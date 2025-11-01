Mississippi (1A-4A) High School Football 2025 Playoff Brackets, Schedule (MHSAA) - October 31, 2025
The 2025 1A-4A Mississippi high school football playoffs begin on Friday, November 7. The 5A-7A will begin on Friday, November 14
High School On SI has brackets for every classification in the Mississippi high school football playoffs.
The MHSAA playoffs culminate with the state championships on December 4-6 at Mississippi State's Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville.
2025 Mississippi (MHSAA) 1A Football Bracket (select to view full bracket details)
All Games 11/7 at 7PM CST
Ashland (0-10) at Biggersville (9-1)
Coffeeville (3-7) at West Lowndes (4-4)
Thrasher (0-9) at Falkner (5-4)
Okolona (4-6) at West Tallahatchie (6-3)
French Camp (0-10) at Calhoun City (8-1)
Potts Camp (3-5) at Tupelo Christian (6-4)
Vardaman (2-8) at Leflore County (7-3)
Smithville (3-7) at Byers (6-3)
West Bolivar (1-8) at Nanih Waiya (7-2)
Lumberton (4-5) at Salem (6-3)
Noxapater (5-5) at Simmons (8-0)
Mount Olive (1-8) at Stringer (8-2)
Richton (5-5) at Bogue Chitto (7-3)
Shaw (2-7) at Leake County (5-5)
West Lincoln (1-9) at Taylorsville (6-4)
Ethel (7-3) at South Delta (7-2)
2025 Mississippi (MHSAA) 2A Football Bracket
East Union (1-9) at Baldwyn (9-1)
Velma Jackson (4-5) at North Side (8-1)
Walnut (3-7) at Water Valley (8-2)
J.Z. George (4-6) at Kemper County (4-6)
Philadelphia (1-8) at Charleston (6-2)
Strayhorn (4-6) at Hamilton (7-3)
Leland (3-7) at East Webster (9-1)
Hatley (6-3) at Myrtle (7-2)
Clarkdale (7-3) at Scott Central (3-7)
Collins (3-6) at Amite County (7-2)
Newton (2-8) at Heidelberg (8-2)
Loyd Star (8-2) at North Forrest (4-6)
Perry Central (3-7) at Wesson (9-0)
Mize (4-6) at Lake (6-4)
Wilkinson County (1-8) at East Marion (5-4)
Pelahatchie (5-5) at Bay Springs (7-3)
2025 Mississippi (MHSAA) 3A Football Bracket
Holly Springs (0-10) at Kossuth (7-2)
Choctaw County (5-4) at Thomas E. Edwards (5-4)
Alcorn Central (2-8) at Coahoma County (4-5)
Yazoo County (5-4) at Noxubee County (7-3)
Aberdeen (5-5) at Humphreys County (6-4)
Independence (4-5) at Booneville (5-5)
O’Bannon (5-4) at Winona (6-4)
Belmont (7-3) at North Panola (5-4)
Jefferson Davis County (3-6) at Union (10-0)
Tylertown (6-4) at Hazlehurst (5-3)
Pisgah (5-5) at Raleigh (9-1)
Jefferson County (2-7) at Presbyterian Christian (7-3)
St. Patrick (3-6) at Franklin County (5-5)
Magee (6-3) at Quitman (6-4)
Port Gibson (4-6) at West Marion (7-3)
Southeast Lauderdale (3-7) at Seminary (5-5)
2025 Mississippi (MHSAA) 4A Football Bracket
Amory (3-7) at Corinth (7-2)
Greenwood (6-4) at Senatobia (9-1)
Tishomingo County (2-7) at Itawamba Agricultural (7-2)
Rosa Fort (6-3) at Kosciusko (9-1)
Yazoo City (3-6) at Clarksdale (8-1)
Houston (2-7) at North Pontotoc (8-1)
Ripley (3-6) at Louisville (7-2)
New Albany (7-3) at Shannon (7-3)
Richland (6-4) at Leake Central (8-2)
Greene County (6-4) at McComb (8-1)
Choctaw Central (6-3) at Forest (8-2)
Poplarville (5-4) at Forrest County Agricultural (6 -3)
Moss Point (2-7) at Columbia (10-0)
Mendenhall (5-4) at Newton County (6-4)
South Pike (3-6) at Pass Christian (9-1)
West Lauderdale (5-4) at Morton (5-4)
