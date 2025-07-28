Mississippi Top 10 High School Football Teams: Full Schedules and Must-See Matchups
With high school football right around the corner, we are taking a look at the full schedules for the Top 10 teams in Mississippi and highlighting the must-see matchups you won't want to miss this season.
The 2025 High School On SI Mississippi High School Football Preseason Top 25 came out earlier this week, with Tupelo, Brandon and Madison Central landing the top three spots.
From No. 1 Tupelo to No. 10 Starkville, here are the full schedules and can't-miss games for the 10 best teams in Mississippi.
Full schedules for Mississippi's Top 10 high school football teams
1. Tupelo (Tupelo, MS)
- Aug. 22: vs. Columbus
- Aug. 29: at Brandon*
- Sep. 5: at Christ Presbyterian Academy (TN)
- Sep. 12: vs Houston
- Sep. 19: at Oxford
- Sep. 26: vs West Point*
- Oct. 3: vs Hartfield Academy*
- Oct. 10: vs Southaven
- Oct. 17: at Hernando
- Oct. 24: vs Horn Lake
- Oct. 30: vs Lewisburg
- Nov. 6: at Desoto Central
*Denotes a matchup against a fellow Top 25 team
2. Brandon (Brandon, MS)
- Aug. 22: at Warren Central*
- Aug. 29: vs Tupelo*
- Sep. 5: at Madison Central*
- Sep. 12: vs Clinton
- Sep. 19: at Clay Chalkville (AL)
- Sep. 26: vs Starkville*
- Oct. 3: at Northwest Rankin*
- Oct. 17: vs Petal*
- Oct. 24: at Oak Grove*
- Oct. 31: at Pearl
- Nov. 6: vs Meridian
*Denotes a matchup against a fellow Top 25 team
3. Madison Central (Madison, MS)
- Aug. 22: at Ridgeland
- Aug. 29: vs Pearl*
- Sep. 5: vs Brandon*
- Sep. 12: at Brookhaven
- Sep. 19: at Northwest Rankin*
- Sep. 26: vs Warren Central*
- Oct. 3: vs Oxford
- Oct. 17: at Murrah
- Oct. 24: at Germantown*
- Oct. 31: at Starkville*
- Nov. 6: vs Clinton
*Denotes a matchup against a fellow Top 25 team
4. Hattiesburg (Hattiesburg, MS)
- Aug. 22: at Moss Point
- Aug. 29: at Petal*
- Sep. 5: at Laurel
- Sep. 12: vs Oak Grove*
- Sep. 19: vs Biloxi
- Sep. 26: vs Meridian
- Oct. 9: at Jim Hill
- Oct. 16: at Forest Hill
- Oct. 24: vs George County
- Oct. 31: vs West Jones
- Nov. 6: at Terry
*Denotes a matchup against a fellow Top 25 team
5. Grenada (Grenada, MS)
- Aug. 22: vs. Holmes County Central
- Aug. 29: vs Pine Bluff
- Sep. 5: at Winona
- Sep. 12: vs Callaway
- Sep. 19: at Cleveland Central
- Sep. 26: at Oxford
- Oct. 10: at Center Hill
- Oct. 17: vs Olive Branch
- Oct. 24: at South Panola*
- Oct. 31: vs Lake Cormorant
- Nov. 6: at Saltillo
*Denotes a matchup against a fellow Top 25 team
6. Hartfield Academy (Flowood, MS)
- Aug. 29: vs Columbia
- Sep. 5: vs Madison-Ridgeland Academy*
- Sep. 12: at Pillow Academy
- Sep. 19: vs Jackson Academy*
- Sep. 26: at Jackson Prep*
- Oct. 3: at Tupelo*
- Oct. 10: vs Lamar
- Oct. 17: at Heritage Academy
- Oct. 24: at East Rankin Academy
- Oct. 30: vs Starkville Academy
*Denotes a matchup against a fellow Top 25 team
7. Louisville (Louisville, MS)
- Aug. 22: vs. Meridian
- Aug. 29: vs West Point*
- Sep. 5: at Shannon
- Sep. 12: vs Holmes County Central
- Sep. 19: at Starkville*
- Sep. 26: at Noxubee County*
- Oct. 3: at Yazoo City
- Oct. 10: vs Kosciusko
- Oct. 17: at Gentry
- Oct. 31: vs Greenwood
8. Oak Grove (Hattiesburg, MS)
- Aug. 22: vs. Gulfport*
- Aug. 29: at Starkville*
- Sep. 5: at Germantown*
- Sep. 12: vs Hattiesburg*
- Sep. 19: vs Neville (LA)
- Sep. 26: vs Laurel
- Oct. 3: vs Houston
- Oct. 10: vs Petal*
- Oct. 17: at Meridian
- Oct. 24: vs Brandon*
- Oct. 31: at Northwest Rankin*
- Nov. 6: vs Pearl
*Denotes a matchup against a fellow Top 25 team
9. West Point (West Point, MS)
- Aug. 22: at Neshoba Central
- Aug. 29: at Louisville*
- Sep. 5: vs Starkville*
- Sep. 12: at Noxubee County*
- Sep. 26: at Tupelo*
- Oct. 3: vs Callaway
- Oct. 10: vs Pontotoc
- Oct. 17: vs Lafayette
- Oct. 24: at Caledonia
- Oct. 31: at New Hope
- Nov. 6: vs Columbus
10. Starkville (Starkville, MS)
- Aug. 22: at Choctaw County
- Aug. 29: vs Oak Grove*
- Sep. 5: at West Point*
- Sep. 12: at Meridian
- Sep. 19: vs Louisville*
- Sep. 26: at Brandon*
- Oct. 3: at Discovery Christian
- Oct. 10: at Germantown*
- Oct. 17: vs Clinton
- Oct. 24: vs Murrah
- Oct. 31: vs Madison Central*
- Nov. 6: at Oxford