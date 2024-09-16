Top 25 Minnesota high school football rankings (9/16/2024)
There is a new No. 1 team in High School on SI's Minnesota high school football top 25 rankings.
Previous No. 1 Edina fell to No. 5 Minnetonka after the Skippers overcame a 21-point deficit in the second half. That means that Maple Grove jumps to the No. 1 spot after three weeks of Minnesota high school football.
Minnesota High School Football Top 25 Rankings
1. Maple Grove (3-0)
Last week’s ranking: 2
Next game: Sept. 20 vs. No. 20 Anoka (2-1)
Ranking rationale: Maple Grove beat the defending Class 6A champion in order to narrowly grab the top spot ahead of Minnetonka, which just beat the defending 6A runner up and last week’s No. 1.
The Crimson overcame a 14-7 second quarter deficit to tie the game at halftime and score what proved to be the game-winner on a 21-yard Charles Langama touchdown run to win 21-14 at previous No. 11 Centennial (1-2). Quarterback Kaden Harney also ran for a touchdown and threw one. Maple Grove’s defense played well all night, including stopping a Centennial drive in the closing seconds that got inside the opposite 30-yard line.
The Crimson passed the first tough test of the season and look poised to remain undefeated at least until a Week 8 matchup with Minnetonka.
2. Minnetonka (3-0)
Last week’s ranking: 5
Next game: Sept. 20 at No. 10 Prior Lake (1-2)
Ranking rationale: Minnetonka pulled off the comeback of the year on Thursday.
The Skippers erased a 21-point second half comeback in front of their home faithful to knock off previous No. 1 Edina (2-1).
Minnetonka did the unthinkable, driving down the field four straight times in the last 18:48 of game time. All four touchdowns came from inside the 5-yard line with the first two by running back Chase Conrad and the last two by quarterback Caleb Francois. Big plays plagued Minnetonka early, but its defense was otherwise solid against one of the top offenses in the state.
This win could have easily vaulted head coach Mark Esch’s team to No. 1, but Maple Grove has done enough to avoid being leapfrogged.
READ: No. 5 Minnetonka upsets No. 1 Edina in top Minnesota high school football matchup
3. Lakeville North (3-0)
Last week’s ranking: 3
Next game: Sept. 19 at No. 22 Farmington (2-1)
Ranking rationale: Lakeville North came out ahead in a see-saw game against its rival. The Panthers went on the road and pulled out a 35-31 thriller of a win at previous No. 13 Lakeville South (1-2). Riley Grossman’s 10-yard pass to Reece Hunt was the game-winner with 16 seconds left. That was the fourth of four lead changes in the fourth quarter.
Grossman had a phenomenal night, going 15-for-21 with 247 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions. This was a momentous night for North, which snapped a five-game losing streak against South. The Panthers’ first three wins have all come against ranked opponents.
4. Shakopee (3-0)
Last week’s ranking: 4
Next game: Sept. 20 vs. No. 6 Eden Prairie (2-1)
Ranking rationale: Shakopee gets the nod over Edina this week, but it will likely have to beat Eden Prairie like Edina did to warrant remaining higher in the ranking. Edina visits Shakopee in what could be a pivotal Week 6 matchup.
The Sabers can’t be looking ahead to that one, as they have two top-five opponents looming. So far, they own high quality road wins, coming 28-21 in Week 2 at then-No. 10 Prior Lake (1-2) and last week 17-7 against then-No. 12 Wayzata (1-2).
The Sabers’ ground game is built for the cold nights coming up this fall. They ran 47 times for 254 yards and two touchdowns to wear down the Trojans. T.J. Clark led the way with 27 carries for 149 yards. Emmanuel Tay added five carries for 51 yards and two touchdowns. His 16-yard touchdown run with 1:20 until halftime quieted the home crowd. The Sabers went 0-for-2 in the passing game. That type of unbalance may not be sustainable all season, but it was enough to pick up a nice road win against a formidable opponent.
5. Edina (2-1)
Last week’s ranking: 1
Next game: Sept. 20 at No. 11 Wayzata (1-2)
Ranking rationale: Edina was feeling great at 8:30 p.m. and wondering what just happened at 9:30.
The Hornets looked like they were on pace to put lots of space between them and the rest of the Power 25. A pick-six by Alex White and a pair of touchdowns from Mason West to Trillion Sorrell gave them a 21-0 lead with under four minutes until halftime.
The Skippers, who jumped from No. 5 to No. 2 this week, unfurled four straight touchdown drives to pull off a 35-28 stunner. Edina’s defense limited big plays better than its counterpart, but the Hornets couldn’t get off the field when they needed to.
