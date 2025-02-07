High School

Super Bowl 2025: High schools where the Philadelphia Eagles, KC Chiefs played football

35 states are represented on the Philadelphia and Kansas City rosters in Super Bowl 59 (LIX)

Mike Swanson

A.J. Brown runs in the Under Armour All-American Football Game in 2016. The former Mississippi high school football star will be playing Sunday in the Super Bowl.
A.J. Brown runs in the Under Armour All-American Football Game in 2016. The former Mississippi high school football star will be playing Sunday in the Super Bowl. / Reinhold Matay-Imagn Images

Texas, Florida and California comprise the Big 3 in high school football, and the Super Bowl rosters in 2025 corroborate those three states' reputation for producing big-time talent.

Forty-one players on the Philadelphia Eagles or Kansas City Chiefs finished their high school football careers in Texas, Florida or California before going on to college.

Thirty-five states and one country/continent (Australia) are represented on the 2025 Super Bowl rosters.

Super Bowl 59 (LIX) starts at 6:30 p.m. Eastern time Sunday at the Superdome in New Orleans (TV on Fox).

Here are all the Eagles and Chiefs on the teams' rosters heading into Sunday, grouped by state in alphabetical order, plus the last high school each player attended and graduation year.

Players on the injured/reserve list are included, but practice squad players are not.

Alabama (3)

Reed Blankenship, S, Eagles

West Limestone HS, Class of 2017

James Bradberry, CB, Eagles (IR)

Pleasant Grove HS, Class of 2011

Bryce Huff, DE, Eagles

St. Paul's Episcopal, Class of 2016

Arizona (1)

Kelee Ringo, CB, Eagles

Saguaro HS, Class of 2020

Arkansas (1)

B.J. Thompson, DE, Chiefs (IR)

England HS, Class of 2017

Australia (1)

Jordan Mailata, OL, Eagles

Condell Park HS

California (10)

Matt Araiza, P, Chiefs

Rancho Bernardo HS, Class of 2018

Grant Calcaterra, TE, Eagles

Santa Margarita, Class of 2017

Trent McDuffie, CB, Chiefs

St. John Bosco, Class of 2019

Tanner McKee, QB, Eagles

Corona Centennial, Class of 2018

Nikko Remigio, WR, Chiefs

Mater Dei, Class of 2018

Chris Roland-Wallace, CB, Chiefs

Knight HS, Class of 2019

JuJu Smith-Schuster, WR, Chiefs

Long Beach Poly, Class of 2014

Keith Taylor, CB, Chiefs

Servite, Class of 2017

Johnny Wilson, WR, Eagles

Calabasas HS, Class of 2020

Xavier Worthy, WR, Chiefs

Central East, Class of 2021

Colorado (1)

Mike Pennel, DT, Chiefs

Grandview HS, Class of 2010

Connecticut (1)

Jack Driscoll, OL, Eagles (IR)

Daniel Hand HS, Class of 2015

Florida (15)

Hollywood Brown, WR, Chiefs

Chaminade-Madonna, Class of 2016

Sydney Brown, S, Eagles

Saint Stephens Episcopal, Class of 2018

Jalen Carter, DT, Eagles

Apopka HS, Class of 2020

Chamarri Conner, S, Chiefs

Trinity Christian Academy, Class of 2018

C.J. Gardner-Johnson, S, Eagles

Cocoa HS, Class of 2016

Jalyx Hunt, LB, Eagles

University HS, Class of 2019

Fred Johnson, OL, Eagles

Royal Palm Beach HS, Class of 2015

Quinyon Mitchell, CB, Eagles

Williston HS, Class of 2020

Eli Ricks, CB, Eagles

IMG Academy, Class of 2020

Isaiah Rodgers, CB, Eagles

Blake HS, Class of 2016

Spencer Shrader, K, Chiefs (IR)

Newsome HS, Class of 2019

Nolan Smith, LB, Eagles

IMG Academy, Class of 2019

Tyler Steen, OL, Eagles

St. Thomas Aquinas, Class of 2018

Jawaan Taylor, OL, Chiefs

Cocoa HS, Class of 2016

Joshua Uche, LB, Chiefs

Columbus HS, Class of 2016

Georgia (8)

