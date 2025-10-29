Vote: Who is the Minnesota high school football Player of the Week? (10/29/2025)
Each week, High School On SI will highlight some of the top performances in Minnesota high school football.
Fans get an opportunity to vote for who they think had the best performance. Read through the nominees and cast your vote.
Voting will close on Sunday at 11:59 p.m. CT. You can vote as many times as you wish. The poll is at the bottom of the page.
Editor’s Note: High School on SI voting polls are intended to be a fun way to create fan engagement and express support for your favorite high school athletes and teams. Unless expressly noted, there are no awards for winning the voting. Our primary focus is to highlight the abilities and accomplishments of all the athletes and teams included in our poll.
Wyatt Mosher, St. Michael-Albertville
Mosher ran 20 times for 120 yards and three touchdowns in a 43-21 win against Osseo.
Ryan Battani, Minnetonka
Battani had 15 total tackles, 12 solo, and one forced fumble in a 34-16 win against Anoka.
Sammy Stephenson, Edina
Stephenson caught four passes for 144 yards and two touchdowns in a 30-17 win against Farmington.
Will Ogunti, Champlin Park
Ogunta had 12 total tackles, 11 solo, and a sack in a 28-0 win against Roseville.
Kyler Thom, Minneapolis Southwest
Thom completed 14 passes for 255 yards and three touchdowns in a 21-14 win against St. Louis Park.
Bennett Kujawa, Becker
Kujawa had 20 tackles, 11 solo, in a 14-7 win against Princeton.
Chase Warner, Spring Lake Park
Warner had 13 total tackles, six solo, one sack and one forced fumble in a 28-12 win against Robbinsdale Cooper.
Malik Dade, Fridley
Dade ran 27 times for 285 yards and one touchdown in a 21-10 win against St. Anthony.
Anthony Taylor, Litchfield
Taylor ran 26 times for 258 yards and five touchdowns in a 56-35 win against Melrose Area.
Lucas Proehl, Maple River
Proehl ran 15 times for 240 yards and three touchdowns in a 36-20 win against Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton.
Briar Schuett, Willmar
Schuett caught six passes for 82 yards and two touchdowns in a 17-15 loss to Rocori.
Kaden Felde, Ogilvie
Felde ran 19 times for 127 yards and three touchdowns in a 26-22 loss to Bertha-Hewitt.
Ben Ims, Northfield
Ims caught eight passes for 186 yards and three touchdowns in a 26-23 win against Owatonna.
Stats via varsity.startribune.com