6. Eden Prairie (2-1)
Last week’s ranking: 6
Next game: Sept. 20 at No. 4 Shakopee (3-0)
Ranking rationale: Eden Prairie took out its frustration from losing to one top-10 foe by beating another one. After getting blown out by three touchdowns in Week 2 against then-No. 1 Edina (2-1), the Eagles pulled away late to defeat No. 10 Prior Lake (1-2), 40-13 on Thursday in Eden Prairie.
The Eagles' ability to control possession wore down a worthy opponent for much of the night. Jeremy Fredericks rushed for two touchdowns and star running back Elijah Rumph added another.
7. Stillwater (2-1)
Last week’s ranking: 7
Next game: Sept. 20 vs. No. 24 Mounds View (2-1)
Ranking rationale: Stillwater’s Week 1 loss to Lakeville North isn’t looking so bad as North is still undefeated and has two more ranked wins. Stillwater has also rolled in the two weeks since, including last week with a 24-6 win at previous No. 24 East Ridge (1-2). The Ponies led 17-0 at halftime and held the Raptors scoreless until 1:07 left in the third quarter. Nick Kinsey ran for two touchdowns and Emilio Rosario-Matias added a 50-yard touchdown run as a cherry on top in the fourth quarter.
8. Elk River (3-0)
Last week’s ranking: 14
Next game: Sept. 20 vs. Andover (2-1)
Ranking rationale: Elk River’s 51-14 win at St. Francis (0-3) was impressive, but it’s not the sole reason the Elks vaulted six spots in the Power 25. Rather, it’s their entire body of work that’s got them looking like the best team in Class 5A and better than a lot of middling 6A teams.
Elk River’s most impressive win was a 44-22 Week 1 dismantling of defending 5A champ, Chanhassen (1-2). Or maybe it was a week later when the Elks rolled a then-top 20 Brainerd (2-1), 50-14. Either way, Elk River’s been dominant and is second in the class in scoring at 48.3 per night. Last week, the team ran 39 times for 409 yards and seven touchdowns. Levi Harris ran six times for 108 yards and two scores. Carsyn Kleffman added five carries for 102 yards and two scores.
9. Eagan (2-1)
Last week’s ranking: N/R
Next game: Sept. 19 vs. No. 13 Lakeville South (1-2)
Ranking rationale: Eagan was one of the top teams left out of last week’s Power 25. The Wildcats proved they should have been in there by going on the road and picking up a huge victory, 29-14 at previous No. 8 Rosemount (1-2). The final score wasn’t even that close as the Irish scored a touchdown with 22 seconds left in the game.
The Wildcats’ only blemish on the season came in Week 1 when they gave then-No. 1 Edina (2-1) all it could handle in a tight game before Edina pulled away, 35-14. Eagan bounced back the next week by blowing out a solid Rochester Mayo (1-2) squad, 36-14.
Head coach Nick Johnson’s group has the two top-15 Lakeville schools coming up next. These are both golden opportunities for the Wildcats to prove they’re a legitimate top-10 program.
10. Prior Lake (1-2)
Last week’s ranking: 10
Next game: Sept. 20 vs. No. 2 Minnetonka (3-0)
Ranking rationale: Prior Lake is thanking its lucky stars for pulling out a 22-19 Week 1 win at Forest Lake (1-2), because it has since embarked on perhaps the toughest five-week block of games any team will face in Minnesota. The Lakers nearly vaulted to the top five after Week 2 before falling 28-21 vs. Shakopee (3-0), which remained at No. 4 this week.
The schedule got only tougher when Prior Lake ran into an angry Eden Prairie (2-1) team that was fuming after a three-touchdown loss to previous No. 1 Edina. The Eagles beat the Lakers 40-13 under the Thursday night lights.
Prior Lake hangs onto its top-10 ranking for one more week, but it may need to pull off the upset this week to remain there.
11. Wayzata (1-2)
Last week’s ranking: 12
Next game: Sept. 20 vs. No. 5 Edina (2-1)
Ranking rationale: Wayzata has the defense to compete with just about anyone this season.
It held top-15 foes like Lakeville South (1-2), a team it beat in Week 1, and No. 4 Shakopee (2-0) to two touchdowns each. The Trojans’ defense would have hoped for a better showing in a 28-14 Week 2 loss at current No. 2 Minnetonka (3-0), but that number is respectable considering the Skippers just hung 35 in a win over previous No. 1 Edina (2-1).
It doesn’t get any easier for the Trojans coming up this week, but if they put out another respectable effort, they won’t plummet down the ranking.