Harrison Butker, K, Chiefs

Westminster Schools, Class of 2013

Mecole Hardman, WR, Chiefs (IR)

Elbert County HS, Class of 2016

Malik Herring, DE, Chiefs

Mary Persons HS, Class of 2017

Wanya Morris, OL, Chiefs

Grayson HS, Class of 2019

Hunter Nourzad, OL, Chiefs

The Walker School, Class of 2018

Darius Slay, CB, Eagles

Brunswick HS, Class of 2009

C.J. Uzomah, TE, Eagles

North Gwinnett HS, Class of 2011

Jaylen Watson, CB, Chiefs

Laney HS, Class of 2017

Illinois (2)

Jake Elliott, K, Eagles

Lyons HS, Class of 2013

Trevor Keegan, OL, Eagles

Crystal Lake South HS, Class of 2019

Indiana (4)

Peyton Hendershot, TE, Chiefs

Tri-West HS, Class of 2018

George Karlaftis, DE, Chiefs

West Lafayette HS, Class of 2019

Carson Steele, RB, Chiefs

Center Grove HS, Class of 2021

Drue Tranquill, LB, Chiefs

Carroll HS, Class of 2014

Iowa (2)

Jack Cochrane, LB, Chiefs (IR)

Mount Vernon HS, Class of 2017

Cooper DeJean, DB, Eagles

Odebolt–Arthur–Battle Creek–Ida Grove, Class of 2021

Kentucky (1)

Ethan Driskell, OL, Chiefs

Holy Cross HS, Class of 2019

Louisiana (2)

Justin Reid, S, Chiefs

Dutchtown HS, Class of 2015

DeVonta Smith, WR, Eagles

Amite HS, Class of 2017

Maryland (1)

Thomas Booker IV, DT, Eagles

Gilman School, Class of 2018

Massachusetts (1)

Noah Gray, TE, Chiefs

Leominster HS, Class of 2017

Michigan (4)

Mike Danna, DE, Chiefs

De La Salle Collegiate, Class of 2015

Brandon Graham, DE, Eagles (IR)

Crockett HS, Class of 2006

Avonte Maddox, CB, Eagles

Detroit King, Class of 2014

Ben VanSumeren, LB, Eagles (IR)

Garber HS, Class of 2018

Mississippi (6)

Swayze Bozeman, LB, Chiefs (IR)

Tri-County Academy, Class of 2017

A.J. Brown, WR, Eagles

Starkville HS, Class of 2016

Nakobe Dean, LB, Eagles (IR)

Horn Lake HS, Class of 2019

Kenneth Gainwell, RB, Eagles

Yazoo County HS, Class of 2018

Chris Jones, DT, Chiefs

Houston HS, Class of 2013

Byron Young, DL, Eagles (IR)

West Jones HS, Class of 2019

Missouri (2)

Felix Anudike-Uzomah, DE, Chiefs

Lee's Summit HS, Class of 2020

Tershawn Wharton, DT, Chiefs

University City HS, Class of 2016

Nebraska (1)

Cam Jurgens, OL, Eagles

Beatrice HS, Class of 2018

Nevada (2)

Nick Gates, OL, Eagles

Bishop Gorman HS, Class of 2014

Jaden Hicks, S, Chiefs

Bishop Gorman HS, Class of 2021

New Jersey (4)

C.J. Hanson, OL, Chiefs

DePaul Catholic, Class of 2019

Rick Lovato, LS, Eagles

Middletown South, Class of 2011

Isiah Pacheco, RB, Chiefs

Vineland HS, Class of 2018

Kenny Pickett, QB, Eagles

Ocean Township HS, Class of 2017

New York (1)

Jody Fortson, TE, Chiefs (IR)

South Park HS, Class of 2015

North Carolina (5)

Jordan Davis, DT, Eagles

Mallard Creek HS, Class of 2018

Landon Dickerson, OL, Eagles

South Caldwell HS, Class of 2016

D.J. Humphries, OL, Chiefs

Mallark Creek HS, Class of 2012

Will Shipley, RB, Eagles

Weddington HS, Class of 2021

Joshua Williams, CB, Chiefs

Jack Britt HS, Class of 2017

North Dakota (1)

Carson Wentz, QB, Chiefs

Century HS, Class of 2011

Ohio (6)

