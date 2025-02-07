Super Bowl 2025: High schools where the Philadelphia Eagles, KC Chiefs played football
Texas, Florida and California comprise the Big 3 in high school football, and the Super Bowl rosters in 2025 corroborate those three states' reputation for producing big-time talent.
Forty-one players on the Philadelphia Eagles or Kansas City Chiefs finished their high school football careers in Texas, Florida or California before going on to college.
Thirty-five states and one country/continent (Australia) are represented on the 2025 Super Bowl rosters.
Super Bowl 59 (LIX) starts at 6:30 p.m. Eastern time Sunday at the Superdome in New Orleans (TV on Fox).
Here are all the Eagles and Chiefs on the teams' rosters heading into Sunday, grouped by state in alphabetical order, plus the last high school each player attended and graduation year.
Players on the injured/reserve list are included, but practice squad players are not.
Alabama (3)
Reed Blankenship, S, Eagles
West Limestone HS, Class of 2017
James Bradberry, CB, Eagles (IR)
Pleasant Grove HS, Class of 2011
Bryce Huff, DE, Eagles
St. Paul's Episcopal, Class of 2016
Arizona (1)
Kelee Ringo, CB, Eagles
Saguaro HS, Class of 2020
Arkansas (1)
B.J. Thompson, DE, Chiefs (IR)
England HS, Class of 2017
Australia (1)
Jordan Mailata, OL, Eagles
Condell Park HS
California (10)
Matt Araiza, P, Chiefs
Rancho Bernardo HS, Class of 2018
Grant Calcaterra, TE, Eagles
Santa Margarita, Class of 2017
Trent McDuffie, CB, Chiefs
St. John Bosco, Class of 2019
Tanner McKee, QB, Eagles
Corona Centennial, Class of 2018
Nikko Remigio, WR, Chiefs
Mater Dei, Class of 2018
Chris Roland-Wallace, CB, Chiefs
Knight HS, Class of 2019
JuJu Smith-Schuster, WR, Chiefs
Long Beach Poly, Class of 2014
Keith Taylor, CB, Chiefs
Servite, Class of 2017
Johnny Wilson, WR, Eagles
Calabasas HS, Class of 2020
Xavier Worthy, WR, Chiefs
Central East, Class of 2021
Colorado (1)
Mike Pennel, DT, Chiefs
Grandview HS, Class of 2010
Connecticut (1)
Jack Driscoll, OL, Eagles (IR)
Daniel Hand HS, Class of 2015
Florida (15)
Hollywood Brown, WR, Chiefs
Chaminade-Madonna, Class of 2016
Sydney Brown, S, Eagles
Saint Stephens Episcopal, Class of 2018
Jalen Carter, DT, Eagles
Apopka HS, Class of 2020
Chamarri Conner, S, Chiefs
Trinity Christian Academy, Class of 2018
C.J. Gardner-Johnson, S, Eagles
Cocoa HS, Class of 2016
Jalyx Hunt, LB, Eagles
University HS, Class of 2019
Fred Johnson, OL, Eagles
Royal Palm Beach HS, Class of 2015
Quinyon Mitchell, CB, Eagles
Williston HS, Class of 2020
Eli Ricks, CB, Eagles
IMG Academy, Class of 2020
Isaiah Rodgers, CB, Eagles
Blake HS, Class of 2016
Spencer Shrader, K, Chiefs (IR)
Newsome HS, Class of 2019
Nolan Smith, LB, Eagles
IMG Academy, Class of 2019
Tyler Steen, OL, Eagles
St. Thomas Aquinas, Class of 2018
