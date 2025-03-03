Top 25 Minnesota high school boys basketball rankings (3/3/2025)
The 2024 Minnesota high school boys basketball is coming to a close, and High School on SI has the top 25 teams in the state ranked regardless of classification.
1. Hopkins (25-1)
Last week’s ranking: 1
This week’s games: March 7 vs. winner of St. Louis Park (13-13) at Minneapolis Washburn (13-14)
Ranking rationale: Hopkins hasn’t faced a team this season it hasn’t beat. The Royals’ only loss came on the road to No. 5 Wayzata (22-4), a team it got revenge against at home. Hopkins closed the regular season last week with a 90-77 win vs. Buffalo (13-13). Anthony Smith dropped a season-high 40 points to lead the way. Hopkins received the No. 1 seed and first-round bye in the Section 6-4A playoffs and will likely get a rubber match with Wayzata in the championship.
2. Cretin-Derham Hall (25-1)
Last week’s ranking: 2
This week’s games: March 8 vs. winner of St. Paul Central (21-6) at Stillwater (16-10)
Ranking rationale: Like No. 1 Hopkins (25-1), Cretin-Derham Hall is a Class 4A juggernaut with an identical record who hasn’t faced a team it hasn’t beat. The only team to knock off the Raiders was current No. 14 East Ridge (20-6), a conference foe they split with.
Host C-DH smothered Stillwater early, riding a 20-point halftime advantage to a 70-55 win. Seventeen points for Tommy Ahneman and Jojo Mitchell led the Raiders. The Raiders have looked like a No. 1 team almost all season and haven’t been brebeaten with Ahneman in the lineup. Many hoops fans around the state are hoping to get the Hopkins vs. Cretin-Derham Hall matchup at the state tournament that we didn’t get to see in the regular season.
C-DH closed the regular season with an 89-52 win at home against Forest Lake (6-20). Ahneman was tops with 22 points, followed by 15 for Mitchell. The Raiders received the top seed and a first-round bye in the Section 4-4A playoffs where a potential championship matchup with second seed and No. 4 Tartan (25-0) potentially looms.
3. Mankato East (25-1)
Last week’s ranking: 3
This week’s games: March 8 vs. winner of New Ulm (9-17) at Mankato West (10-16)
Ranking rationale: Mankato East has had to go out of conference for most of its toughest tests this season. The Cougars got all they could handle in a 79-77 win vs. one of the top unranked teams in the state, Class 2A power Breck (16-10). The Mustangs had control early before it evolved into a back-and-forth affair. Ganden Gosch led with 31 points and eight assists.
East received a first-round bye in the Section 2-3A playoffs where it will be the heavy favorite to advance to state.
4. Tartan (25-0)
Last week’s ranking: 4
This week’s games: March 5 vs. Woodbury (10-16)
Ranking rationale: Tartan has won all but one home game this season by double digits. The Titans closed their regular season slate in Oakdale with an 89-52 win vs. North St. Paul (12-11). Tartan has the tough luck of going undefeated and not earning the top seed in its section, which goes to No. 2 Cretin-Derham Hall (25-1), which played a substantially tougher schedule.
5. Wayzata (22-4)
Last week’s ranking: 5
This week’s games: March 4 vs. Robbinsdale Armstrong (5-21), (with win) March 7 vs. winner of Minneapolis Southwest (10-15) at Edina (8-18)
Ranking rationale: In a battle of state title contenders, Class 4A Wayzata blew out one of the top teams in 3A. The Trojans prevailed 101-79 at home against previous No. 13 DeLaSalle (20-5). A tremendous trio was behind the win with Isaac Olmstead producing 28 points, Christian Wiggins 26 and Wyatt McBeth 25. The Trojans enter the postseason on a roll thanks also to an 80-62 win at previous No. 10 Minnetonka (18-8). Wayzata built upon a 39-28 halftime lead and was led on the night by 26 again from Wiggins.
The top teams are loaded into a few sections in Class 4A. Wayzata would be the top dog in almost any other section, but instead is the second seed behind No. 1 Hopkins (25-1) in 6-4A.
6. Alexandria (23-3)
Last week’s ranking: 6
This week’s games: March 4 vs. Little Falls (4-22), March 7 (with win) vs. winner of Willmar (9-17) at Detroit Lakes (13-12)
Ranking rationale: Alexandria doesn’t just win most nights; the Cardinals tend to pulverize opponents. They closed the regular season with an 83-45 win vs. Bemidji (15-11), a 115-52 win at Detroit Lakes (13-12) and a 109-71 win vs. St. Cloud Tech (4-22). Mason Witt led with 26 points against Bemidji with Chase Thompson contributing 21. Thompson nearly outscored Detroit Lakes on his own with a school record 50. Thompson and Witt each had 28 against Tech.
