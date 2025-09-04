High School

Jackson High School Football Schedule & Scores - September 4-5, 2025

Get Jackson area schedules and scores as the 2025 Mississippi high school football season continues on Thursday, September 4

Gray Reid

Starkville running back Courtland Cooper (42) stiff arms Brandon linebacker Khalil Norwood (23) during the MHSAA 6A State Championship Gridiron Classic at M.M. Roberts Stadium at the University of Southern Mississippi in Hattiesburg, Miss., Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022.
Starkville running back Courtland Cooper (42) stiff arms Brandon linebacker Khalil Norwood (23) during the MHSAA 6A State Championship Gridiron Classic at M.M. Roberts Stadium at the University of Southern Mississippi in Hattiesburg, Miss., Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022. / Barbara Gauntt/Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK

There are 45 games scheduled across the Jackson metro area this weekend, including 5 games against statewide Top 25 ranked teams.You can follow every game on our Jackson Metro High School Football Scoreboard.

The marquee matchup this weekend features No. 2 Brandon at No. 3 Madison Central.

Jackson High School Football Schedule & Scores - Thursday September 4, 2025

There is 1 game scheduled across the Jackson metro area on Thursday, September 4.

Jackson High School Football Schedule & Scores - Friday September 5, 2025

There are 44 games scheduled across the Jackson metro area on Friday, September 5.

Cherokee (1-1) at Choctaw Central (1-0) - 6:00 PM CST

West Lincoln (0-1) at Loyd Star (1-0) - 7:00 PM CST

Leake Central (1-0) at Wayne County (0-1) - 7:00 PM CST

South Delta (1-0) at Humphreys County (0-1) - 7:00 PM CST

Mendenhall (0-1) at Magee (1-0) - 7:00 PM CST

Neshoba Central (0-1) at Meridian (0-1) - 7:00 PM CST

Madison-Ridgeland Academy (1-1) at Hartfield Academy (0-1) - 7:00 PM CST

Brandon (0-1) at Madison Central (1-0) - 7:00 PM CST

Hazlehurst (0-0) at East Marion (0-1) - 7:00 PM CST

Newton County (1-0) at Raleigh (0-1) - 7:00 PM CST

Jim Hill (1-0) at Port Gibson (1-0) - 7:00 PM CST

Union (1-0) at Scott Central (0-1) - 7:00 PM CST

Provine (0-1) at Ridgeland (1-0) - 7:00 PM CST

West Marion (1-0) at Columbia (1-0) - 7:00 PM CST

West Lauderdale (1-0) at Morton (0-1) - 7:00 PM CST

Pelahatchie (0-1) at Enterprise (Brookhaven) (0-1) - 7:00 PM CST

Lake (0-1) at Sebastopol (1-0) - 7:00 PM CST

West Harrison (1-0) at Forest (1-0) - 7:00 PM CST

Vancleave (0-1) at Richland (0-1) - 7:00 PM CST

Terry (1-0) at Canton (1-0) - 7:00 PM CST

Velma Jackson (0-1) at Yazoo County (1-0) - 7:00 PM CST

Callaway (1-0) at Murrah (0-1) - 7:00 PM CST

Taylorsville (0-1) at Bay Springs (1-0) - 7:00 PM CST

Northwest Rankin (1-0) at Clinton (1-0) - 7:00 PM CST

Wesson (1-0) at North Pike (0-1) - 7:00 PM CST

Wilkinson County (0-1) at Salem (1-0) - 7:00 PM CST

Ethel (1-0) at St. Andrew's Episcopal (0-0) - 7:00 PM CST

Pisgah (1-0) at Bogue Chitto (0-1) - 7:00 PM CST

Tylertown (0-1) at Lawrence County (0-1) - 7:00 PM CST

Warren Central (0-1) at Pearl (0-1) - 7:00 PM CST

Brookhaven (1-0) at Franklin County (1-0) - 7:00 PM CST

Seminary (0-1) at Collins (0-1) - 7:00 PM CST

Yazoo City (1-0) at Holmes County Central (1-0) - 7:00 PM CST

Raymond (0-1) at Crystal Springs (0-1) - 7:00 PM CST

Mount Olive (0-1) at Newton (0-1) - 7:00 PM CST

Pillow Academy (0-0) at Simpson Academy (0-1) - 7:00 PM CST

Forest Hill (0-1) at Vicksburg (1-0) - 7:00 PM CST

Natchez (0-1) at South Pike (0-1) - 7:00 PM CST

Oak Grove (0-1) at Germantown (0-1) - 7:00 PM CST

McComb (1-0) at Jefferson County (0-1) - 7:00 PM CST

Lanier (1-0) at Moss Point (0-1) - 7:00 PM CST

Mize (1-0) at Presbyterian Christian (0-1) - 7:00 PM CST

Puckett (0-1) at McLaurin (0-1) - 7:00 PM CST

Florence (1-0) at Kosciusko (1-0) - 7:00 PM CST

