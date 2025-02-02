High School

Mississippi (MHSAA) high school girls soccer playoff brackets, matchups, game times (2/2/2025)

High School on SI has brackets for ever classification of Mississippi high school girls soccer

The Mississippi high school girls soccer playoffs continue with games on Tuesday, February 4. High School on SI has brackets for each classification of the 2025 Mississippi (MHSAA) girls soccer playoffs.

Mississippi High School Girls Soccer 2025 Playoff Brackets

CLASS 4A PLAYOFF BRACKETS

Second Round Matchups

All games at 6 p.m.

Itawamba Argicultural vs. North Pontotoc

West Lauderdale vs. Kosciusko

Caledonia vs. Choctaw Central

New Albany vs. Amory

Northeast Jones vs. Lawrence County

Bay High vs. Purvis

Sumrall vs. Poplarville

Richland vs. Pass Christian

CLASS 5A PLAYOFF BRACKETS

First Round Matchups

All games at 6 p.m.

Lafayette—BYE

Cleveland Central vs. Corinth

Greenville vs. Pontotoc

New Hope vs. Canton

Florence vs. Gautier

Vancleave vs. Brookhaven

East Central vs. North Pike

South Jones vs. Stone

CLASS 6A PLAYOFF BRACKET

First Round Matchups

All games at 6 p.m.

Saltillo vs. Vicksburg

Ridgeland vs. Grenada

Warren Central vs. South Panola

Center Hill vs. Neshoba Central

West Jones vs. George County

West Harrison vs. Pearl River Central

Long Beach vs. Hattiesburg

Picayune vs. Hancock

CLASS 7A RANKINGS

First Round Matchups

All games at 6 p.m.

Oxford vs. Germantown

Clinton vs. Hernando

Madison Central vs. DeSoto Central

Lewisburg vs. Tupelo

Northwest Rankin vs. Gulfport

St. Martin vs. Oak Grove

Ocean Springs vs. Petal

Brandon vs. Biloxi

CLASS I PLAYOFF BRACKETS

Second Round Matchups

All games at 6 p.m.

Tupelo Christian Prep vs. Vardaman

Pisgah vs. Nettleton

St. Andrew's Episcopal vs. Mooreville

Strayhorn OR Riverside vs. Booneville

Clarkdale vs. Wesson

St. Patrick vs. Loyd Star

Franklin County vs. Our Lady Academy

McLaurin vs. Enterprise Clarke

