Mississippi high school football: Predicted order of finish for every MHSAA Class 7A Region
The fall football season for the Mississippi High School Activities Association (MHSAA) begins Aug. 29, and after consulting coaches all around the state, here is the SBLive MS predicted order of finish for all Class 7A regions.
Region 1-7A
1. Oxford Chargers
2. Horn Lake Eagles
3. Southaven Chargers
4. DeSoto Central Jaguars
5. Hernando Tigers
6. Lewisburg Patriots
Why Oxford: They may have to replace some key players, but last year’s undefeated, 5-0 run in district games proved Chris Cutcliffe’s Chargers are the class of the new Region 1. Horn Lake and DeSoto Central should be better than they were last year, but one offseason is not enough time to close the gap between Oxford and the rest of the district.
Region 2-7A
1. Madison Central Jaguars
2. Tupelo Golden Wave
3. Starkville YellowJackets
4. Germantown Mavericks
5. Clinton Arrows
Why Madison Central: The Jaguars came within a couple of plays of pulling off the upset over Starkville in North State a year ago, and they return enough core players on both sides of the ball to make them more than formidable.
Region 3-7A
1. Brandon Bulldogs
2. Oak Grove Warriors
3. Pearl Pirates
4. Petal Panthers
5. Northwest Rankin Cougars
6. Meridian Wildcats
Why Brandon: The Bulldogs are SB Live Mississippi’s top-ranked team headed into the season. They return some of the best skill position players in the state. Sophomore tailback Tyson Robinson already holds an Alabama offer and there is a lot of buzz around sophomore quarterback Sladen Shack.
Region 4-7A
1. Ocean Springs Greyhounds
2. Gulfport Admirals
3. Harrison Central Red Rebels
4. Biloxi Admirals
5. D’Iberville Warriors
6. St. Martin Yellowjackets
Why Ocean Springs: The Greyhounds lost a lot on defense, and this may very well be the year Gulfport or Harrison Central catches them, but we’re not ready to pick against the three-time defending region champs just yet.