Alexandria heads to the postseason on a 19-game win streak where it’s the clear cut favorite in Section 8-3A. The impressive chain includes wins vs. fellow Class 3A title contenders, current No. 7 Benilde-St. Margaret’s (24-2) and No. 10 Orono (19-7).
7. Benilde-St. Margaret’s (24-2)
Last week’s ranking: 7
This week’s games: March 5 vs. Bloomington Kennedy (7-19), March 8 (with win) vs. winner of Delano (12-14) at Mound Westonka (18-8)
Ranking rationale: Benilde-St. Margaret’s pulled off one of its best performances of the season, a 66-64 win at previous No. 8 Orono (19-7). The Red Knights led for most of the night and held off multiple Spartan rallies. BS-M capped off an extraordinary regular season with a bit of a letdown, a 61-58 win at Bloomington Jefferson (6-19). The Red Knights led 33-27 at halftime and were paced by 18 points from Jalen Wilson and 16 for Jaleel Donley.
B-SM drew the top seed in Section 6-3A where another matchup with No. 2 seed Orono is possible.
8. Shakopee (21-5)
Last week’s ranking: 9
This week’s games: March 8 vs. winner of Chaska (10-16) at Eden Prairie (12-14)
Ranking rationale: Shakopee hit the 20-win mark with a 66-57 home win over Eagan (15-11). The Sabers were guided by Eli Schroeder’s 19 point night as well as 17 for Luke Wherley. The Sabers improved their win streak to 14 with a 98-91 win vs. previous No. 15 Apple Valley (20-6). Wherley dropped 25 and was one of five Shakopee players in double figures.
The Sabers won what was a congested South Suburban Conference title race by three games. They earned the top seed in Section 2-4A but will have to tussle with second seed No. 15 Prior Lake (20-6) and third seed Minnetonka (18-8) on the other side of the bracket.
9. Orono (19-7)
Last week’s ranking: 8
This week’s games: March 5 vs. Robbinsdale Cooper (7-16), March 8 (with win) vs. winner of Holy Angels (12-14) at No. 22 Richfield (21-5)
Ranking rationale: Orono will be plenty ready for the tension of the upcoming postseason. The Spartans played their ninth game decided by six points or fewer in a 66-64 heartbreaker of a loss vs. No. 7 Benilde-St. Margaret’s (24-2). They were swept by the Red Knights by a combined six points to decide the Metro West Conference title. Nolan Groves led with 33 points and 10 boards while Brady Wooley added 14 and 15. Fortunately, there’s another shot at revenge against B-SM in the Section 6-3A finals, where Orono drew the No. 2 seed.
The Spartans closed the regular season with a 105-78 win at St. Louis Park (13-13). Stat lines of 40-11 for Groves and 28-12 for Wooley helped them break open a 48-41 game at halftime.
10. Totino-Grace (19-5)
Last week’s ranking: 11
This week’s games: March 4 vs. St. Francis (9-17), March 7 at St. Michael-Albertville (with win) vs. winner of Fridley (12-13) at Zimmerman (17-9)
Ranking rationale: Totino-Grace cooled off hard-charging No. 20 Park Center (15-10), winning 74-63 on the road to even the teams’ season series. Chase Watley dropped 29 points to go with 21 for Dothan Ijadimbola. This snapped a five-game win streak for the Pirates, who had also won eight of their last nine and five in a row at home. The Eagles are sizable favorites to make it to state as the top seed out of Section 5-3A.
11. Minnetonka (18-8)
Last week’s ranking: 10
This week’s games: March 5 vs. Waconia (13-13), March 8 (with win) vs. winner of Chanhassen (11-15) at No. 15 Prior Lake (20-6) at high seed
Ranking rationale: Minnetonka has some highly impressive performances, but it can make some other games closer than they should be. Case in point is needing overtime to escape with an 81-74 win at Buffalo (13-13). Isa El-Amin didn’t let an upset happen, leading all scorers with 34 points. Jacob Hudson’s 22 helped the cause, too.
The Skippers earned the No. 3 seed in a dangerous section where any of the seven teams can win on a given night.
12. Champlin Park (21-4)
Last week’s ranking: 12
This week’s games: March 4 vs. Irondale (5-21), March 7 (with win) vs. winner of Spring Lake Park (11-15) at Mounds View (19-7)
Ranking rationale: Champlin Park has been one of the massive improvement stories of 2024-25. The Rebels jumped from a 14-13 record in 2023-24 to 21-4 heading into the postseason. They capped their regular season last week with an 82-65 win at Eden Prairie (12-14). Adding transfer Tyler Wagner into the fray has been a big reason for Champlin Park’s rise. He led all scorers with 27 points, followed by 13 for Kyler Pust and Gavin Walker.
