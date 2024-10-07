Vote: Who should be High School on SI's Minnesota Athlete of the Week? (10/7/2024)
Read through the nominees and cast your vote. Voting will conclude Sunday at 11:59 p.m. and the winner will be announced Monday.
If you would like to make a nomination in a future week, please email butler@scorebooklive.com “MNHSAW Nomination” in the subject line.
Editor’s Note: Our Athlete of the Week feature and corresponding poll is intended to be fun, and we do not set limits on how many times a fan can vote during the competition. However, we do not allow votes that are generated by script, macro or other automated means. Athletes that receive votes generated by script, macro or other automated means will be disqualified.
Zach Larson, Blaine
Larson rushed for 98 yards and two touchdowns for the Bengals in a 28-23 win over Champlin Park.
Javon Minor, Roseville
Minor put up potentially the stat line of the year on Friday for the Raiders. The senior ran for 347 yards and added five touchdowns in a 55-35 shootout win over Hopkins.
Iggie Cooper, Osseo
Cooper scored the game-winning touchdown and two-point conversion for Osseo in its 36-35 win over St. Michael-Albertville.
Sam Ripplinger, Lakeville North
Ripplinger helped keep the Panthers undefeated season alive on Friday. The senior rushed for 240 yards and two touchdowns in a 24-13 win over Rochester Mayo.
Jacob Sampson, Mounds View
Sampson did a little bit of everything for the Mustangs on Friday. The senior threw for 203 yards and three touchdowns, adding a fourth on the ground to help Mounds View rout East Ridge 35-14.
Emilio Rosario Matias, Stillwater
Rosario Matias ran for two 80-yard touchdowns on Friday in a 24-17 loss to White Bear Lake.
Dominic Baez, St. Thomas Academy
Baez made the most of his 14 carries on Friday, rushing for 135 yards and adding four touchdowns to help The Cadets breeze past Apple Valley 46-21.
Cameron Begalle, Andover
Begalle hauled in four catches for 124 yards and two touchdowns in a 35-13 win over St. Francis.
Monteff Dixon, Cretin-Derham Hall
Dixon had seven receptions for 114 yards and a touchdown in The Raider's 37-7 win over Mahtomedi.
Ty Nelson, Brainerd
Nelson was the bellcow back for Brainerd on Friday night. The senior rushed 139 yards and three touchdowns in a 42-14 win over St. Cloud Tech.
Carly Gilk, Champlin Park
Gilk had 18 kills and 14 defense for the top ranked Champlin Park in its 3-1 win over Centennial on Tuesday.
Ava Ball, Nova Classical Academy
The University of South Dakota commit had 22 kills in a 3-0 sweep of Hill Murray on Tuesday.
Davian Perales, Rochester Mayo
Perales played a big role in both of Rochester Mayo’s wins last week. The junior scored two goals against Albert Lea and added another against Owatonna to keep the Spartans undefeated on the year.
Everett Johnston, Maple Grove
Johnston made immense contributions to both Crimson victories this week. The junior had a goal and an assist against Elk River and scored two goals to help Maple Grove beat its rival Osseo 4-1.
Molly Burkstrand, St. Cloud Tech
The state's leading scorer had six goals in a 12-0 victory over Albany.
Livi Downs, Mankato West
Downs assisted in the Scarlet’s lone goal against Rochester John Marshall in a 1-1 draw. The junior also scored two goals and assisted on another in a 5-0 win over Albert Lea.