Parris Campbell, WR, Eagles

St. Vincent-St. Mary, Class of 2014

Bryan Cook, S, Chiefs

Mount Healthy HS, Class of 2017

Kareem Hunt, RB, Chiefs

Willoughby South, Class of 2013

Travis Kelce, TE, Chiefs

Cleveland Heights HS, Class of 2008

Darian Kinnard, OL, Eagles

St. Ignatius, Class of 2018

Joe Thuney, OL, Chiefs

Archbishop Alter, Class of 2011

Oklahoma (2)

Creed Humphrey, C, Chiefs

Shawnee HS, Class of 2017

James Winchester, LS, Chiefs

Washington HS, Class of 2008

Oregon (1)

Marlon Tuipulotu, DT, Chiefs (IR)

Central HS, Class of 2017

Pennsylvania (5)

Saquon Barkley, RB, Eagles

Whitehall HS, Class of 2015

Jahan Dotson, WR, Eagles

Nazareth HS, Class of 2018

Skyy Moore, WR, Chiefs (IR)

Shady Side Academy, Class of 2019

Jeremiah Trotter Jr., LB, Eagles

St. Joseph's Prep, Class of 2021

Justin Watson, WR, Chiefs

South Fayette HS, Class of 2014

South Carolina (2)

DeAndre Hopkins, WR, Chiefs

D.W. Daniel HS, Class of 2010

Brett Toth, OL, Eagles

West Ashley HS, Class of 2014

South Dakota (1)

Dallas Goedert, TE, Eagles

Britton-Hecla, Class of 2013

Tennessee (2)

Cam Jones, LB, Chiefs

St. Benedict at Auburndale, Class of 2018

Trey Smith, OL, Chiefs

University HS, Class of 2017

Texas (16)

Nick Bolton, LB, Chiefs

Lone Star HS, Class of 2018

Lewis Cine, S, Eagles

Trinity Christian, Class of 2019

Le'Raven Clark, OL, Eagles (IR)

Rockdale HS, Class of 2011

Jalen Hurts, QB, Eagles

Channelview HS, Class of 2016

Lane Johnson, OL, Eagles

Groveton, Class of 2008

Patrick Mahomes, QB, Chiefs

Whitehouse HS, Class of 2014

Braden Mann, P, Eagles

Cy-Fair HS, Class of 2016

Tristin McCollum, S, Eagles

Ball HS, Class of 2017

McKade Mettauer, OL, Chiefs (IR)

The Woodlands, Class of 2019

Moro Ojomo, DT, Eagles

Katy HS, Class of 2018

Charles Omenihu, DE, Chiefs

Rowlett HS, Class of 2015

Samaje Perine, RB, Chiefs

Hendrickson HS, Class of 2014

Rashee Rice, WR, Chiefs (IR)

Richland HS, Class of 2019

Ainias Smith, WR, Eagles

John Foster Dulles HS, Class of 2019

Jared Wiley, TE, Chiefs (IR)

Temple HS, Class of 2019

Milton Williams, DT, Eagles

Crowley HS, Class of 2017

Utah (2)

Britain Covey, WR, Eagles (IR)

Timpview HS, Class of 2015

Kingsley Suamataia, OL, Chiefs

Orem HS, Class of 2021

Virginia (6)

Mekhi Becton, OL, Eagles

Highland Springs HS, Class of 2017

Oren Burks, LB, Eagles

South County HS, Class of 2013

E.J. Jenkins, TE, Eagles

Chancellor HS, Class of 2017

Nazeeh Johnson, S, Chiefs

Millbrook HS, Class of 2016

Derrick Nnadi, DT, Chiefs

Ocean Lakes HS, Class of 2014

Josh Sweat, LB, Eagles

Oscar Smith HS, Class of 2015

Wisconsin (3)

Zack Baun, LB, Eagles

Brown Deer HS, Class of 2015

Mike Caliendo, OL, Chiefs

Brookfield East HS, Class of 2016

Leo Chenal, LB, Chiefs

Grantsburg HS, Class of 2019

Mike Swanson

Published
Mike Swanson, SBLive Sports
MIKE SWANSON

Mike Swanson is the VP of Content for High School On SI. He's been in journalism since 2003, having worked as a reporter, city editor, copy editor and high school sports editor in California, Connecticut and Oregon.

