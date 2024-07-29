10 non-region Mississippi high school football games to watch in 2024
Schedule reveals are becoming a bigger and more exciting event in high school football, and Mississippi is no exception. Now that the 2024 schedules are out, it's time to highlight some of the best non-region matchups we can expect to see.
For these games, we were looking for matchups between title contenders, rivalry games or position battles that should provide intriguing position matchups.
Without further ado, here's a look at 10 non-region games that Mississippi high school football fans have already circled on the calendar in 2024.
Mississippi's Top 10 non-region games in 2024
Louisville at West Point, Aug. 30
The first of three season openers on our list is a showdown between two of the state's most storied football programs. Both are coming off state championships, with Louisville taking home the Class 4A State Championship and West Point clinching the Class 5A State Championship. Defense will be the name of the game here, as Louisville has proven to be one of the only teams that can slow down West Point's prolific running game.
West Jones at Laurel, Aug. 30
Mississippi's cross-town rivalries are among the best and most heated in the country, and that's certainly the case any time West Jones and Laurel meet on any kind of field or court. The Mustangs are coming off a Class 6A State Championship, while Laurel is out to prove it belongs in the title conversation in Class 5A this season. You never know what you're going to get when you lace 'em up "between the bricks" at Laurel, but this one should have more than a few fireworks.
Clinton at Warren Central, Aug. 30
Clinton and Vicksburg are separated by just 30 miles and Warren Central competed in the same class with Clinton for years, so these two programs are more than a little familiar with each other. And as they say, familiarity breeds contempt. The Vikings got the best of the Clinton last year in a 28-7 romp, but Clinton is rebuilding under new head coach John Carr. This game should provide the Arrow faithful with an idea of just how long that rebuild might take.
Madison Central at Brandon, Sept. 6
This Week 2 matchup between two storied programs would be appointment viewing in any year, but considering the prospects for both teams this year, it's even bigger. Both teams reached the Class 7A State Semifinals a year ago, with Madison Central losing a nail-biter at Starkville and Brandon coming up one play short against eventual state champion Oak Grove. Which team will take the next step in the search for an elusive state title in 2024? This game may give us a good idea.
Ocean Springs at Oak Grove, Sept. 6
The Greyhounds were rebuilding last year and still brought home the Region 4-7A title and unofficially claimed the title of the best team on the Mississippi Gulf Coast. Perennial powerhouse Oak Grove is coming off a second state championship under coach Drew Causey. We usually have to wait until November for a matchup like this, but the holiday season comes early this year.
Oxford at Grenada, Sept. 13
This game was an absolute barn-burner last season, with Grenada sealing a 31-28 win at Oxford thanks to two Jekerius Williams punt return touchdowns. The Chargers went on to finish runner-up in Class 6A and Oxford finished 5-0 in Region 1-7A to clinch the district title. Both are primed for big seasons, so this game should be a great measuring stick for both programs in Week 3.
Starkville at Louisville, Sept. 20
You better get there early, because seats will be at a premium when two of the biggest juggernauts in the Golden Triangle lock horns in Week 4. Starkville got the better of Louisville in 2022 with a 21-20 win, and both teams went on to state championships. Last year, the Wildcats got the better of the Jackets with a 26-22 road win and went on to clinch the 4A State title. Both teams have designs on another deep playoff run, but there's something much more important on the line in this one — bragging rights.
Picayune at Ocean Springs, Sept. 27
Both these teams have dominated their respective regions in the southernmost corner of the state the past three years, but they'll settle the debate of coastal dominance on the field in 2024. On top of being a matchup of elite programs, the contrast in style couldn't be starker between the Greyhounds' high-flying spread offense and Picayune's ground-and-pound approach. The scoreboard operator at Ocean Springs is in for a full night.
Raleigh at Jeff Davis County, Sept. 27
The month of September should go out with a bang when Class 2A powerhouse Raleigh travels to Bassfield for a showdown with perennial Class 3A favorite Jefferson Davis County. Raleigh is coming off a 10-3 season, but lost to the Jaguars 28-13 a year ago. Lance Mancuso has scheduled a hum-dinger of a non-region slate that includes matchups with Laurel, Columbia and Poplarville, but this is the one we're looking forward to the most.
West Jones at Jackson Prep, Oct. 4
The only MHSAA-MAIS crossover game on our list is a showdown between the reigning Class 6A State Champion Mustangs and the state's most dominant private-school program, Jackson Prep. The Patriots are looking to return to the MAIS 6A Championship, while West Jones is replacing several key players from an outstanding undefeated season.
More non-region games to watch:
- Meridian at Quitman (Aug. 29)
- Heidelberg at Bay Springs (Sept. 13)
- Taylorsville at Raleigh (Sept. 13)
- Oak Grove at Madison-Ridgeland Academy (Sept. 20)
- Biggersvile at Nettleton (Sept. 27)