12. Lakeville South (1-2)
Last week’s ranking: 13
Next game: Sept. 19 at No. 9 Eagan (2-1)
Ranking rationale: The Cougars should hold their heads high after falling 35-31 to rival No. 3 Lakeville North (3-0). Both teams provided the city a massively entertaining night of football. Particularly so in the fourth quarter, when the lead changed four times with four touchdowns.
It appeared that Lakeville South was going to extend its win streak in the series to six when Gaven Dean hit Connor Cade for a 30-yard touchdown to go up 31-28 with 2:19 remaining. North had the answer, scoring the game-winner with 16 seconds left.
South showed tremendous fight after falling behind 14-0 after the first quarter. It also held North under 100 yards rushing. Both of the Cougars’ losses have been by less than a touchdown to top-15 teams. They get another chance this week to pick up a signature victory.
13. Alexandria (3-0)
Last week’s ranking: 15
Next game: Sept. 20 vs. Sartell (0-3)
Ranking rationale: On paper, it was a battle of 2-0 teams. It didn’t look like it when Alexandria demolished St. Cloud Tech 63-0 in Tiger Stadium. The Cardinals only led 7-0 after one quarter, but the rout was on soon thereafter with four touchdowns in the second quarter. The dominant performance was led by Chase Thompson, who passed for four touchdowns. Two of those were 52-yarders to Mason Gorghuber.
The Cardinals have allowed just 12 points all season. They’re emerging as one of the favorites in Class 5A.
14. Blaine (2-1)
Last week’s ranking: 9
Next game: Sept. 20 vs. Osseo (1-2)
Ranking rationale: After a hot start to the season, Blaine has cooled off after a 27-14 loss at Anoka (2-1). A Sam Shaughnessy pass to Caden Lauwagie pulled the Bengals within 13 midway through the second quarter, but they couldn’t rally any further.
Blaine still hangs in the top 15 due to a 20-point drubbing of current No. 19 St. Michael-Albertville (2-1) and of defending Class 6A state champion and current No. 15 Centennial (1-2).
15. Centennial (1-2)
Last week’s ranking: 11
Next game: Sept. 20 vs. No. 19 St. Michael-Albertville (2-1)
Ranking rationale: Despite a loss, Centennial showed the type of bounce back effort you’d like to see if you’re a Cougars fan. After a somewhat surprising 23-13 Week 2 loss at Blaine (2-1), Centennial pushed current No. 1 Maple Grove (3-0) in a 21-14 loss in Circle Pines.
The two teams traded touchdowns in the first half. Caleb Melser rushed for two to give Centennial the lead on two separate occasions. It was 14-14 at halftime and after the third quarter. The Cougar defense came up with one interception and nearly held Maple Grove under 300 yards.
16. Rosemount (1-2)
Last week’s ranking: 8
Next game: Sept. 19 at Rochester Mayo (1-2)
Ranking rationale: After nearly upending No. 3 Lakeville North (3-0) last week on the road, the Irish had a bit of a clunker. Rosemount fell 29-14 at home to Eagan (2-1), which goes from unranked to No. 9 this week.
The Irish trailed 22-7 at halftime and didn’t score its last touchdown until late in the fourth quarter. It’s hard to figure out what to make of Rosemount’s body of work thus far. It appears the Irish are amidst the logjam of 1-2 teams in Class 6A that can hang with anybody, while still having more to prove.
17. Robbinsdale Armstrong (3-0)
Last week’s ranking: 18
Next game: Sept. 20 vs. Cretin-Derham Hall (1-2)
Ranking rationale: The Falcons left no doubt in their rivalry matchup, rolling 49-21 at previous No. 19 Robbinsdale Cooper (2-1).
It was 14-0 after one quarter and 35-14 at halftime. Kevon Johnson shined in this spotlight game, rushing 25 times for 191 yards and four touchdowns to go with one 30-yard reception. Dawson Franke completed 10-of-14 passes for 106 yards, a touchdown and no interceptions.
This is a team that looks like it could be headed back to the Class 5A state tournament after just beating the next best team in its section.
18. Moorhead (3-0)
Last week’s ranking: 20
Next game: Sept. 20 at Brainerd (2-1)
Ranking rationale: Moorhead has spared no enemies so far this season. The Spuds are putting up a Class 5A leading 51 points per game with three blowout wins.
Last week, Moorhead scored a season high in a 57-28 victory at Bemidji (2-1). After Bemidji took a 7-6 lead midway through the first quarter, the Spuds scored five of the next six touchdowns. Speaking of five, that’s how many passing touchdowns Jett Feeney finished with. Two went to David Mack and two went to Jamieson Dunlap.
