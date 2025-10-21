Vote: Who is the Minnesota High School Football Player of the Week? (10/21/2025)
Each week, High School On SI will highlight some of the top performances in Minnesota high school football.
Fans get an opportunity to vote for who they think had the best performance. Read through the nominees and cast your vote.
Voting will close on Sunday at 11:59 p.m. CT. You can vote as many times as you wish. The poll is at the bottom of the page.
Editor’s Note: High School on SI voting polls are intended to be a fun way to create fan engagement and express support for your favorite high school athletes and teams. Unless expressly noted, there are no awards for winning the voting. Our primary focus is to highlight the abilities and accomplishments of all the athletes and teams included in our poll.
Jace Baumgartner, Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton
Baumgartner ran for three touchdowns in a 35-14 win against East Grand Forks.
Jayden Bormann, Perham
Bormann’s pick six in the fourth quarter gave Perham the 12-8 win against Thief River Falls.
Grant English, St. Thomas Academy
English caught three passes for 77 yards and two touchdowns in a 35-7 win against Mahtomedi.
Wyatt Mosher, St. Michael-Albertville
Mosher ran 14 times for 118 yards and three touchdowns in a 48-12 win against Hopkins.
David Mack, Moorhead
Mack benefited from quarterback Jett Feeney’s return. He caught 18 passes for 202 yards and four touchdowns.
Jacob Hartman, Minneapolis Southwest
Hartman caught nine passes for 109 yards and two touchdowns. The Lakers needed every point in a 22-21 win against St. Paul Highland Park.
Keelijah Thomas, Duluth Denfeld
Thomas caught eight passes for 128 yards and two touchdowns in a 25-7 win against Cloquet.
Elijah Adzmahe, North St. Paul
Adzmahe ran 12 times for 126 yards and four touchdowns in a 34-26 win against Concordia Academy.
Grant Johnson, Hermantown
Johnson had 12 total tackles and one interception in a 56-26 win against North Branch.
Reid Verbout, Maple Grove
Verbout had 12 total tackles, nine solo, in a 30-14 win against Minnetonka.
Cale Holthaus, Monticello
Holthaus ran 23 times for 187 yards and three touchdowns in a 43-30 win against Bemidji.
Sam Summer, Chaska
Summer ran 24 times for 204 yards and three touchdowns in a 26-15 win against New Prague.
Jacob Chipman, Park of Cottage Grove
Chipman intercepted two passes in a 33-30 win against Eastview.
Kade Bush, Chanhassen
Bush caught nine passes for 102 yards and two touchdowns in a 41-17 win against Rochester Mayo.
Kaiden Farris, Alden-Conger
Farris caught 11 passes for 112 yards and one touchdown in a 28-6 loss to Spring Grove.
Landon Teetzel, Hutchinson
Teetzel snagged two interceptions in a 46-21 win against Westonka.