Jawaan Taylor, OL, Chiefs
Cocoa HS, Class of 2016
Joshua Uche, LB, Chiefs
Columbus HS, Class of 2016
Georgia (8)
Harrison Butker, K, Chiefs
Westminster Schools, Class of 2013
Mecole Hardman, WR, Chiefs (IR)
Elbert County HS, Class of 2016
Malik Herring, DE, Chiefs
Mary Persons HS, Class of 2017
Wanya Morris, OL, Chiefs
Grayson HS, Class of 2019
Hunter Nourzad, OL, Chiefs
The Walker School, Class of 2018
Darius Slay, CB, Eagles
Brunswick HS, Class of 2009
C.J. Uzomah, TE, Eagles
North Gwinnett HS, Class of 2011
Jaylen Watson, CB, Chiefs
Laney HS, Class of 2017
Illinois (2)
Jake Elliott, K, Eagles
Lyons HS, Class of 2013
Trevor Keegan, OL, Eagles
Crystal Lake South HS, Class of 2019
Indiana (4)
Peyton Hendershot, TE, Chiefs
Tri-West HS, Class of 2018
George Karlaftis, DE, Chiefs
West Lafayette HS, Class of 2019
Carson Steele, RB, Chiefs
Center Grove HS, Class of 2021
Drue Tranquill, LB, Chiefs
Carroll HS, Class of 2014
Iowa (2)
Jack Cochrane, LB, Chiefs (IR)
Mount Vernon HS, Class of 2017
Cooper DeJean, DB, Eagles
Odebolt–Arthur–Battle Creek–Ida Grove, Class of 2021
Kentucky (1)
Ethan Driskell, OL, Chiefs
Holy Cross HS, Class of 2019
Louisiana (2)
Justin Reid, S, Chiefs
Dutchtown HS, Class of 2015
DeVonta Smith, WR, Eagles
Amite HS, Class of 2017
Maryland (1)
Thomas Booker IV, DT, Eagles
Gilman School, Class of 2018
Massachusetts (1)
Noah Gray, TE, Chiefs
Leominster HS, Class of 2017
Michigan (4)
Mike Danna, DE, Chiefs
De La Salle Collegiate, Class of 2015
Brandon Graham, DE, Eagles (IR)
Crockett HS, Class of 2006
Avonte Maddox, CB, Eagles
Detroit King, Class of 2014
Ben VanSumeren, LB, Eagles (IR)
Garber HS, Class of 2018
Mississippi (6)
Swayze Bozeman, LB, Chiefs (IR)
Tri-County Academy, Class of 2017
A.J. Brown, WR, Eagles
Starkville HS, Class of 2016
Nakobe Dean, LB, Eagles (IR)
Horn Lake HS, Class of 2019
Kenneth Gainwell, RB, Eagles
Yazoo County HS, Class of 2018
Chris Jones, DT, Chiefs
Houston HS, Class of 2013
Byron Young, DL, Eagles (IR)
West Jones HS, Class of 2019
Missouri (2)
Felix Anudike-Uzomah, DE, Chiefs
Lee's Summit HS, Class of 2020
Tershawn Wharton, DT, Chiefs
University City HS, Class of 2016
Nebraska (1)
Cam Jurgens, OL, Eagles
Beatrice HS, Class of 2018
Nevada (2)
Nick Gates, OL, Eagles
Bishop Gorman HS, Class of 2014
Jaden Hicks, S, Chiefs
Bishop Gorman HS, Class of 2021
New Jersey (4)
C.J. Hanson, OL, Chiefs
DePaul Catholic, Class of 2019
Rick Lovato, LS, Eagles
Middletown South, Class of 2011
Isiah Pacheco, RB, Chiefs
Vineland HS, Class of 2018
Kenny Pickett, QB, Eagles
Ocean Township HS, Class of 2017
New York (1)
Jody Fortson, TE, Chiefs (IR)
South Park HS, Class of 2015
North Carolina (5)
Jordan Davis, DT, Eagles
Mallard Creek HS, Class of 2018
Landon Dickerson, OL, Eagles
South Caldwell HS, Class of 2016
D.J. Humphries, OL, Chiefs
Mallark Creek HS, Class of 2012
Will Shipley, RB, Eagles