19. St. Michael-Albertville (2-1)
Last week’s ranking: 22
Next game: Sept. 20 at No. 15 Centennial (1-2)
Ranking rationale: The Knights pitched a shutout to win their second game in a row, 28-0 at Coon Rapids (0-3). St. Michael-Albertville amassed 350 yards of offense, including 46 carries for 239 yards and three rushing touchdowns to slowly salt the game away. Sam Anderson toted it 17 times for 107 yards and a touchdown. A head-to-head win over Anoka, which has won its other two games this season, gives STMA the edge for the No. 19 spot.
20. Anoka (2-1)
Last week’s ranking: 23
Next game: Sept. 20 at No. 1 Maple Grove (3-0)
Ranking rationale: Anoka bounced back from a tight loss to current No. 19 St. Michael-Albertville (2-1) last week by picking up a top-10 win. The Tornadoes defeated previously undefeated and previous No. 9 Blaine, 27-14 in Anoka. It wasn’t even as close as the score would indicate. Blaine ran in a 42-yard touchdown with 30 seconds left to make it a bit more respectable.
The Tornadoes leaned on Zach Welch, who rushed 23 times for 134 yards and three touchdowns. Peyton Podany also threw for 123 yards and a touchdown.
21. Stewartville (3-0)
Last week’s ranking: 21
Next game: Sept. 20 vs. Pine Island (3-0)
Ranking rationale: Stewartville was shut out in two quarters last week. Don’t let that alarm you; the Tigers still won 51-0 at Zumbrota-Mazeppa (0-3).
They put up a whopping 38 points in the second quarter and 13 in the third. Vince Wellik to Parker Wangen was a deadly combo as they struck for a pair of 25-plus yard touchdowns.
Stewartville doesn’t play any Power 25 teams in the regular season, but it will face one of the top teams in Class 3A this week. Pine Island averages 30.7 points per game and allows 6.7. Stewie averages 41.0 and 4.0, respectively.
22. Farmington (2-1)
Last week’s ranking: N/R
Next game: Sept. 19 vs. No. 3 Lakeville North (3-0)
Ranking rationale: Farmington has proven to have a potent offense. The Tigers have scored four or more touchdowns in every game, including in last week’s 40-36 home win vs. Rochester Mayo (1-2).
The Tigers’ lone loss came to current No. 12 Lakeville South (1-2). Its Week 1 win vs. Mounds View (2-1) has appreciated in value as the Mustangs won their next two and debut in the Power 25 this week at No. 24.
23. Owatonna (3-0)
Last week’s ranking: 25
Next game: Sept. 20 vs. Northfield (1-2)
Ranking rationale: Owatonna had a bit of a letdown after a huge win in Week 2, though the Huskies made sure they kept from getting upset.
A week after downing defending Class 5A champion Chanhassen (1-2), 21-7, Owatonna won ugly 19-7 at winless New Prague (0-3). The visitors were down 7-6 after one quarter and clung to a 12-7 lead at halftime. The Huskies tacked on an insurance touchdown in the third. Hunter Theis and Nolan Ginskey provided some fireworks, connecting on touchdown passes of 80 and 39 yards.
Owatonna’s defense is for real. It’s held every opponent to one touchdown each.
24. Mounds View (2-1)
Last week’s ranking: N/R
Next game: Sept. 20 at No. 7 Stillwater (2-1)
Ranking rationale: Mounds View provided one of the more stunning results of the week. A win over previous No. 16 Forest Lake (1-2) was not a monumental shocker, but the 31-7 score was tough to see coming.
The Mustangs have built a decent resume thus far with its only loss coming to a team that also debuts in the Power 25 this week, No. 22 Farmington (2-1). Mounds View blew out White Bear Lake (0-3), 28-6, in Week 2.
25. Mankato West (2-1)
Last week’s ranking: N/R
Next game: Sept. 20 at Chaska (2-1)
Ranking rationale: You could spin a wheel on nearly a dozen 2-1 Class 5A teams and make the case for any of them to be ranked. Mankato West gets the nod in part due to its 17-14 win last week vs. previous No. 17 Waconia (2-1). That means Andover (2-1), the lone team that beat Mankato West, is out. However, Andover lost to St. Thomas Academy (2-1), who lost to Waconia (2-1) to complete the circle.
SBLIVE SPORTS LAUNCHES HIGH SCHOOL ON SI
High School On SI will serve as the premier destination for high school sports fans, delivering unparalleled coverage of high school athletics nationwide through in-depth stories, recruiting coverage, rankings, highlights and much more. The launch of a dedicated high school experience expands Sports Illustrated’s reach to even more local communities as fans can now truly follow athletes from “preps to the pros” on a single platform, bringing them closer to the action than ever before.
For more information, visit si.com/high-school.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App
— Jack Butler | butler@scorebooklive.com | @Butler917 on X