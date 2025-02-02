Mississippi (MHSAA) high school girls soccer playoff brackets, matchups, game times (2/2/2025)
The Mississippi high school girls soccer playoffs continue with games on Tuesday, February 4. High School on SI has brackets for each classification of the 2025 Mississippi (MHSAA) girls soccer playoffs.
Stay on High School on SI for Mississippi girls soccer scores and information.
Mississippi High School Girls Soccer 2025 Playoff Brackets
CLASS 4A PLAYOFF BRACKETS
Second Round Matchups
All games at 6 p.m.
Itawamba Argicultural vs. North Pontotoc
West Lauderdale vs. Kosciusko
Caledonia vs. Choctaw Central
New Albany vs. Amory
Northeast Jones vs. Lawrence County
Bay High vs. Purvis
Sumrall vs. Poplarville
Richland vs. Pass Christian
CLASS 5A PLAYOFF BRACKETS
First Round Matchups
All games at 6 p.m.
Lafayette—BYE
Cleveland Central vs. Corinth
Greenville vs. Pontotoc
New Hope vs. Canton
Florence vs. Gautier
Vancleave vs. Brookhaven
East Central vs. North Pike
South Jones vs. Stone
CLASS 6A PLAYOFF BRACKET
First Round Matchups
All games at 6 p.m.
Saltillo vs. Vicksburg
Ridgeland vs. Grenada
Warren Central vs. South Panola
Center Hill vs. Neshoba Central
West Jones vs. George County
West Harrison vs. Pearl River Central
Long Beach vs. Hattiesburg
Picayune vs. Hancock
CLASS 7A RANKINGS
First Round Matchups
All games at 6 p.m.
Oxford vs. Germantown
Clinton vs. Hernando
Madison Central vs. DeSoto Central
Lewisburg vs. Tupelo
Northwest Rankin vs. Gulfport
St. Martin vs. Oak Grove
Ocean Springs vs. Petal
Brandon vs. Biloxi
CLASS I PLAYOFF BRACKETS
Second Round Matchups
All games at 6 p.m.
Tupelo Christian Prep vs. Vardaman
Pisgah vs. Nettleton
St. Andrew's Episcopal vs. Mooreville
Strayhorn OR Riverside vs. Booneville
Clarkdale vs. Wesson
St. Patrick vs. Loyd Star
Franklin County vs. Our Lady Academy
McLaurin vs. Enterprise Clarke
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App