The Rebels are the top seed in Section 5-4A and will likely have to get by third seed/No. 20 Park Center (15-10) or second seed/No. 19 Maple Grove (18-8) to make it to state.
13. DeLaSalle (20-5)
Last week’s ranking: 13
This week’s games: March 5 vs. winner of Minneapolis Edison (4-20) at Columbia Heights (5-20)
Ranking rationale: DeLaSalle didn’t schedule a cupcake for its final postseason tune-up. The Islanders capped a difficult non-conference slate with a 101-79 loss at No. 5 Wayzata (22-4). DLS kept it within nine at halftime against one of the state’s hottest teams, but it could draw no closer. Kamar Thomas’ 18 points led the visitors.
Fortunately for the Islanders, this is a Class 4A team they won’t have to face in the 3A postseason. In fact, DLS has only lost twice to 3A competition and both are ranked foes. Both were winnable games, including by two points to No. 7 Benilde-St. Margaret’s (24-2). The Islanders are the top seed in Section 4-3A and should have a relatively clear path to make it back to state.
14. East Ridge (20-6)
Last week’s ranking: 16
This week’s games: March 5 vs. White Bear Lake (14-11), March 8 (with win) vs. winner of Woodbury (10-16) at Tartan (25-0) at high seed
Ranking rationale: East Ridge can sometimes play up or down to its competition, but the Raptors avoided what would have been a disappointing loss. They pulled out a 65-63 win at Woodbury despite nearly frittering away a 10-point halftime lead. Cedric Tomes led with 22 points and Bennett Skinner had one of his best games of the season with 21.
The Raptors have a tough path to make it to state. They’re the best third seed in the state and will have their work cut out for them in Section 4-4A with top seeds, ranked Nos. 2 and 4, respectively, in Cretin-Derham Hall (25-1) and Tartan (25-0) lurking.
15. Prior Lake (20-6)
Last week’s ranking: 14
This week’s games: March 5 vs. Chanhassen (11-15), March 8 vs. winner of Waconia (13-13) at No. 11 Minnetonka (18-8) at high seed
Ranking rationale: While a state champion may not be favored to come out of the South Suburban Conference, every team is capable of beating the other on a given night. That was exemplified in Prior Lake falling 80-75 at Farmington (14-12). The Lakers couldn’t finish off a 33-29 halftime lead and spoiled a 23-point night from Norbu Jenpa. Prior Lake bounced back in the regular season finale with an 89-33 drubbing at home against Eastview (5-21). Thirteen Lakers scored led by 17 for Jenpa and Kobby Sam-Brew.
Prior Lake earned the No. 2 seed in Section 2-4A and took second place in the SSC behind No. 8 Shakopee in both regards.
16. Apple Valley (20-6)
Last week’s ranking: 15
This week’s games: March 4 vs. Bloomington Jefferson (6-19), March 7 (with win) vs. winner of Park of Cottage Grove (11-15) at Rosemount (11-15)
Ranking rationale: A scintillating beginning and middle of the season cooled down a bit for Apple Valley. The Eagles dropped their home finale 76-74 vs. Lakeville North (16-10). Justin Cowan did his part to try to get the victory, leading all scorers with 29 points. The Eagles were also unable to knock off South Suburban Conference champion No. 8 Shakopee (21-5), dropping a 98-91 shootout on the road. Cowan posted 29 again and was followed by Trey Parker with 26.
The Eagles have one of the easiest paths to state. They’re the top seed in Section 3-4A and have no ranked teams in their way.
17. Albany (25-0)
Last week’s ranking: 18
This week’s games: March 6 vs. Rush City (6-19), March 8 (with win) at St. John’s University vs. winner of Legacy Christian Academy (17-9) at Osakis (18-8)
Ranking rationale: Albany won 82-34 at Little Falls (4-21). Zeke Austin led with 20 points as the Huskies nailed 10 threes on the night. The Huskies closed their perfect regular season with an 84-36 home win over Milaca (6-19).
Albany is the top seed in Section 6-2A and is vying for its third straight trip to state and second state title. The Huskies will have to contend with second-seeded Mora (25-1) on the other side of the bracket.
18. Waseca (26-0)
Last week’s ranking: 19
This week’s games: March 4 vs. Medford (0-26), March 6 (with win) vs. winner of Minnesota Valley Lutheran (11-13) at Norwood Young America (15-11)
Ranking rationale: The Bluejays’ perfect regular season is complete. Waseca hit the quarter century win mark after rolling 76-59 vs. Le Sueur-Henderson (19-7) and added a 97-45 win at New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva (4-22) Deron Russell led with 23 points in the win against the Giants, followed by 15 for Isaac Feldkamp.
