Mississippi high school football: Predicted order of finish for every MHSAA Class 7A Region

We're forecasting a change at the top for the two toughest regions in the Magnolia State

Tyler Cleveland

Madison Central's Jaiden Johnson (3) maneuvers around Warren Central's defense in Madison, Miss., Friday, Sept 22, 2023.
Madison Central's Jaiden Johnson (3) maneuvers around Warren Central's defense in Madison, Miss., Friday, Sept 22, 2023. / Barbara Gauntt/Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK

The fall football season for the Mississippi High School Activities Association (MHSAA) begins Aug. 29, and after consulting coaches all around the state, here is the SBLive MS predicted order of finish for all Class 7A regions.

Region 1-7A

Head coach Chris Cutcliffe led Oxford to a perfect 5-0 run in Region 1 a year ago.
Head coach Chris Cutcliffe led Oxford to a perfect 5-0 run in Region 1 in 2023, and his Chargers could be set up to run the table again this season. / Chris Todd / For the Mississippi Clarion Ledger, Mississippi Clarion Ledger via Imagn Content

1. Oxford Chargers

2. Horn Lake Eagles

3. Southaven Chargers

4. DeSoto Central Jaguars

5. Hernando Tigers

6. Lewisburg Patriots

Why Oxford: They may have to replace some key players, but last year’s undefeated, 5-0 run in district games proved Chris Cutcliffe’s Chargers are the class of the new Region 1. Horn Lake and DeSoto Central should be better than they were last year, but one offseason is not enough time to close the gap between Oxford and the rest of the district.

Region 2-7A

Madison Central's Jaiden Johnson's breakout junior season is one reason we're picking the Jaguars to win the Region in 2024.
Madison Central's Jaiden Johnson enjoyed a breakout year in 2023, and he's one big reason we're picking the Jaguars to win Region 2 in 2024. / Barbara Gauntt/Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK

1. Madison Central Jaguars

2. Tupelo Golden Wave

3. Starkville YellowJackets

4. Germantown Mavericks

5. Clinton Arrows

Why Madison Central: The Jaguars came within a couple of plays of pulling off the upset over Starkville in North State a year ago, and they return enough core players on both sides of the ball to make them more than formidable.

Region 3-7A

Sensational tailback Tyson Robinson is one big reason the Brandon Bulldogs offense is poised for a big season in 2024.
Brandon's running back Tyson Robinson (17) runs the ball in play against the Northwest Rankin Cougars in Flowood, Miss., on Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023. / Lauren Witte/Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK

1. Brandon Bulldogs

2. Oak Grove Warriors

3. Pearl Pirates

4. Petal Panthers

5. Northwest Rankin Cougars

6. Meridian Wildcats

Why Brandon: The Bulldogs are SB Live Mississippi’s top-ranked team headed into the season. They return some of the best skill position players in the state. Sophomore tailback Tyson Robinson already holds an Alabama offer and there is a lot of buzz around sophomore quarterback Sladen Shack.

Region 4-7A

The Ocean Springs Greyhounds are out to prove they're still the toughest team in Region 4 in 2024.
Ocean Springs football players stand for the national anthem before a big home game in 2023. / Tyler Cleveland

1. Ocean Springs Greyhounds

2. Gulfport Admirals

3. Harrison Central Red Rebels

4. Biloxi Admirals

5. D’Iberville Warriors

6. St. Martin Yellowjackets

Why Ocean Springs: The Greyhounds lost a lot on defense, and this may very well be the year Gulfport or Harrison Central catches them, but we’re not ready to pick against the three-time defending region champs just yet.