Weddington HS, Class of 2021
Joshua Williams, CB, Chiefs
Jack Britt HS, Class of 2017
North Dakota (1)
Carson Wentz, QB, Chiefs
Century HS, Class of 2011
Ohio (6)
Parris Campbell, WR, Eagles
St. Vincent-St. Mary, Class of 2014
Bryan Cook, S, Chiefs
Mount Healthy HS, Class of 2017
Kareem Hunt, RB, Chiefs
Willoughby South, Class of 2013
Travis Kelce, TE, Chiefs
Cleveland Heights HS, Class of 2008
Darian Kinnard, OL, Eagles
St. Ignatius, Class of 2018
Joe Thuney, OL, Chiefs
Archbishop Alter, Class of 2011
Oklahoma (2)
Creed Humphrey, C, Chiefs
Shawnee HS, Class of 2017
James Winchester, LS, Chiefs
Washington HS, Class of 2008
Oregon (1)
Marlon Tuipulotu, DT, Chiefs (IR)
Central HS, Class of 2017
Pennsylvania (5)
Saquon Barkley, RB, Eagles
Whitehall HS, Class of 2015
Jahan Dotson, WR, Eagles
Nazareth HS, Class of 2018
Skyy Moore, WR, Chiefs (IR)
Shady Side Academy, Class of 2019
Jeremiah Trotter Jr., LB, Eagles
St. Joseph's Prep, Class of 2021
Justin Watson, WR, Chiefs
South Fayette HS, Class of 2014
South Carolina (2)
DeAndre Hopkins, WR, Chiefs
D.W. Daniel HS, Class of 2010
Brett Toth, OL, Eagles
West Ashley HS, Class of 2014
South Dakota (1)
Dallas Goedert, TE, Eagles
Britton-Hecla, Class of 2013
Tennessee (2)
Cam Jones, LB, Chiefs
St. Benedict at Auburndale, Class of 2018
Trey Smith, OL, Chiefs
University HS, Class of 2017
Texas (16)
Nick Bolton, LB, Chiefs
Lone Star HS, Class of 2018
Lewis Cine, S, Eagles
Trinity Christian, Class of 2019
Le'Raven Clark, OL, Eagles (IR)
Rockdale HS, Class of 2011
Jalen Hurts, QB, Eagles
Channelview HS, Class of 2016
Lane Johnson, OL, Eagles
Groveton, Class of 2008
Patrick Mahomes, QB, Chiefs
Whitehouse HS, Class of 2014
Braden Mann, P, Eagles
Cy-Fair HS, Class of 2016
Tristin McCollum, S, Eagles
Ball HS, Class of 2017
McKade Mettauer, OL, Chiefs (IR)
The Woodlands, Class of 2019
Moro Ojomo, DT, Eagles
Katy HS, Class of 2018
Charles Omenihu, DE, Chiefs
Rowlett HS, Class of 2015
Samaje Perine, RB, Chiefs
Hendrickson HS, Class of 2014
Rashee Rice, WR, Chiefs (IR)
Richland HS, Class of 2019
Ainias Smith, WR, Eagles
John Foster Dulles HS, Class of 2019
Jared Wiley, TE, Chiefs (IR)
Temple HS, Class of 2019
Milton Williams, DT, Eagles
Crowley HS, Class of 2017
Utah (2)
Britain Covey, WR, Eagles (IR)
Timpview HS, Class of 2015
Kingsley Suamataia, OL, Chiefs
Orem HS, Class of 2021
Virginia (6)
Mekhi Becton, OL, Eagles
Highland Springs HS, Class of 2017
Oren Burks, LB, Eagles
South County HS, Class of 2013
E.J. Jenkins, TE, Eagles
Chancellor HS, Class of 2017
Nazeeh Johnson, S, Chiefs
Millbrook HS, Class of 2016
Derrick Nnadi, DT, Chiefs
Ocean Lakes HS, Class of 2014
Josh Sweat, LB, Eagles
Oscar Smith HS, Class of 2015
Wisconsin (3)
Zack Baun, LB, Eagles
Brown Deer HS, Class of 2015
Mike Caliendo, OL, Chiefs
Brookfield East HS, Class of 2016
Leo Chenal, LB, Chiefs
Grantsburg HS, Class of 2019