19. Maple Grove (18-8)
Last week’s ranking: 20
Ranking rationale: The Crimson’s final week of the season consisted of a couple non-conference tune-ups. Maple Grove defended home court with an 81-59 win vs. St. Paul Harding (15-10) and an 84-41 win vs. Holy Family (11-15). Keegan Harney led with 19 points followed by 18 for Nathan Hromadka in the Harding win. Against the Fire, Baboucarr Ann led five Crimson in double figures with 18. The real star was Maple Grove’s defense, which held Holy Family to 14 first-half points.
Maple Grove drew the second seed in the Section 5-4A playoffs. It has to like its chances to state having gone 3-1 against the other top three seeds.
20. Park Center (15-10)
Last week’s ranking: 21
This week’s games: March 4 vs. Roseville (10-16), March 7 (with win) vs. winner of Osseo (7-19) at No. 19 Maple Grove (18-8)
Ranking rationale: Park Center’s five-game win streak, both overall and at home, was snapped in a 74-63 loss vs. new No. 10 Totino-Grace (19-5). Abu Keita led the Pirates with 20 points. They bounced back in some ways in their regular season finale, an 80-64 win at Andover (10-16). Twenty points for Keita and Nigel Caldwell helped Park Center erase a 35-28 halftime disadvantage.
Park Center is the No. 3 seed in Section 5-3A. It nearly knocked off top seed, No. 12 Champlin Park (20-4), midway through the season.
21. Anoka (20-6)
Last week’s ranking: 22
This week’s games: March 5 vs. Cambridge-Isanti (12-14), March 8 (with win) vs. winner of Coon Rapids (7-19) at Andover (10-16)
Ranking rationale: Anoka won its final regular season tune-up, winning 99-38 at St. Francis (9-17), to get to 20 wins. That’s an improvement of eight games and counting from last season. The Tornadoes held the Knights to 11 points in the second half. It’s rare to see seven players in double figures at any level, let alone high school. Anoka pulled it off with Kamari Hibbler’s 15 leading the way. Kongcho Nkwenti was next with 14.
The Tornadoes are the top seed in Section 3-7A and have no Power 25 teams to contend with.
22. Richfield (21-5)
Last week’s ranking: 23
This week’s games: March 5 vs. Holy Angels (12-14), March 8 (with win) at high seed vs. winner of Robbinsdale Cooper (7-16) at No. 9 Orono (19-7)
Ranking rationale: Richfield did its work early in its regular season home finale. The Spartans got up 15 at the half en route to an 88-78 win vs. St. Anthony (11-14). Darius Jones led from Richfield in double figures with 28. Donovan Askew added 16. The last playoff tune-up game was a 99-85 non-conference win at Minneapolis South (11-15). In the absence of future Augustana Viking C.J. Armstrong, Tyrece Hagler and Adin Inda each had season highs of 35 and 28 points, respectively.
The Spartans have the talent to do damage at state, though it’ll be tough to get there. They’re the No. 3 seed in Section 6-3A behind No. 7 Benilde-St. Margaret’s (24-2) and No. 9 Orono (19-7).
23. St. Michael-Albertville (16-9)
Last week’s ranking: 24
This week’s games: March 5 vs. winner of Sartell (12-14) at Elk River (7-19), March 8 (with win) vs. winner of Brainerd (13-13) at Sauk Rapids-Rice (21-5)
Ranking rationale: St. Michael-Albertville won its fourth game in the last six to close the regular season. The Knights surged late to win 61-53 vs. Sartell after trailing by three late in the second half. Jordan Holm led all scorers with 22 points to go with 16 for Hudson Hochstedler and Jeremiah Johnson.
24. Byron (23-3)
Last week’s ranking: 17
This week’s games: March 5 vs. Winona (3-23), March 8 (with win) vs. winner of Austin (10-16) at Northfield (14-12)
Ranking rationale: As a team’s win streak grows, the bigger the target on its back grows. Byron has taken every opponents’ shot for 13 straight games before Northfield came to Byron and made a fatal blow. Northfield won 79-74. Colin Hansen led the Bears with 20 points and Max Dearborn added 17. These guys will be eager for a chance at revenge in a potential Section 1-3A semifinals matchup this week. Byron is the top seed.
The Bears got a better taste in their mouths heading to the postseason with a 75-70 win at St. Peter (13-13).
25. Caledonia (25-2)
Last week’s ranking: 25
This week’s games: March 3 vs. La Crescent-Hokah (13-14) in Rochester, March 8 (with win) vs. winner of Zumbrota-Mazeppa (17-10) vs. Pine Island (16-11)
Ranking rationale: The Warriors were the first Power 25 team to get their postseason underway. Caledonia won 91-47 last week vs. Albert Lea (6-21) in the round of 16 of the Section 1-2A playoffs. Reid Klug led with 25 points and Mason King added 17 on five made 3-pointers. The Warriors jumped out to a 61-16 halftime lead.
