2024 Mississippi high school football schedules released
It is time to start circling dates on the calendar for this year's can't-miss games as 2024 Mississippi high school football schedules have been released for the upcoming MHSAA season.
Some teams will play their first contests on August 23, but that date will be primarily for scrimmage and jamboree games. Most schools will officially kick off their season the following week on August 30, and the football calendar year will conclude with the 2024 MHSAA state championships taking place December 5-7.
2024 Mississippi high school football schedules for all teams in every MHSAA classification are available on SBLive Mississippi, where you can also find live Mississippi high school football scores, game recaps, top performers, photo galleries and much more.
2024 Mississippi MHSAA high school football season schedule
Here is a look at the full 2024 MHSAA high school football season schedule:
- August 5: Practice begins
- August 23: Scrimmage and Jamboree games
- August 29-30: First games
- October 31: End of 1A-4A regular season
- November 7: End of 5A-7A regular season
- November 8: 1A-4A playoffs begin
- November 15: 5A-7A playoffs begin
- November 29: MHSAA semifinals
- December 5-7: MHSAA state championships*
* The 2024 MHSAA high school football state championships will be played at Ole Miss' Vaught-Hemingway Stadium, Oxford.
Can't decide which team's schedule you want to check out first? You could always start with those at the top of the list in SBLive Mississippi's 2023 final rankings.
Here's the top 5 from last year to get you rolling:
