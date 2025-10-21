High School

Vote: Who is the Minnesota High School Football Player of the Week? (10/21/2025)

Read through the candidates and cast your vote!

Jack Butler

SBLive Sports

Each week, High School On SI will highlight some of the top performances in Minnesota high school football.

Fans get an opportunity to vote for who they think had the best performance. Read through the nominees and cast your vote.

Voting will close on Sunday at 11:59 p.m. CT. You can vote as many times as you wish. The poll is at the bottom of the page.

Editor’s Note: High School on SI voting polls are intended to be a fun way to create fan engagement and express support for your favorite high school athletes and teams. Unless expressly noted, there are no awards for winning the voting. Our primary focus is to highlight the abilities and accomplishments of all the athletes and teams included in our poll.

Vote: Who is the Minnesota High School Football Player of the Week? (10/21/2025)

Jace Baumgartner, Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton

Baumgartner ran for three touchdowns in a 35-14 win against East Grand Forks.

Jayden Bormann, Perham

Bormann’s pick six in the fourth quarter gave Perham the 12-8 win against Thief River Falls.

Grant English, St. Thomas Academy

English caught three passes for 77 yards and two touchdowns in a 35-7 win against Mahtomedi. 

Wyatt Mosher, St. Michael-Albertville

Mosher ran 14 times for 118 yards and three touchdowns in a 48-12 win against Hopkins. 

David Mack, Moorhead

Mack benefited from quarterback Jett Feeney’s return. He caught 18 passes for 202 yards and four touchdowns. 

Jacob Hartman, Minneapolis Southwest

Hartman caught nine passes for 109 yards and two touchdowns. The Lakers needed every point in a 22-21 win against St. Paul Highland Park. 

Keelijah Thomas, Duluth Denfeld

Thomas caught eight passes for 128 yards and two touchdowns in a 25-7 win against Cloquet. 

Elijah Adzmahe, North St. Paul 

Adzmahe ran 12 times for 126 yards and four touchdowns in a 34-26 win against Concordia Academy. 

Grant Johnson, Hermantown 

Johnson had 12 total tackles and one interception in a 56-26 win against North Branch. 

Reid Verbout, Maple Grove

Verbout had 12 total tackles, nine solo, in a 30-14 win against Minnetonka. 

Cale Holthaus, Monticello

Holthaus ran 23 times for 187 yards and three touchdowns in a 43-30 win against Bemidji. 

Sam Summer, Chaska

Summer ran 24 times for 204 yards and three touchdowns in a 26-15 win against New Prague. 

Jacob Chipman, Park of Cottage Grove

Chipman intercepted two passes in a 33-30 win against Eastview. 

Kade Bush, Chanhassen

Bush caught nine passes for 102 yards and two touchdowns in a 41-17 win against Rochester Mayo. 

Kaiden Farris, Alden-Conger

Farris caught 11 passes for 112 yards and one touchdown in a 28-6 loss to Spring Grove. 

Landon Teetzel, Hutchinson

Teetzel snagged two interceptions in a 46-21 win against Westonka.

More from High School On SI

feed

Published
Jack Butler
JACK BUTLER

Jack Butler is the Regional Editor of the Midwest for SBLive/High School on SI. Jack has covered high school sports in Oregon, Arizona and Minnesota.

Home/Minnesota