-3) squad that enters the Power 25 this week at No. 19, 6-1 at home. Wayzata has looked rejuvenated after a couple of disappointing losses in the opening five games.
18. Perham (9-0)
Previous ranking: 18
This week’s games: May 6 at Breckenridge (5-5), May 9 vs. Frazee (8-4), May 10 vs. Anoka (6-4)
Ranking rationale: Perham has yet to be tested against great competition. With that said, the Yellowjackets are pummelling just about everyone they’ve faced. Last week’s games were in a doubleheader vs. Park Rapids (5-5), resulting in wins of 10-0 and 13-1 in five innings each.
Gavin Griffin led with two hits and Jayden Schrupp homered while Ashton Detloff allowed just one hit to go with seven strikeouts game one. In game two, Griffin and Alex Blume had three hits. Drew Ellingson tossed three shutout innings with seven strikeouts.
19. Chanhassen (7-3)
Previous ranking: N/R
This week’s games: May 5 vs. No. 4 Minnetonka (10-2), May 6 at Bloomington Jefferson (1-8), May 8 at New Prague (4-5), May 9 at Benilde-St. Margaret’s (7-3)
Ranking rationale: Chanhassen has been on the edge of the Power 25 throughout the season. The Storm have broken into the ranking after going 3-1 last week. They picked up a 10-3 win at Waconia (2-7). Five runs in the third and four in the fifth were integral. Jonathan Drevlow led with a 2-for-4, three-RBI day.
The offense continued to churn with a 12-2 win in six innings vs. Osseo (2-9) and 14-8 win at St. Louis Park (3-7). Against the first group of Orioles, Ty Jensen posted a strong start. The offense backed him up with two homers. Against the next set of Orioles, the Storm posted 12 hits and two homers for the second straight night. Mason Brokl pitched six innings of relief with 10 strikeouts en route to the win.
The week ended on a sour note with a 6-1 loss at current No. 17 Wayzata (7-4). Carter Carstens went 2-for-3 with a double and home run.
20. Chaska (5-3)
Previous ranking: N/R
This week’s games: May 5 vs. Anoka (6-4), May 6 vs. Benilde-St. Margaret’s (7-3), May 8 at Orono (4-3), May 9 vs. New Prague (4-5)
Ranking rationale: Chaska is back in the Power 25 thanks to a four-game win streak. They also have no bad losses this season with all of them coming by a combined seven runs to ranked foes. After the Hawks posted their best win of 2025 a couple weeks ago, a 4-1 victory vs. preseason No. 1 Wayzata (7-4), they continued the momentum last week. Chaska earned its first shutout in a 3-0 win vs. Bloomington Jefferson, kept the strong pitching going in a 7-1 win vs. Waconia (2-7) and 8-1 vs. Eden Prairie (1-9).
Parker Killian was credited with the complete game shutout with just one hit allowed and 12 strikeouts against the Jaguars.
21. St. Cloud Cathedral (11-0)
Previous ranking: 25
This week’s games: May 5 at Legacy Christian Academy (8-3), May 6 at Milaca (1-10), May 9 at Holy Family (4-5)
Ranking rationale: The Crusaders earned an impressive season sweep of Little Falls (7-4) with a 5-2 home win. That’s the same score they won by on the road the previous week. In the rematch, Caden Johnson led with a pair of hits and four RBI. They next added a 7-6 win at Pierz (4-5). Jack Hamak came up with a clutch RBI single in the seventh after the Crusaders squandered a four-run lead. Cathedral kept at it with a 10-6 win at Albany (6-5).
22. Duluth Marshall (9-0)
Previous ranking: N/R
This week’s games: May 5 vs. Proctor (5-2), May 8 at Rock Ridge (4-7)), May 10 at Minnehaha Academy (6-6)
Ranking rationale: It took 11 innings, but Duluth Marshall found a way to keep its undefeated season alive with a 2-1 win vs. Bemidji (5-2). Junior Lucero had the walk-off single to help the Hilltoppers pick up their strongest win of the season. Six players had hits led by Aaden Westerbur’s double. Western Kentucky commit Owen Marsolek went seven innings allowing one run with 13 strikeouts. Augustana University commit Alden Marsolek finished the last four and allowed just one hit.
Marshall next earned its first mercy rule win of the season, winning 19-0 in five innings at Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin (0-7). Charlie Hayden pitched an inning, Aaden Westerbur two and Wyatt Zappa two in a combined no-hitter.
The Hilltoppers clubbed 15 hits led by a 3-for-3 day with two RBI for Mason Park. Lastly, Marshall clocked Cloquet (3-8), winning 18-0 in five innings on the road.
23. Rockford (11-1)
Previous ranking: N/R
This week’s games: May 5 at Dassel-Cokato (4-6), May 8 doubleheader at Litchfield (3-8)
Ranking rationale: Rockford has allowed a paltry 1.5 runs per game with five shutouts and no one scoring more than five in a game. The Rockets also haven’t met a team they haven’t beaten. Their lone loss was a 1-0 result vs. Norwood Young America (6-6), a team they beat 2-0 later that day on the back end of a doubleheader.
Rockford has won by 10-plus runs five times with a nine-run win mixed in, too. Patrick Binnebose threw four innings of no-hit ball followed by one inning of the same from Harrison Edwards in a 10-0 win vs. Watertown-Mayer (5-5).
The Rockets swept a doubleheader at New London-Spicer (6-6), winning 7-4 and 6-5. Riley Moran earned the win on the mound in both, spinning 7 ⅓ combined innings. William Haas, Owen Schuster and Binnebose all had multi-hit days.
A busy week finished with a doubleheader sweep at Glencoe-Silver Lake (7-4) by scores of 6-2 and 3-2. Haas and Schuster had two hits and a double each in game one against the Panthers. Binnebose went 5 ⅓ allowed no earned runs and striking out 13.
24. Sartell (8-1)
Previous ranking: N/R
This week’s games: May 5 at Cambridge-Isanti (5-4), May 6 at Alexandria (8-3), May 8 vs. St. Cloud (6-7), May 9 at Detroit Lakes (1-10)
Ranking rationale: Sartell has been on the cusp of the Power 25. The Sabres got the resume-bolstering win they were looking for last week with a 5-2 victory vs. previous No. 21 Champlin Park (8-5). Brayden Simones came up big on the mound and at the plate. He threw 6 ⅔ innings of three-hit ball and singled in the go-ahead run in the sixth. Brady Thompson led with two hits.
Sartell’s lone loss came on the road at a preseason top 25 team, Moorhead (4-3). The Sabres’ resume also includes a win at 2024 state tournament team, St. Cloud (6-7).
25. Owatonna (10-2)
Previous ranking: N/R
This week’s games: May 6 vs. Rochester Century (6-5), May 8 doubleheader vs. Mankato West (7-2), May 9 vs. Minneapolis Washburn (5-2)
Ranking rationale: The Big 9 Conference deserved representation in the Power 25 in some form. The case could be made for a few teams. Rochester Mayo (9-5) owns the best win of any team in the conference, beating then-top 10 Farmington (9-4). Mayo also swept Owatonna, but too many losses for the Spartans keep them out. Mankato West was up to No. 11 last week but took a loss to Owatonna.
Owatonna gets the nod in the ranking due to a sweep of Mankato East (9-3) and nine wins in its last 10 to take control of the conference lead. Last week was highlighted by a 5-1 win at East. TSmith pitched a complete game, allowing just four hits. Gavin Saxton had a two-RBI single.
Recommended Articles