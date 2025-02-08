After amputation, Mississippi sophomore linebacker's positive spirit shines
The way we view life is often shaped by perspective. Two people looking at the same thing can see two different things or offer separate observations about the same subject.
Heck, there has been a yearslong internet debate dating back to 2015 about whether a dress is blue and black or white and gold. It even has its own Wikipedia page.
Perspectives applied the right way can motivate some and serve as a roadblock to others. In the case of West Bolivar High School football player Dallas Edwards, he chooses to see the positive spin on life.
The grind
A native of Peoria, Illinois, who moved to Rossdale, Mississippi, before his freshman year, Edwards has always dreamed of going fast. Watching his favorite athletes growing up, he imagined the day he’d step onto the field and show everyone what he’s truly capable of doing.
Born with a clubfoot that required multiple surgeries on his left leg at a young age to provide mobility, Edwards refused to let the situation deter his perspective. A young dreamer will dream. He dreamt of playing sports and going fast.
Rather than moping in his misfortune or adjusting his goals, Edwards set forth on a challenging, yearslong path to attain them.
After years of struggles and countless surgeries, not to mention great advancements in medicine, Edwards, his family, and their team of doctors, led by Dr. Kenneth Powell, decided amputation was best.
And though some might see losing a limb as a hindrance – the white and gold dress, if you will – Edwards saw things from another light. Finally, he’d have the chance to go fast.
Of course, it’s not nearly that easy. And it hasn’t been. Edwards has had plenty of struggles. Doubts have crept in. His faith, he says, guided him through.
“Because I know where I started from,” Edwards said. “I started from being down.”
Going fast
After 14 years of battles, the procedure was completed at Shriner’s Children’s in Shreveport, Louisiana. Initially, he admits not having his leg brought him down. He struggled.
But just as he’s done his entire life, Dallas Edwards pressed on. Determined as ever, he poured time and effort into rehab and therapy. Once he was fitted with a shiny new prosthetic, Edwards wasn’t interested in walking on it. He was ready to run.
“There should be no such word as ‘can’t,’ Amputate the word ‘can’t.’ A lot of people tell me I can’t do things and look at me … I’m making it. I’m doing a good job at it.- Dallas Edwards
Now Edwards is living out his dreams as a hard-hitting sophomore linebacker at West Bolivar. And on Jan. 30, he served as a Patient Ambassador for Shriner’s Hospital at the 100th East-West Shrine Bowl in Arlington, Texas.
Standing on the sidelines of Arlington’s AT&T Stadium with some of the best college football players on the planet, Edwards couldn’t stop smiling.
The scene was a bit of a Super Bowl for the young man who’d gone through so much, endured, bet on himself and came out better on the other side.
“God had me here for a reason,” Edwards said. “He had me here to show my light, spread my light to people. So I can’t forget where I came from, you know?”
Going forward
Spreading light is something Edwards has done since his youth. As a child, his mother – whom he calls his “journey buddy” – would have him dance on Facebook live before school in the mornings to “shine his light” on others.
It’s a fond memory for Edwards, who now shines under Friday night lights.
“She doesn’t let me go anywhere without a positive spirit,” Edwards said.
And while those Friday nights fulfill the dreams of his youth, inspiring the youth of tomorrow provides eternal fulfillment for Edwards. He is eager to share his story with kids, with whom he shares that same positive energy his mother always expected from him.
“There should be no such word as ‘can’t,’” Edwards said. “Amputate the word ‘can’t.’ A lot of people tell me I can’t do things and look at me … I’m making it. I’m doing a good job at it.
“So always do what you’ve got your mind on,” he added. “Don’t let nobody tell you nothing different.”
Whether it’s on Facebook or the football field, you can still find Dallas Edwards dancing. Not because life has been perfect. It’s been downright tough, to be perfectly honest.
But because his perspective, determination and the guidance of a great “journey buddy” already led him onto the football field at Jerry World.
He’s outraced the doubts and beat the doubters; just don’t expect him to slow down anytime soon.
“Whatever you do,” Edwards said, “make sure you got your head high, keep God first, and put a smile on your face.”
