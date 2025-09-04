Jackson High School Football Schedule & Scores - September 4-5, 2025
There are 45 games scheduled across the Jackson metro area this weekend, including 5 games against statewide Top 25 ranked teams.You can follow every game on our Jackson Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchup this weekend features No. 2 Brandon at No. 3 Madison Central.
Jackson High School Football Schedule & Scores - Thursday September 4, 2025
There is 1 game scheduled across the Jackson metro area on Thursday, September 4.
Jackson High School Football Schedule & Scores - Friday September 5, 2025
There are 44 games scheduled across the Jackson metro area on Friday, September 5.
Cherokee (1-1) at Choctaw Central (1-0) - 6:00 PM CST
West Lincoln (0-1) at Loyd Star (1-0) - 7:00 PM CST
Leake Central (1-0) at Wayne County (0-1) - 7:00 PM CST
South Delta (1-0) at Humphreys County (0-1) - 7:00 PM CST
Mendenhall (0-1) at Magee (1-0) - 7:00 PM CST
Neshoba Central (0-1) at Meridian (0-1) - 7:00 PM CST
Madison-Ridgeland Academy (1-1) at Hartfield Academy (0-1) - 7:00 PM CST
Brandon (0-1) at Madison Central (1-0) - 7:00 PM CST
Hazlehurst (0-0) at East Marion (0-1) - 7:00 PM CST
Newton County (1-0) at Raleigh (0-1) - 7:00 PM CST
Jim Hill (1-0) at Port Gibson (1-0) - 7:00 PM CST
Union (1-0) at Scott Central (0-1) - 7:00 PM CST
Provine (0-1) at Ridgeland (1-0) - 7:00 PM CST
West Marion (1-0) at Columbia (1-0) - 7:00 PM CST
West Lauderdale (1-0) at Morton (0-1) - 7:00 PM CST
Pelahatchie (0-1) at Enterprise (Brookhaven) (0-1) - 7:00 PM CST
Lake (0-1) at Sebastopol (1-0) - 7:00 PM CST
West Harrison (1-0) at Forest (1-0) - 7:00 PM CST
Vancleave (0-1) at Richland (0-1) - 7:00 PM CST
Terry (1-0) at Canton (1-0) - 7:00 PM CST
Velma Jackson (0-1) at Yazoo County (1-0) - 7:00 PM CST
Callaway (1-0) at Murrah (0-1) - 7:00 PM CST
Taylorsville (0-1) at Bay Springs (1-0) - 7:00 PM CST
Northwest Rankin (1-0) at Clinton (1-0) - 7:00 PM CST
Wesson (1-0) at North Pike (0-1) - 7:00 PM CST
Wilkinson County (0-1) at Salem (1-0) - 7:00 PM CST
Ethel (1-0) at St. Andrew's Episcopal (0-0) - 7:00 PM CST
Pisgah (1-0) at Bogue Chitto (0-1) - 7:00 PM CST
Tylertown (0-1) at Lawrence County (0-1) - 7:00 PM CST
Warren Central (0-1) at Pearl (0-1) - 7:00 PM CST
Brookhaven (1-0) at Franklin County (1-0) - 7:00 PM CST
Seminary (0-1) at Collins (0-1) - 7:00 PM CST
Yazoo City (1-0) at Holmes County Central (1-0) - 7:00 PM CST
Raymond (0-1) at Crystal Springs (0-1) - 7:00 PM CST
Mount Olive (0-1) at Newton (0-1) - 7:00 PM CST
Pillow Academy (0-0) at Simpson Academy (0-1) - 7:00 PM CST
Forest Hill (0-1) at Vicksburg (1-0) - 7:00 PM CST
Natchez (0-1) at South Pike (0-1) - 7:00 PM CST
Oak Grove (0-1) at Germantown (0-1) - 7:00 PM CST
McComb (1-0) at Jefferson County (0-1) - 7:00 PM CST
Lanier (1-0) at Moss Point (0-1) - 7:00 PM CST
Mize (1-0) at Presbyterian Christian (0-1) - 7:00 PM CST
Puckett (0-1) at McLaurin (0-1) - 7:00 PM CST
Florence (1-0) at Kosciusko (1-0) - 7:00 PM CST
